College basketball rankings: Coaches Poll voters boost Villanova back into top 10
Villanova got a nice boost in the Coaches Poll this week after a strong finish to the regular season
Voters in college basketball's Coaches Poll rewarded Villanova for claiming a share of the Big East title by elevating the Wildcats to No. 8 in the new poll released on Monday. Villanova rose four spots in the poll from No. 12 after beating Seton Hall and Georgetown to close the regular season.
The Wildcats even jumped Creighton, who came in at No. 9 in this week's poll. Villanova, Creighton and Seton Hall shared the Big East title. By contrast, Creighton is No. 7 in this week's AP Top 25 poll and Villanova is 11th. Otherwise, the AP voters and coaches were in agreement about who are the top teams in college basketball as Selection Sunday approaches.
Coaches Poll voters mirrored the AP voters by keeping Kansas, Gonzaga and Dayton as their top three while elevating Florida State to No. 4 after the Seminoles clinched the outright ACC title. Baylor and San Diego State came in at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively in both polls.
Though still behind Villanova, Creighton did receive a nice bump in the Coaches Poll, rising five spots to No. 9 after winning at Seton Hall on Saturday.
Other big risers included:
- Michigan State -- up five spots after clinching a share of the Big Ten title
- Virginia -- up four spots after beating Louisville and ending the regular season on an eight-game winning streak
- Wisconsin -- up five spots after securing the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament
- Butler -- up four spots after finishing the season on a three-game winning streak
- West Virginia up five spots after upsetting Baylor
Here's the complete poll on Monday.
- Kansas
- Gonzaga
- Dayton
- Florida State
- Baylor
- San Diego State
- Kentucky
- Villanova
- Creighton
- Duke
- Maryland
- Michigan State
- Oregon
- Louisville
- Seton Hall
- Brigham Young
- Auburn
- Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Ohio State
- Butler
- Illinois
- West Virginia
- Houston
- Iowa
Others Receiving Votes: Penn State 33; East Tennessee State 26; Michigan 25; Stephen F. Austin 16; St. Mary's 12; Providence 11; Utah State 8; Texas Tech 8; Colorado 7; UCLA 6; Rutgers 5; Louisiana State 5; Arizona 4; Southern California 3; Stanford 2; Richmond 2; Northern Iowa 2; Oklahoma 1.
Dropped out: Penn State
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
6 conferences, 6 chances to win. Create a pool or compete for $10,000.
-
AP Top 25: KU retains No. 1 spot
The Jayhawks will enter Selection Sunday as the No. 1 team in the sport
-
Bradley, Liberty, Winthrop win tourneys
See when all the automatic bids are being handed out for the NCAA Tournament
-
ETSU vs. Wofford odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's ETSU vs. Wofford matchup 10,000 times.
-
Top 25 And 1: MSU holds spot after win
Tom Izzo's Spartans closed the regular season with three straight Quadrant 1 victories
-
Gonzaga vs. San Francisco odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Gonzaga vs. San Francisco matchup 10,000...
-
Bracketology: Wichita State back in
The Shockers could get back into the field now that Tulsa is no longer projected as the AAC's...
-
2020 SEC Tournament bracket, updates
Here's everything you need to know to follow 2020 SEC Tournament action throughout the event
-
2020 Pac-12 Tournament bracket, updates
Here's everything you need to know to follow 2020 Pac-12 Tournament action throughout the event