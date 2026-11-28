The Players Era 16 will conclude late Saturday in Las Vegas, where Louisville is set to play Creighton for $500,000 and a trophy. If you had this title-game matchup before the event started, you were definitely in the minority.

As the name of the tournament suggests, there were 16 schools aiming for Saturday's stage inside Michelob Ultra Arena when this thing started. Nine of them were ranked in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll. Seven were not. One of those seven is Creighton, which received zero votes in the preseason AP poll and lost its third game of the season to a not-very-good Kansas State team. The Bluejays were expected to be in what amounts to the losers' bracket of the Players Era 16 after one day, evidence being they were 5.5-point underdogs to Michigan in their first game in Las Vegas.

But Creighton won that contest.

Pat Kelsey's superb Players Era run in Vegas makes Mark Pope's rocky Kentucky tenure look that much worse Matt Norlander

Then the Bluejays followed it up with victories over TCU and Gonzaga. So now they're 7-1 with four wins over teams ranked in the top 45 at KenPom.com. That's among the reasons why Creighton is up to No. 21 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Houston remains No. 1 for the 10th consecutive day. Louisville is up to No. 14 after Friday's win over Tennessee. And now the Cardinals and Bluejays will meet for a championship in a game that won't end until after midnight on the East Coast.

So get a nap in, if you need it.

Louisville's Pat Kelsey and Creighton's Alan Huss are both having nice starts to this season, even if both took surprising losses early -- Louisville at Memphis, Creighton at Kansas State. Either way, those little bumps seem in the past. Both men have had their teams operating at a high level all week, and now one of their programs will return home Sunday with a big check, a strong body of work and surging computer numbers in a season four weeks underway.

Top 25 And 1 rankings