College basketball rankings: Coaches Poll voters boost Villanova back into top 10

Voters in college basketball's Coaches Poll rewarded Villanova for claiming a share of the Big East title by elevating the Wildcats to No. 8 in the new poll released on Monday. Villanova rose four spots in the poll from No. 12 after beating Seton Hall and Georgetown to close the regular season.

The Wildcats even jumped Creighton, who came in at No. 9 in this week's poll. Villanova, Creighton and Seton Hall shared the Big East title. By contrast, Creighton is No. 7 in this week's AP Top 25 poll and Villanova is 11th. Otherwise, the AP voters and coaches were in agreement about who are the top teams in college basketball as Selection Sunday approaches.

Coaches Poll voters mirrored the AP voters by keeping Kansas, Gonzaga and Dayton as their top three while elevating Florida State to No. 4 after the Seminoles clinched the outright ACC title. Baylor and San Diego State came in at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively in both polls.

Though still behind Villanova, Creighton did receive a nice bump in the Coaches Poll, rising five spots to No. 9 after winning at Seton Hall on Saturday.

Other big risers included:

Michigan State -- up five spots after clinching a share of the Big Ten title

Virginia -- up four spots after beating Louisville and ending the regular season on an eight-game winning streak

Wisconsin -- up five spots after securing the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament

Butler -- up four spots after finishing the season on a three-game winning streak

West Virginia up five spots after upsetting Baylor

Here's the complete poll on Monday.

Others Receiving Votes: Penn State 33; East Tennessee State 26; Michigan 25; Stephen F. Austin 16; St. Mary's 12; Providence 11; Utah State 8; Texas Tech 8; Colorado 7; UCLA 6; Rutgers 5; Louisiana State 5; Arizona 4; Southern California 3; Stanford 2; Richmond 2; Northern Iowa 2; Oklahoma 1.

Dropped out: Penn State