The Thursday and Friday before Selection Sunday are annually two of the best days of the college basketball season. They are days highlighted by projected No. 1 seeds trying to solidify their places on the top line and projected bubble teams playing for their NCAA Tournament lives.

So the next 48 hours should be fun.

The Mountain West Conference Tournament is among the most interesting places, if only because bubble teams like Colorado State, Boise State and Utah State all might need to avoid upsets to keep their at-large hopes alive. But most of the focus will be on the ACC Tournament, where two Hall of Fame coaches -- Syracuse's Jim Boeheim and Duke's Mike Krzyzewski -- probably need to win games to remain in contention for a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Syracuse plays Virginia at noon ET.

Duke plays Florida State at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Both the Orange and Blue Devils are underdogs but undeniably capable of winning and advancing. Right now, Syracuse is the last team in the field after Wednesday's win over NC State while Duke is still looking up at the bubble following Wednesday's win over Louisville, according to Jerry Palm. That suggests the Orange likely need to beat Virginia to stay on the right side of the bubble, and that the Blue Devils definitely need to beat Florida State to avoid being presented with an opportunity to play in the NIT.

In other words, the stakes are high.

As for Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, there's only one result from Wednesday that necessitated a change. Clemson lost to Miami in the ACC Tournament. So the Tigers are out of the Top 25 And 1. They've been replaced by Texas Tech, which will play Texas in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Thursday's Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 1 Texas Tech Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Gonzaga Gonzaga's perfect record includes double-digit victories over Iowa, Kansas, Virginia and BYU. The Zags are just the 20th team in history to enter the NCAA Tournament undefeated. -- 26-0 2 Baylor Baylor is 11-1 in the first two quadrants with wins over Illinois, West Virginia, Kansas and Oklahoma State. The Bears are conference champions for the first time since 1950. -- 21-1 3 Illinois Illinois is 14-6 in the first two quadrants with wins over Michigan, Iowa, Ohio State and Purdue. Five of the Illini's six losses are Quadrant 1 defeats. -- 20-6 4 Michigan Michigan dropped to 13-3 in the first two quadrants after Sunday's loss at Michigan State. The Wolverines are 1-2 in their past three games. -- 19-3 5 Alabama Alabama is 15-5 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Crimson Tide are SEC champions for the first time since 2002. -- 21-6 6 Iowa Iowa is 12-7 in the first two quadrants with wins over Ohio State and Purdue. The Hawkeyes are 7-1 in their past eight games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Michigan. -- 20-7 7 Arkansas Arkansas is 11-5 in the first two quadrants with wins over Alabama and Missouri. The Razorbacks are 11-1 in their past 12 games and the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament. -- 21-5 8 Ohio St. Ohio State dropped to 12-8 in the first two quadrants after Saturday's loss to Illinois. The Buckeyes will take a four-game losing streak into the Big Ten Tournament. -- 18-8 9 Houston Houston is 7-2 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Cougars are 6-1 in their past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Wichita State. -- 21-3 10 Oklahoma St. Oklahoma State is 10-6 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Cowboys are 6-1 in their past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Baylor. -- 18-7 11 W. Virginia West Virginia dropped to 11-8 in the first two quadrants after Saturday's loss to Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers are 4-3 in their past seven games with two of the losses coming in overtime. -- 18-8 12 Kansas Kansas is 9-8 in the first two quadrants with zero losses outside of Quadrant 1. The Jayhawks are the only team that has beaten Baylor. -- 19-8 13 Florida St. Florida State dropped to 9-4 in the first two quadrants after Saturday's loss at Notre Dame. The Seminoles' resume also includes a Quadrant 3 loss to UCF. -- 15-5 14 Villanova Villanova dropped to 8-5 in the first two quadrants after Saturday's loss at Providence. The Wildcats are 0-1 since losing Collin Gillespie to a knee injury. -- 16-5 15 Texas Texas is 9-7 in the first two quadrants with wins over West Virginia, Kansas and Oklahoma State. Six of the Longhorns' seven losses are Quadrant 1 defeats. -- 17-7 16 Loyola Chi. Loyola Chicago is 6-4 in the first two quadrants with wins over Drake and North Texas. The Ramblers are 16-1 in their past 17 games and MVC champions for the third time in the past four seasons. -- 24-4 17 Virginia Virginia is 8-5 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Cavaliers will take a two-game winning streak into the ACC Tournament. -- 17-6 18 USC USC is 9-6 in the first two quadrants with wins over BYU, Oregon and UCLA. The Trojans recorded a league-best 15 Pac-12 victories. -- 21-6 19 Purdue Purdue is 13-7 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Boilermakers will take a five-game winning streak into the Big Ten Tournament. -- 18-8 20 Creighton Creighton is 11-4 in the first two quadrants with three additional losses falling in Quadrant 3. The Bluejays are 1-0 since coach Greg McDermott was indefinitely suspended. -- 18-7 21 Va. Tech Virginia Tech is 5-5 in the first two quadrants with wins over Villanova, Virginia and Clemson. The Hokies finished tied for first in the loss column of the ACC standings. -- 15-5 22 BYU BYU is 7-5 in the first two quadrants with wins over San Diego State and Utah State. The Cougars will take a five-game winning streak into the championship game of the West Coast Conference Tournament. -- 20-6 23 Connecticut UConn is 6-6 in the first two quadrants with wins over USC and Seton Hall. The Huskies are 10-2 with James Bouknight in the lineup. 1 14-6 24 Oregon Oregon is 10-3 in the first two quadrants with two additional losses falling in Quadrant 3. The Ducks' top five scorers combined to miss 20 games earlier in the season. 1 19-5 25 St. Bona. St. Bonaventure is 5-3 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Bonnies are outright Atlantic 10 champions for the first time in school history. 1 15-4 26 Texas Tech Texas Tech is 5-9 in the first two quadrants with wins over Texas and Oklahoma. All nine of the Red Raiders' losses are to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1. NR 17-9

