College basketball rankings: DePaul upsets Texas Tech to remain undefeated and move into the Top 25 And 1

DePaul endured 11 straight losing seasons before last season, hasn't been to the NCAA Tournament since 2004 and is generally recognized as the biggest punchline in the sport. If you want to make a music joke, you include a Nickelback reference. If you want to make a college basketball joke, you tie it to DePaul.

Which is why Wednesday was so cool.

The Blue Demons entered their showdown with Texas Tech, last season's national runner-up, undefeated and with some buzz -- evidence being that they received 18 points in this week's AP Top 25 poll thanks to upsets of Iowa and Minnesota. So Wednesday provided an opportunity to win as an underdog again.

In dramatic fashion, DePaul did it.

Final score: DePaul 65, Texas Tech 60 in OT.

So, just like that, the Blue Demons are surprisingly 9-0 for the first time since the 1986-87 season. And, looking at the schedule, they could reasonably be 13-0 when they host Seton Hall on Dec. 30. What a story. And, yes, I know Texas Tech had just lost to Iowa and Creighton -- and that the Red Raiders' star freshman, Jahmi'us Ramsey, is sidelined with a hamstring injury. But let's not let those little details ruin this because it's much more fun to just focus on the fact that DePaul is 9-0 with victories over two top-40 KenPom teams, one of which (Texas Tech) was ranked 13th in the preseason AP poll.

Again, what a story.

The Blue Demons are No. 25 in Thursday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Louisville, which will play Pitt on Friday, remains No. 1 for the ninth consecutive morning.

Thursday's Top 25 And 1

Biggest Movers 2 DePaul 13 Virginia Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Louisville Jordan Nwora finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 58-43 victory over Michigan. Steven Enoch added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Nwora finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 58-43 victory over Michigan. Steven Enoch added 10 points and 10 rebounds. -- 8-0 2 Kansas Udoka Azubuike scored 29 points and blocked four shots in Wednesday's 90-84 overtime win over Dayton. The Jayhawks have won six straight since their season-opening loss to Duke. -- 6-1 3 Maryland Jalen Smith finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds in Wednesday's 72-51 victory over Notre Dame. Maryland is 9-0 for the first time since the 1998-99 season. -- 9-0 4 Ohio St. Duane Washington Jr. scored 18 points after halftime in Wednesday's 74-49 victory over North Carolina. The Buckeyes outscored UNC by 23 points in the final 20 minutes. 1 8-0 5 Michigan The Wolverines missed 16 of the 19 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's 58-43 loss at Louisville. Michigan shot just 25.9% from the field in the game. 1 7-1 6 Gonzaga Joel Ayayi finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists in Wednesday's 101-62 victory over Texas Southern. The Zags have won 28 consecutive games at home. 2 9-1 7 Dayton Obi Toppin finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 99-68 victory over Houston Baptist. The Flyers' lone loss came in overtime to Kansas. 2 6-1 8 Kentucky Nick Richards and EJ Montgomery combined for 32 points and 17 rebounds in Friday's 69-58 victory over UAB. The Wildcats played for the first time without Nate Sestina, who is expected to miss four weeks with a wrist injury. 2 6-1 9 Duke Vernon Carey finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in Tuesday's 87-75 victory at Michigan State. Tre Jones added 20 points and 12 assists. 2 8-1 10 N. Carolina The Tar Heels shot 27.4% from the field in Wednesday's 74-49 loss to Ohio State. Armando Bacot, UNC's leading rebounder, suffered an ankle injury in the first half and only played seven minutes. 3 6-2 11 Oregon The Ducks shot 35.7% from the field in Friday's 78-74 loss to North Carolina. Oregon finished fourth in the Battle 4 Atlantis with a 1-2 record. 1 6-2 12 Seton Hall Myles Powell scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half of Friday's 84-76 win over Iowa State. The Pirates' two losses are to Michigan State and Oregon. 1 6-2 13 Memphis Alex Lomax came off the bench and got 17 points in Tuesday's 71-56 victory over Bradley. The Tigers are now 5-0 without James Wiseman. 1 7-1 14 Auburn Samir Doughty scored 22 points in Tuesday's 79-65 win over Richmond. Austin Wiley added 18 points and was named MVP of the Legends Classic. 1 7-0 15 Arizona Chase Jeter scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Sunday's 73-66 win over Wake Forest. Arizona is 9-0 for the first time since the 2014-15 season. 1 9-0 16 Indiana Devonte Green came off the bench and scored a career-high 30 points in Tuesday's 80-64 win over Florida State. The Hoosiers are 8-0 for the first time since the 2012-13 season. 1 8-0 17 Virginia The Cavaliers missed 20 of the 24 3-pointers they attempted in Wednesday's 69-40 loss at Purdue. Virginia finished with 16 turnovers and just eight assists. 13 7-1 18 Florida St. Florida State finished with 14 turnovers and just seven assists in Tuesday's 80-64 loss at Indiana. The Seminoles will not play another road game until they visit Louisville on Jan. 4. -- 7-2 19 Tennessee Olivier Nkamhoua got 11 points and 13 rebounds off the bench in Wednesday's 72-43 win over Florida A&M. Lamonte Turner added 10 points, six assists and three steals. -- 7-1 20 Washington Quade Green had 20 points and eight assists in Wednesday's 90-80 victory over Eastern Washington. Jaden McDaniels added 17 points in 24 minutes. -- 7-1 21 Baylor Jared Butler made six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points in Tuesday's 78-46 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore. The Bears opened the game on a 22-3 run. -- 6-1 22 Villanova Saddiq Bey scored a career-high 27 points in Wednesday's 80-69 victory over Penn. The Wildcats' two losses are to Ohio State and Baylor. -- 6-2 23 Colorado Tyler Bey finished with 13 points and eight rebounds in Wednesday's 76-64 victory over Loyola Marymount. The Buffaloes won by double-digits despite trailing at halftime. -- 7-0 24 Butler Kamar Baldwin took 16 shots, made 11 and scored 31 points in Tuesday's 67-58 victory at Ole Miss. Butler shot 47.1% from 3-point range in the win. -- 8-0 25 DePaul Jalen Coleman-Lands scored eight points in overtime, and finished with 18, in Wednesday's 65-60 victory over Texas Tech. The Blue Demons own two wins over top-40 KenPom teams. NR 9-0 26 W. Virginia Derek Culver came off the bench and scored a career-high 25 points in Sunday's 86-81 win over Rhode Island. The Mountaineers are 7-0 for the first time since the 2015-16 season. -- 7-0

IN: DePaul

OUT: Oklahoma State