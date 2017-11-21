College basketball rankings: Creighton beats UCLA, surges into the Top 25 (and 1)
The Bluejays are 4-0 with some impressive victories, including a win vs. the Bruins on Monday.
Big East coaches last month picked Creighton to finish fifth in the league behind Villanova, Seton Hall, Xavier and Providence. Seemed reasonable at the time. And, ultimately, that projection might prove to be exactly right. But there's no denying the Bluejays have been surprisingly impressive relative to preseason expectations so far.
They're 4-0.
But their 4-0 record is not an empty 4-0 like so many other undefeated records across the nation. Creighton is 4-0 with a 92-88 road win over the Northwestern team that was ranked 19th in the preseason AP poll and a 100-89 neutral-court win over the UCLA team that was ranked 21st in the preseason AP poll. No other school already has multiple victories over preseason Top 25 teams. And that's why Creighton is now ranked 24th in the updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one).
Creighton's next game is Tuesday night vs. Baylor.
So the Bluejays could theoretically wake up Wednesday with a 5-0 record featuring three wins over schools that were ranked in the preseason AP poll considering Baylor was 24th in the preseason AP poll. Scott Drew's Bears are 4-0 and ranked 16th in the current Top 25 (and one) after Monday's 70-65 win over Wisconsin.
The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.
|
Rk
|
Teams
|
Chg
|
Rcrd
|1
|
|Marvin Bagley scored a game-high 24 points in Monday's win over Furman. The freshman forward is averaging a team-high 19.2 points and a team-high 9.0 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per game.
|--
|5-0
|2
|
|DeAndre Ayton has recorded three double-doubles in three games. The freshman forward is averaging 18.7 points and 11.7 rebounds while shooting 60.0 percent from the field.
|--
|3-0
|3
|
|Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk scored a career-high 27 points in Friday's win over South Dakota State. The senior wing is averaging 19.7 points and 4.3 rebounds through three games.
|--
|3-0
|4
|
|Miles Bridges scored 20 points in 25 minutes in Sunday's win over Stony Brook. The sophomore forward left the game with an ankle sprain.
|--
|2-1
|5
|
|The Shockers trailed by 18 points Monday before rallying to beat California. Shaquille Morris scored a team-high 25 points on 16 shots.
|--
|3-0
|6
|
|Kevin Knox scored a game-high 17 points in Monday's win over Troy. The freshman forward has reached double-figures in points in all five UK games.
|--
|4-1
|7
|
|Mikal Bridges took 10 shots, made nine and finished with a game-high 24 points in Friday's win over Lafayette. Jalen Brunson added 22 points and six assists.
|--
|3-0
|8
|
|Jordan McLaughlin finished with 35 points on 19 shots in Sunday's victory at Vanderbilt. Chimezie Metu added 23 points and eight rebounds.
|--
|3-0
|9
|
|The Gators missed 15 of the 18 3-pointers they attempted Sunday but still avoided New Hampshire's upset bid. Virginia Tech transfer Jalen Hudson scored 26 points off the bench.
|--
|3-0
|10
|
|Bruce Brown was one of three Miami starters to score 15 points in Thursday's 90-59 win over Florida A&M. Chris Lykes added 13 points off the bench.
|--
|3-0
|11
|
|Joel Berry scored a game-high 29 points in Monday's win at Stanford. Kenny Williams added 20 points and four rebounds for the reigning national champions.
|--
|3-0
|12
|
|Matt Farrell and Bonzie Colson combined for 50 points in Monday's win over Chaminade. The Irish shot 53.8 percent from the field in the game.
|--
|4-0
|13
|
|Jordan Murphy finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds in Sunday's win over Western Carolina. The junior forward is averaging 24.8 points and 12.8 rebounds through four games.
|--
|4-0
|14
|
|Gary Clark finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds in Monday's win over Buffalo. Jarron Cumberland added 14 points and six rebounds.
|--
|4-0
|15
|
|Killian Tillie scored a game-high 20 points in Saturday's win over Utah State. The Zags won by 13 even though Utah State made 11 3-pointers.
|--
|3-0
|16
|
|Manu Lecomte made 13 free throws and finished with 24 points in Monday's win over Baylor. Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. added 19 points and 10 rebounds.
|--
|4-0
|17
|
|Deng Adel took eight shots, made seven and finished with 21 points in Friday's win over Omaha. Ray Spalding added 19 points and 11 rebounds.
|--
|2-0
|18
|
|Collin Sexton finished with 25 points and five assists in Friday's victory over Alabama A&M. The McDonald's All-American is averaging 23.5 points and 5.0 assists.
|--
|3-0
|19
|
|The Gaels shot 50.9 percent from the field in Sunday's win over San Jose State. Jock Landale finished with 22 points and nine rebounds.
|1
|4-0
|20
|
|Trevon Bluiett finished with 21 points in 27 minutes in Monday's win over Hampton. Kerem Kanter added 15 points off the bench.
|1
|4-0
|21
|
|The Aggies held Oklahoma State to just 29.9 percent shooting in Monday's win. Robert Williams got 11 points and 11 rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench.
|1
|3-0
|22
|
|Dakota Mathias scored a game-high 23 points in Saturday's win over Fairfield. Vince Edwards added 21 points and 11 rebounds.
|1
|4-0
|23
|
|The Pirates handled NJIT easily Saturday despite getting just five points and two rebounds from Angel Delgado. Desi Rodriguez led Seton Hall with 19 points in 26 minutes.
|1
|4-0
|24
|
|The Bluejays own early victories over Northwestern and UCLA. Marcus Foster is averaging a team-high 20.3 points and shooting 50.0 percent from 3-point range.
|3
|4-0
|25
|
|The Horned Frogs forced 26 turnovers in Monday's win over Omaha. Vladimir Brodziansky finished with 19 points and six rebounds in 20 minutes.
|--
|4-0
|26
|
|The Mountaineers created 21 Long Beach State turnovers in Monday's victory. Lamont West finished with a team-high 22 points on 11 field goal attempts.
|--
|3-1
Dropped out: UCLA
