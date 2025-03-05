Auburn secured the outright SEC championship over the weekend and, while doing so, locked up the No. 1 overall seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, at least in my opinion.
And, yes, that's still my opinion.
But it should be noted that the top-ranked Tigers did have their six-game winning streak snapped late Tuesday via an 83-72 loss at Texas A&M that dropped Bruce Pearl's team to 27-3 overall, 15-2 in the SEC and 15-3 in Quadrant 1. Is that a worse résumé than what Auburn had Tuesday morning? Obviously, yes. But, rest assured, that résumé still easily represents the sport's best body of work, which is why Auburn remains No. 1 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.
Duke remains No. 2.
If you're wondering why, it's because Auburn is still the only team in the country with more than 10 Q1 wins and fewer than four total losses. For context, consider that No. 2 Duke is 6-3 in Q1, No. 3 Houston is 8-3 in Q1 (with an additional loss falling in Q2), and No. 4 Tennessee is 9-5 in Q1.
This isn't really close.
As I've explained previously, it's best to think of Auburn as a golfer on the back nine with something like a four-shot lead. Sure, the Tigers just bogeyed at Texas A&M, if you'll allow the analogy. But they're still comfortably ahead of the field heading into their next hole, which is Saturday's regular-season finale with Alabama that'll be played inside a sold-out Neville Arena.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Auburn
|Miles Kelly was 1-of-8 from the field in Tuesday's 83-72 loss at Texas A&M. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Alabama.
|--
|27-3
|2
Duke
|Cooper Flagg finished with 28 points and seven assists in Monday's 93-60 win over Wake Forest. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday at North Carolina.
|--
|27-3
|3
Houston
|L.J. Cryer finished with 22 points and three steals in Monday's 65-59 win over Kansas. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at Baylor.
|--
|26-4
|4
Tennessee
|Chaz Lanier finished with 18 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 79-76 win over Alabama. The Vols' next game is Wednesday at Ole Miss.
|--
|24-5
|5
Alabama
|Grant Nelson was 2-of-8 from the field in Saturday's 79-76 loss at Tennessee. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday against Florida.
|--
|23-6
|6
Michigan St.
|Jaden Akins finished with 19 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 71-62 win over Wisconsin. The Spartans' next game is Thursday at Iowa.
|--
|24-5
|7
Florida
|Will Richard finished with 25 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 89-70 win over Texas A&M. The Gators' next game is Wednesday at Alabama.
|--
|25-4
|8
St. John's
|RJ Luis Jr. finished with 21 points and two steals in Saturday's 71-61 win over Seton Hall. The Red Storm's next game is Saturday at Marquette.
|--
|26-4
|9
Wisconsin
|Kamari McGee was 1-of-8 from the field in Sunday's 71-62 loss at Michigan State. The Badgers' next game is Wednesday at Minnesota.
|1
|22-7
|10
Texas Tech
|JT Toppin finished with 21 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 78-73 win at Kansas. The Red Raiders' next game is Wednesday against Colorado.
|1
|22-7
|11
Michigan
|Tre Donaldson was 4-of-12 from the field in Sunday's 93-73 loss to Illinois. The Wolverines' next game is Wednesday against Maryland.
|1
|22-7
|12
Texas A&M
|Wade Taylor IV finished with 16 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 83-72 win over Auburn. The Aggies' next game is Saturday at LSU.
|2
|21-9
|13
Purdue
|Braden Smith finished with 23 points and nine assists in Tuesday's 100-71 win over Rutgers. The Boilermakers' next game is Friday at Illinois.
|--
|21-9
|14
Iowa St.
|Keshon Gilbert was 4-of-12 from the field in Tuesday's 88-85 double-overtime loss to BYU. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday at Kansas State.
|5
|22-8
|15
Louisville
|Terrence Edwards Jr. finished with 23 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 79-68 win over Pitt. The Cardinals' next game is Wednesday against California.
|--
|23-6
|16
Marquette
|David Joplin finished with 17 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 76-61 win over Georgetown. The Golden Eagles' next game is Wednesday at UConn.
|--
|22-7
|17
Missouri
|Jacob Crews was 1-of-5 from the field in Saturday's 97-73 overtime loss at Vanderbilt. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday at Oklahoma.
|--
|21-8
|18
Clemson
|Ian Schieffelin finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 71-58 win at Virginia. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday at Boston College.
|1
|24-5
|19
Maryland
|Derik Queen finished with 23 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 68-64 win at Penn State. The Terrapins' next game is Wednesday at Michigan.
|1
|22-7
|20
Arizona
|Henri Veesaar finished with 22 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 113-100 win over Arizona State. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Kansas.
|1
|20-10
|21
Kentucky
|Otega Oweh finished with 24 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 95-64 win over LSU. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Missouri.
|1
|20-10
|22
Saint Mary's
|Augustus Marciulionis finished with 25 points and seven assists in Saturday's 74-64 win over Oregon State. The Gaels' next game is March 10 against a team to be determined in the semifinals of the WCC Tournament.
|1
|27-4
|23
Memphis
|Dain Dainja finished with 19 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 75-70 win at UTSA. The Tigers' next game is Friday against South Florida.
|1
|25-5
|24
Oregon
|Jackson Shelstad finished with 17 points and two rebounds in Tuesay's 73-64 win over Indiana. The Ducks' next game is Sunday at Washington.
|1
|22-8
|25
BYU
|Richie Saunders finished with 23 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 88-85 double-overtime win at Iowa State. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Utah.
|NR
|22-8
|26
Miss. St.
|Josh Hubbard was 3-of-12 from the field in Tuesday's 87-82 overtime loss to Texas. The Bulldogs' next game is Saturday at Arkansas.
|8
|20-10