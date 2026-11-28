The Players Era 16 will conclude late Saturday in Las Vegas, where Louisville is set to play Creighton for $500,000 and a trophy. If you had this title-game matchup before the event started, you were definitely in the minority.
As the name of the tournament suggests, there were 16 schools aiming for Saturday's stage inside Michelob Ultra Arena when this thing started. Nine of them were ranked in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll. Seven were not. One of those seven is Creighton, which received zero votes in the preseason AP poll and lost its third game of the season to a not-very-good Kansas State team. The Bluejays were expected to be in what amounts to the losers' bracket of the Players Era 16 after one day, evidence being they were 5.5-point underdogs to Michigan in their first game in Las Vegas.
But Creighton won that contest.
Then the Bluejays followed it up with victories over TCU and Gonzaga. So now they're 7-1 with four wins over teams ranked in the top 45 at KenPom.com. That's among the reasons why Creighton is up to No. 21 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Houston remains No. 1 for the 10th consecutive day. Louisville is up to No. 14 after Friday's win over Tennessee. And now the Cardinals and Bluejays will meet for a championship in a game that won't end until after midnight on the East Coast.
So get a nap in, if you need it.
Louisville's Pat Kelsey and Creighton's Alan Huss are both having nice starts to this season, even if both took surprising losses early -- Louisville at Memphis, Creighton at Kansas State. Either way, those little bumps seem in the past. Both men have had their teams operating at a high level all week, and now one of their programs will return home Sunday with a big check, a strong body of work and surging computer numbers in a season four weeks underway.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Houston
|Mercy Miller finished with 23 points and four steals in Friday's 77-46 win over Oakland. The Cougars' next game is Sunday against Queens.
|--
|7-0
|2
Florida
|Rueben Chinyelu finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds in Tuesday's 76-67 win over Milwaukee. The Gators' next game is Tuesday against Duke.
|--
|7-1
|3
Illinois
|Stefan Vaaks finished with 24 points and three rebounds in Friday's 116-76 win over Western Kentucky. The Illini's next game is Friday against UConn.
|--
|7-1
|4
Texas
|Matas Vokietaitis finished with 29 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's 76-73 win over Saint Mary's. The Longhorns' next game is Tuesday at Louisville.
|--
|8-0
|5
Virginia
|Sam Lewis finished with 21 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 83-71 win over Xavier. The Cavaliers' next game is Wednesday against Kentucky.
|--
|9-0
|6
Arizona
|Motiejus Krivas finished with 31 points and 17 rebounds in Wednesday's 84-73 win over Ole Miss. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday against LSU New Orleans.
|1
|7-1
|7
Michigan St.
|Jeremy Fears finished with 20 points and 10 assists in Thursday's 70-67 win over Arkansas. The Spartans' next game is Wednesday against Minnesota.
|1
|6-1
|8
Kansas
|Tre White finished with 17 points and six rebounds in Friday's 65-50 win over Villanova. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday against Northern Iowa.
|1
|7-1
|9
Vanderbilt
|Ace Glass finished with 18 points and six rebounds in Friday's 111-56 win over Southern. The Commodores' next game is Wednesday at Notre Dame.
|1
|8-0
|10
Duke
|John Blackwell finished with 25 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 77-63 win over UConn. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday at Florida.
|1
|5-2
|11
UConn
|Jayden Ross missed seven of the nine shots he attempted in Wednesday's 77-63 loss to Duke. The Huskies' next game is Monday against Rider.
|1
|4-2
|12
LSU
|Mo Dioubate finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 95-86 overtime win over SMU. The Tigers' next game is Tuesday against Wake Forest.
|1
|8-0
|13
Memphis
|Jayden Reid finished with 24 points and six assists in Friday's 86-82 win over Wake Forest. The Tigers' next game is Sunday against Dayton.
|4
|6-1
|14
Louisville
|Karter Knox finished with 14 points and three rebounds in Friday's 84-64 win over Tennessee. The Cardinals' next game is Saturday against Creighton.
|4
|6-1
|15
Texas Tech
|Darrion Wiliams finished with 18 points and six rebounds in Friday's 78-75 win over San DIego State. The Red Raiders' next game is Tuesday against Nebraska Omaha.
|--
|7-1
|16
Nebraska
|Pryce Sandfort finished with 20 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 101-72 win over Southern. The Cornhuskers' next game is Wednesday against Ohio State.
|--
|7-0
|17
St. John's
|Tounde Yessoufou finished with 23 points and six steals in Friday's 80-75 win over Iowa State. The Red Storm's next game is Tuesday against Columbia.
|2
|7-1
|18
Tennessee
|Braedan Lue missed all four shots he attempted in Friday's 84-64 loss to Louisville. The Vols'. next game is Tuesday against Florida State.
|12
|7-1
|19
UCLA
|Azavier Robinson finished with 23 points and two assists in Friday's 75-63 win over Georgetown. The Bruins' next game is Tuesday against Oregon.
|2
|7-1
|20
Utah St.
|Mason Falslev finished with 27 points and four assists in Thursday's 78-74 win over USC. The Aggies' next game is Sunday against New Mexico.
|2
|7-0
|21
Creighton
|Wes Enis finished with 28 points and one assist in Friday's 97-89 overtime win over Gonzaga. The Bluejays' next game is Saturday against Louisville.
|NR
|7-1
|22
Gonzaga
|Isiah Harwell missed four of the five shots he attempted in Friday's 97-89 overtime loss to Creighton. The Zags' next game is Wednesday against Eastern Oregon.
|8
|5-2
|23
Ole Miss
|Ben Henshall missed eight of the 12 shots he attempted in Wednesday's 84-73 loss to Arizona. The Rebels' next game is Tuesday at Virginia Tech.
|--
|6-1
|24
Indiana
|Aiden Sherrell finished with 16 points and niner rebounds in Friday'93-57 win over Bowling Green. The Hoosiers' next game is Tuesday against Rutgers.
|--
|8-0
|25
Pittsburgh
|Baye Ndongo finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds in Thursday's 71-64 win over DePaul. The Panthers' next game is Tuesday at Missouri.
|--
|8-0
|26
Minnesota
|Jaylen Crocker-Johnson finished with 31 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 77-62 win over Utah. The Golden Gophers' next game is Saturday against California.
|--
|7-0