College basketball rankings: Creighton caps a solid week by beating Butler, jumps up to No. 6 in Top 25 And 1
The Bluejays won their ninth Quadrant 1 game and are on a five-game winning streak
Creighton started Big East play 2-3 with a loss at Georgetown. The following Monday, the Bluejays were out of the AP Top 25 poll. That was only five weeks ago. But if AP voters do their jobs correctly, Creighton will soon be in the top 10 because the Bluejays added two more Quadrant 1 victories to their resume over the past week that made their body of work one of the very best in the entire country.
"They're playing really well right now, as good as anybody in the country, as good as anybody in our league," Butler coach LaVall Jordan told reporters on Sunday after Creighton beat his Bulldogs 81-59.
It's hard to argue with that assessment.
Creighton is on a five-game winning streak that, in addition to Sunday's blowout of Butler, features victories at Seton Hall and at Marquette. The Bluejays are now 9-6 in Quadrant 1 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first quadrant. Only Kansas, Baylor and Seton Hall have more Quadrant 1 wins. And Creighton remains one of just six schools that have yet to lose outside of the first quadrant.
Again, it's a strong body of work.
So the Bluejays are No. 6 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Their next game is Sunday at St. John's. And they'll close the regular season next month with a showdown against Seton Hall that could determine the Big East title.
Monday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Kansas
|Udoka Azubuike finished with 23 points and 19 rebounds in Saturday's 64-61 victory at Baylor. The Jayhawks will take a 12-game winning streak into Monday's game with Oklahoma State.
|--
|24-3
|2
|Baylor
|Davion Mitchell missed nine of the 11 shots he attempted in Saturday's 64-61 loss to Kansas. The loss snapped Baylor's 23-game winning streak.
|--
|24-2
|3
|Gonzaga
|The Zags missed 20 of the 25 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 91-78 loss at BYU. The loss snapped Gonzaga's 19-game winning streak.
|--
|27-2
|4
|Dayton
|Obi Toppin finished with 28 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 80-70 victory over Duquesne. Both of the Flyers' losses are OT losses to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1 -- namely Kansas and Colorado.
|--
|25-2
|5
|San Diego St
|The Aztecs missed 19 of the 27 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 66-63 loss to UNLV. The defeat added a Quadrant 3 loss to San Diego State's resume.
|1
|26-1
|6
|Creighton
|Marcus Zegarowski made seven 3-pointers and finished with 25 points in Sunday's 81-59 victory over Butler. The Bluejays are 9-1 in their past 10 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Providence.
|2
|22-6
|7
|Florida St.
|Patrick Williams got 12 points and six rebounds off the bench in Saturday's 67-61 victory at NC State. The Seminoles are 6-2 in their past eight games with the lone losses in that stretch coming at Duke and at Virginia.
|--
|23-4
|8
|Maryland
|Anthony Cowan was limited to just one made field goal in Sunday's 79-72 loss at Ohio State. Maryland still sits atop the Big Ten standings with a two-game lead in the loss column over Penn State, Iowa and Michigan State.
|3
|22-5
|9
|Duke
|Cassius Stanley finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 88-64 victory over Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils are 7-1 in their past eight games.
|--
|23-4
|10
|Kentucky
|Immanuel Quickley made four 3-pointers and finished with 26 points in Saturday's 65-59 victory over Florida. The Wildcats are 10-1 in their past 11 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Auburn.
|--
|22-5
|11
|Seton Hall
|Myles Powell finished with 18 points, five rebounds and four assists in Sunday's 81-65 victory over St. John's. Seton Hall is 4-2 in its past six games with wins over Villanova and Butler.
|1
|20-7
|12
|Villanova
|Saddiq Bey made four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in Saturday's 64-55 victory at Xavier. The Wildcats are one of just six teams with zero losses outside of the first quadrant.
|1
|21-6
|13
|Auburn
|Samir Doughty scored 14 points in the second half and finished with 22 in Saturday's 73-66 victory over Tennessee. The Tigers have only lost twice this season with Isaac Okoro in the lineup.
|1
|23-4
|14
|Louisville
|Jordan Nwora finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 72-55 victory over North Carolina. The Cardinals are 10-2 in their past 12 games with wins in that stretch over Duke, Virginia and NC State.
|1
|23-5
|15
|Penn St.
|Lamar Stevens missed 16 of the 27 shots he attempted in Sunday's 68-60 loss at Indiana. The Nittany Lions will take a two-game losing streak into Wednesday's game with Rutgers.
|4
|20-7
|16
|Oregon
|Payton Pritchard made six 3-pointers and finished with 38 points in Saturday's 73-72 overtime victory at Arizona. The Ducks' resume features seven Quadrant 1 victories and just two losses outside of the first quadrant.
|--
|21-7
|17
|BYU
|Yoeli Childs finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 91-78 victory over Gonzaga. The Cougars are 15-2 with Childs in the lineup.
|--
|23-7
|18
|Michigan
|Franz Wagner made three 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in Saturday's 71-63 victory at Purdue. The Wolverines are 7-1 in their past eight games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Ohio State.
|1
|18-9
|19
|W. Virginia
|Oscar Tshiebwe was limited to just two shots and one point in Saturday's 67-60 loss at TCU. The Mountaineers are 5-5 in their past 10 games.
|1
|19-8
|20
|Iowa
|Luka Garza finished with 24 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 85-76 victory over Ohio State. The Hawkeyes are 8-6 in Quadrant 1 opportunities with only two losses coming outside of the first quadrant.
|1
|19-8
|21
|Butler
|Aaron Thompson missed 10 of the 11 shots he attempted in Sunday's 81-59 loss at Creighton. The Bulldogs will take a three-game losing streak into Saturday's game at DePaul.
|3
|19-9
|22
|Colorado
|The Buffaloes missed 14 of the 19 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 70-63 loss to UCLA. Colorado is the only team besides Kansas to beat Dayton this season.
|--
|21-7
|23
|Marquette
|Markus Howard and Koby McEwen combined for nine turnovers in Saturday's 84-72 loss at Providence. The Golden Eagles will take a three-game losing streak into Wednesday's game with Georgetown.
|--
|17-9
|24
|Michigan St.
|Cassius Winston finished with 23 points and six assists in Thursday's 86-65 victory at Nebraska. The Spartans have five Quadrant 1 wins and only one loss outside of the first quadrant.
|--
|18-9
|25
|Houston
|DeJon Jarreau missed 11 of the 15 shots he attempted in Saturday's 60-59 loss at Memphis. The Cougars are 4-3 in their past seven games with all three losses in that stretch coming to unranked opponents.
|--
|21-7
|26
|Arizona St.
|Remy Martin made three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points in Saturday's 74-73 victory over Oregon State. The Sun Devils will take a seven-game winning streak into Thursday's game at UCLA.
|--
|19-8
-
