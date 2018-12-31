College basketball rankings: Despite not playing, Duke leaps over Virginia for the No. 1 ranking in the Coaches Poll

Duke did not play this past week. Neither did Virginia. But the two teams flip-flopped in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll released on Monday, with the Blue Devils moving from No. 2 last week to No. 1 and pushing the Cavaliers back to No. 2.

The rest of the top five shuffled a bit, as well. Tennessee and Michigan remain at Nos. 3 and 4 this week, respectively, but Kansas was replaced at No. 5 by the 13-0 Nevada Wolf Pack. The Jayhawks dropped one spot to No. 6.

Duke still received fewer first-place votes this week than Virginia, but it point total added up to 759 -- two more than Virginia -- allowing it to make the ascension back to the top. Duke had 10 first-place votes to Virginia's 11. Tennessee raked in seven first-place votes, and Michigan, unbeaten and entering 2019 with a 13-0 record, received 4.

Below is the latest Coaches Poll with results updated through Dec. 30, with first-place votes in parentheses.

USA Today Coaches Poll

Others receiving votes: Arizona State 71; Villanova 37; Cincinnati 34; Texas Christian 27; Kansas State 26; Iowa State 23; Seton Hall 18; Florida 12; Central Florida 9; Purdue 7; Furman 5; North Texas 3; St. John's 1; Toledo 1.