College basketball rankings: Dayton cracks top five of AP Top 25 for first time in 64 years
The last time Dayton was in the top five of the AP poll was in 1956
Dayton is a top five college basketball team for the first time in 64 years. The Flyers jumped a spot in the AP Top 25 on Monday to No. 5 after a 2-0 week that included a convincing 81-67 victory over a Rhode Island team projected to make the NCAA Tournament.
It marks the first time since the 1955-56 season that the Flyers have reached the top five in the AP poll. Dayton (23-2, 12-0 Atlantic 10) has won 14 straight games and is just six wins away from going undefeated in conference play for the first time in program history.
Staying in the top five won't be a cakewalk for Dayton, though. The Flyers have two Quadrant 1 road games remaining on their schedule, starting with a Tuesday trip to VCU. Dayton must also face Rhode Island on the road in the final week of the regular season.
Dayton benefited from an 0-2 week for Louisville, which dropped from No. 5 to No. 11. The Cardinals (21-5, 12-3 ACC) play Syracuse and North Carolina this week as they try and regroup from their worst week of the season.
Elsewhere, the SEC was left with just two ranked teams -- No. 10 Kentucky and No. 13 Auburn -- after LSU dropped out of the poll following a loss at Alabama. BYU cracked the poll for the first time since the 2010-11 season at No. 23. The Cougars face Santa Clara on Thursday before a home showdown on Saturday with No. 2 Gonzaga.
AP Top 25
- Baylor (23-1)
- Gonzaga (26-1)
- Kansas (22-3)
- San Diego State (26-0)
- Dayton (23-2)
- Duke (22-3)
- Maryland (21-4)
- Florida State (21-4)
- Penn State (20-5)
- Kentucky (20-5)
- Louisville (21-5)
- Villanova (19-6)
- Auburn (22-3)
- Oregon (20-6)
- Creighton (20-6)
- Seton Hall (18-7)
- West Virginia (18-7)
- Colorado (20-6)
- Marquette (17-7)
- Iowa (18-8)
- Butler (19-7)
- Houston (20-6)
- BYU (21-7)
- Arizona (18-7)
- Ohio State (17-8)
Others receiving votes:Texas Tech 92, Michigan State 87, Michigan 83, LSU 55, Rhode Island 39, Virginia 32, Cincinnati 14, Stephen F. Austin 14, Illinois 12, Northern Iowa 9, Utah State 8, Rutgers 6, Florida 6, East Tennessee State 5, Saint Mary's 4, Tulsa 3, Richmond 3, SMU 2, New Mexico State 2, Wright State 1, Arizona State 1
