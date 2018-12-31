College basketball rankings: Despite not playing, Duke leaps over Virginia for the No. 1 ranking in the Coaches Poll
The Blue Devils jumped from No. 2 to No. 1 in the Coaches Poll this week
Duke did not play this past week. Neither did Virginia. But the two teams flip-flopped in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll released on Monday, with the Blue Devils moving from No. 2 last week to No. 1 and pushing the Cavaliers back to No. 2.
The rest of the top five shuffled a bit, as well. Tennessee and Michigan remain at Nos. 3 and 4 this week, respectively, but Kansas was replaced at No. 5 by the 13-0 Nevada Wolf Pack. The Jayhawks dropped one spot to No. 6.
Duke still received fewer first-place votes this week than Virginia, but it point total added up to 759 -- two more than Virginia -- allowing it to make the ascension back to the top. Duke had 10 first-place votes to Virginia's 11. Tennessee raked in seven first-place votes, and Michigan, unbeaten and entering 2019 with a 13-0 record, received 4.
Below is the latest Coaches Poll with results updated through Dec. 30, with first-place votes in parentheses.
USA Today Coaches Poll
RANK
SCHOOL
RECORD
POINTS
PREVIOUS
1
Duke (10)
11-1
759
2
2
Virginia (11)
11-0
757
|1
3
Tennessee (7)
11-1
734
3
4
Michigan (4)
13-0
729
4
5
Nevada
13-0
655
6
6
Kansas
11-1
643
5
7
11-2
593
7
8
12-2
577
8
9
11-1
518
9
10
11-1
490
10
11
11-1
442
13
12
12-1
413
11
13
11-2
403
11
14
10-2
391
15
15
9-3
374
14
16
12-1
299
17
17
13-0
233
19
18
11-2
211
20
19
12-1
179
24
20
12-1
134
22
21
11-2
134
21
22
11-2
128
25
23
10-3
117
16
24
11-2
117
23
25
11-1
96
NR
Others receiving votes: Arizona State 71; Villanova 37; Cincinnati 34; Texas Christian 27; Kansas State 26; Iowa State 23; Seton Hall 18; Florida 12; Central Florida 9; Purdue 7; Furman 5; North Texas 3; St. John's 1; Toledo 1.
