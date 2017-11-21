College basketball rankings: Creighton beats UCLA, surges into the Top 25 (and 1)

Big East coaches last month picked Creighton to finish fifth in the league behind Villanova, Seton Hall, Xavier and Providence. Seemed reasonable at the time. And, ultimately, that projection might prove to be exactly right. But there's no denying the Bluejays have been surprisingly impressive relative to preseason expectations so far.

They're 4-0.

But their 4-0 record is not an empty 4-0 like so many other undefeated records across the nation. Creighton is 4-0 with a 92-88 road win over the Northwestern team that was ranked 19th in the preseason AP poll and a 100-89 neutral-court win over the UCLA team that was ranked 21st in the preseason AP poll. No other school already has multiple victories over preseason Top 25 teams. And that's why Creighton is now ranked 24th in the updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one).

Creighton's next game is Tuesday night vs. Baylor.

So the Bluejays could theoretically wake up Wednesday with a 5-0 record featuring three wins over schools that were ranked in the preseason AP poll considering Baylor was 24th in the preseason AP poll. Scott Drew's Bears are 4-0 and ranked 16th in the current Top 25 (and one) after Monday's 70-65 win over Wisconsin.

The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.