College basketball rankings: Despite not playing, Duke leaps over Virginia for the No. 1 ranking in the Coaches Poll

The Blue Devils jumped from No. 2 to No. 1 in the Coaches Poll this week

Duke did not play this past week. Neither did Virginia. But the two teams flip-flopped in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll released on Monday, with the Blue Devils moving from No. 2 last week to No. 1 and pushing the Cavaliers back to No. 2.

The rest of the top five shuffled a bit, as well. Tennessee and Michigan remain at Nos. 3 and 4 this week, respectively, but Kansas was replaced at No. 5 by the 13-0 Nevada Wolf Pack. The Jayhawks dropped one spot to No. 6.

Duke still received fewer first-place votes this week than Virginia, but it point total added up to 759 -- two more than Virginia -- allowing it to make the ascension back to the top. Duke had 10 first-place votes to Virginia's 11. Tennessee raked in seven first-place votes, and Michigan, unbeaten and entering 2019 with a 13-0 record, received 4.

Below is the latest Coaches Poll with results updated through Dec. 30, with first-place votes in parentheses.

USA Today Coaches Poll

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS

1

Duke (10)

11-1

759

2

2

Virginia (11)

11-0

757

1

3

Tennessee (7)

11-1

734

3

4

Michigan (4)

13-0

729

4

5

Nevada

13-0

655

6

6

Kansas

11-1

643

5

7

Michigan State

11-2

593

7

8

Gonzaga

12-2

577

8

9

Florida State

11-1

518

9

10

Virginia Tech

11-1

490

10

11

Texas Tech

11-1

442

13

12

Ohio State

12-1

413

11

13

Auburn

11-2

403

11

14

Kentucky

10-2

391

15

15

North Carolina

9-3

374

14

16

Mississippi State

12-1

299

17

17

Houston

13-0

233

19

18

Marquette

11-2

211

20

19

NC State

12-1

179

24

20

Buffalo

12-1

134

22

21

Iowa

11-2

134

21

22

Indiana

11-2

128

25

23

Wisconsin

10-3

117

16

24

Nebraska

11-2

117

23

25

Oklahoma

11-1

96

NR

Others receiving votes: Arizona State 71; Villanova 37; Cincinnati 34; Texas Christian 27; Kansas State 26; Iowa State 23; Seton Hall 18; Florida 12; Central Florida 9; Purdue 7; Furman 5; North Texas 3; St. John's 1; Toledo 1.

Our Latest Stories