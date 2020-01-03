College Basketball Rankings: Colorado jumps to No. 17 in Top 25 And 1 after beating Oregon

In advance of publishing our annual Candid Coaches series last offseason, we asked more than 100 college coaches to predict which team would win the 2020 NCAA Tournament. More than half of them said Michigan State. Nearly a third said Kansas. Kentucky, Duke and Florida also received multiple votes. But the one vote I remember sticking out, because it was a vote for a school that wasn't in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll, was the one vote a coach submitted for Colorado.

It seemed like a stretch, at the time.

But perhaps not.

"This is a special team," Colorado coach Tad Boyle said after Thursday's 74-65 victory over Oregon. "We have great kids in the locker room. It's a special group."

For Oregon, this loss is no big deal. It's just a single-digit loss to a quality team on the road. And nearly everybody, if not everybody, will take one of those before this season is over. But the victory is an undeniable boost for Colorado, which extended its winning streak to five games and improved to 12-2 overall. The Buffaloes have now beaten both Dayton and Oregon in a span of 13 days. The lone losses on the resume are to Kansas and Northern Iowa. So that means Colorado is 4-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities and 8-0 against everybody else. As a result, I jumped the Buffaloes to No. 17, one spot ahead of Dayton, in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

Colorado moving from unranked to No. 17 caused Dayton, Florida State, Penn State, Michigan State, Iowa, Virginia, Texas Tech, Creighton, Wichita State and Arkansas to be pushed down one spot each, no fault of their own. So Eric Musselman's Razorbacks are now essentially No. 27. And Gonzaga, which overcame a second-half deficit to win at Portland late Thursday, remains No. 1 for the fifth straight day.

Friday's Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 10 Colorado 1 Oregon Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Gonzaga Killian Tillie and Corey Kispert combined for 40 points in Thursday's 85-72 victory at Portland. The Zags used a 16-0 run to erase a second-half deficit and win their fourth straight game by double-digits. -- 15-1 2 Kansas Isaiah Moss made four 3-pointers and finished with 17 points in Sunday's 72-56 win at Stanford. The Jayhawks opened on an 11-0 run and were never threatened in the game. -- 10-2 3 Duke Matthew Hurt scored a career-high 25 points in Tuesday's 88-49 victory over Boston College. Tre Jones played for the first time in three games and added 10 assists in 24 minutes. -- 12-1 4 Ohio St. The Buckeyes committed 22 turnovers in Sunday's 67-59 loss to West Virginia. Ohio State is 2-2 in its past four games after starting the season 9-0. -- 11-2 5 Louisville Jordan Nwora was 2-of-10 from the field in Saturday's 78-70 overtime loss at Kentucky. The All-American candidate has gone just 6-of-26 from the field in Louisville's two losses. 1 11-2 6 Oregon The Ducks missed 15 of the 18 3-pointers they attempted in Thursday's 74-65 loss at Colorado. Oregon's resume features zero sub-50 KenPom losses and victories over Memphis and Michigan. 1 11-3 7 Memphis Lester Quinones made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points in Monday's 84-73 victory over Tulane. The Tigers are 10-0 without James Wiseman, who quit the team the week before Christmas. -- 12-1 8 Michigan Jon Teske finished with 25 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 86-60 win over UMass Lowell. The Wolverines cruised despite the absence of Isaiah Livers, the team's leading scorer who is out indefinitely with a groin injury. -- 10-3 9 Auburn Danjel Purifoy finished with 17 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 86-59 win over Lipscomb. The Tigers are one of only two undefeated teams remaining. -- 12-0 10 Baylor Freddie Gillespie finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds in Monday's 83-57 victory over Jackson State. The Bears will take a nine-game winning streak into Saturday's Big 12 opener against Texas. -- 10-1 11 Villanova Collin Gillespie got 16 of his 24 points in the second half of Monday's 68-62 victory over Xavier. Villanova's only losses are to Ohio State and Baylor. -- 10-2 12 Butler Christian David sank a game-winning 3-pointer with 43 seconds left in Tuesday's 60-58 victory at St. John's. The Bulldogs needed to come from behind in the final minute despite leading by 21 points at halftime. -- 13-1 13 San Diego St Malachi Flynn finished with 16 points in Wednesday's 61-52 victory over Fresno State. The Aztecs are 14-0 for the first time since the 2010-11 season. -- 14-0 14 W. Virginia Miles McBride came off the bench and got 21 points in Sunday's 67-59 win over Ohio State. Bob Huggins is now 3-0 vs. the Buckeyes since becoming West Virginia's coach. -- 11-1 15 Kentucky Immanuel Quickley made big free throws in overtime and finished with 18 points in Saturday's 78-70 win over Louisville. UK's resume features two top-5 KenPom wins and two sub-100 KenPom losses. -- 9-3 16 Maryland Chol Marial made his college debut and finished with six points and five rebounds in 14 minutes in Sunday's 84-70 win over Bryant. The victory snapped Maryland's two-game losing streak. -- 11-2 17 Colorado McKinley Wright finished with 21 points, eight assists and five rebounds in Thursday's 74-65 victory over Oregon. Colorado's five-game winning streak also features a win over Dayton. NR 12-2 18 Dayton Obi Toppin finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists in Thursday's 84-58 win at La Salle. The Flyers' only losses are to Kansas and Colorado. 1 12-2 19 Florida St. Patrick Williams got 12 points and four rebounds off the bench in Tuesday's 70-58 victory over Georgia Tech. Florida State has won 15 consecutive games at home. 1 12-2 20 Penn St. Mike Watkins finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's 90-59 win over Cornell. Penn State has won 13 straight games at home. 1 11-2 21 Michigan St. Cassius Winston finished with 21 points and six assists in Thursday's 76-56 victory over Illinois. The Spartans will take a six-game winning streak into Sunday's game with Michigan. 1 11-3 22 Iowa Ryan Kriener finished 9-of-9 from the field and scored a career-high 20 points in Sunday's 93-51 win over Kennesaw State. The Hawkeyes will take a four-game winning streak in Saturday's game against Penn State at the Palestra. 1 10-3 23 Virginia Braxton Key finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 65-56 victory over Navy. Virginia has the best adjusted defensive efficiency rating in the nation. 1 10-2 24 Texas Tech Kyler Edwards scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half of Sunday's 73-58 win over Cal State Bakersfield. Texas Tech has won 54 straight non-league games at home. 1 9-3 25 Creighton Ty-Shon Alexander finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and six steals in Wednesday's 92-75 victory over Marquette. Creighton's only losses are to Michigan and San Diego State. 1 12-2 26 Wichita St. Eric Stevenson finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists in Wednesday's 75-69 victory over East Carolina. The Shockers' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to West Virginia. 1 12-1

IN: Colorado

OUT: Arkansas