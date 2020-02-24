College basketball rankings: Creighton caps a solid week by beating Butler, jumps up to No. 6 in Top 25 And 1

Creighton started Big East play 2-3 with a loss at Georgetown. The following Monday, the Bluejays were out of the AP Top 25 poll. That was only five weeks ago. But if AP voters do their jobs correctly, Creighton will soon be in the top 10 because the Bluejays added two more Quadrant 1 victories to their resume over the past week that made their body of work one of the very best in the entire country.

"They're playing really well right now, as good as anybody in the country, as good as anybody in our league," Butler coach LaVall Jordan told reporters on Sunday after Creighton beat his Bulldogs 81-59.

It's hard to argue with that assessment.

Creighton is on a five-game winning streak that, in addition to Sunday's blowout of Butler, features victories at Seton Hall and at Marquette. The Bluejays are now 9-6 in Quadrant 1 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first quadrant. Only Kansas, Baylor and Seton Hall have more Quadrant 1 wins. And Creighton remains one of just six schools that have yet to lose outside of the first quadrant.

Again, it's a strong body of work.

So the Bluejays are No. 6 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Their next game is Sunday at St. John's. And they'll close the regular season next month with a showdown against Seton Hall that could determine the Big East title.

Monday's Top 25 And 1 rankings