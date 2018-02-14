College basketball rankings: Don't kill Trae Young or Oklahoma for tough Big 12 slate

I didn't punish Oklahoma for losing 88-78 at Texas Tech on Tuesday because that's pretty much what Oklahoma was supposed to do. So the Sooners are still 22nd in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). But there's no denying this season has flipped on OU and Trae Young in a way most didn't anticipate.

The Sooners have now lost seven of their past nine games. Obviously, that's not good. But it should be noted that five of those seven losses are road losses to possible NCAA Tournament teams -- point being it's probably also not as bad as it seems to some. Either way, more than anything, it's just life in the Big 12 -- where 70 percent of the league's members are ranked in the top 45 at KenPom. It's why a 13-5 conference record could absolutely allow a school to win the league outright.

As for Young, yeah, he's definitely struggling -- evidence being that he's somehow missed 18 of his past 19 3-point attempts dating back to the second half of a loss to West Virginia. The freshman point guard missed his final two 3-point attempts in that game, then went 1-of-8 from beyond the arc in a loss at Iowa State, then went 0-9 from beyond the arc in Tuesday's loss to Texas Tech. His 3-point percentage has dipped to 38.5. His field goal percentage has dropped to 44.3.

Is Young still the favorite for National Player of the Year?

I think so, sure.

He is, after all, still leading the nation in points per game (29.5) and assists per game (9.4), and he's doing it while playing for a team that's still heading to the NCAA Tournament despite these recent struggles. In other words, the big picture still matters, and the big picture remains good. But, that said, those who insisted Young "wrapped the award up" weeks ago were clearly premature. I'd still bet on him. But Young, and his team, would be wise to close strongly.

Wednesday's Top 25 (and one)