Dayton is at least 58 spots better than everybody else in the Atlantic 10, according to the NET. The Flyers are the only A-10 school likely to make the 2024 NCAA Tournament, according to CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm. They are, quite clearly, the class of the league.

Regardless, Dayton is no longer alone atop the A-10, not after Friday's 49-47 loss at VCU. Instead, the Flyers are now one game back of Richmond in the loss column of the league standings with just seven games remaining, bringing into doubt whether they'll actually win the outright conference championship most have assumed they would get since a 13-game winning streak stretched across parts of three months pushed Anthony Grant's program to a 16-2 start in this season.

Dayton is only 3-2 since then.

"Wasn't a great night for our team," Grant said following the close loss at VCU in which his Flyers shot just 36.2% from the field. "And you've got to give VCU credit. They had a lot to do with that."

Dayton is down to No. 13 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Purdue remains No. 1 for the 30th consecutive day. The good news for the Flyers is that Friday's game at VCU represented the final time they'll play on the road against a top-75 team in the NET, point being Dayton should be a favorite in every remaining A-10 game. That's why KenPom.com is still projecting the Flyers to win the outright league championship, but the conference race has clearly become closer than most anticipated it would be as recently as two weeks ago.

