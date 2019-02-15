College basketball rankings: Don't look now, but Houston is 24-1 and No. 10 in the Top 25 And 1

Houston didn't receive a single vote in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll after losing two of its top three scorers from last season's team that won 27 games and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

But now look.

Kelvin Sampson's Cougars are 24-1 after Thursday night's 71-63 victory at UConn -- and they're really just a block-charge call (that went against them in the final seconds at Temple) from being undefeated. CBS Sports' Jerry Palm currently projects Houston to receive a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. And considering the Cougars still have regular-season games with UCF and Cincinnati to play, plus whatever matchups the AAC Tournament provides, it's not crazy to think Houston could become the second straight AAC program to secure a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Cincinnati got one last season.

Houston is No. 10 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. And, yes, Tennessee is No. 1 for the 55th consecutive day. The Vols play at No. 6 Kentucky on Saturday night.

Friday's Top 25 And 1