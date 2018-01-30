College basketball rankings: Don't look now, but Kansas is back at top of the Big 12
The Jayhawks, No. 5 in the Top 25 (and 1), looked like they might not win the Big 12 a few weeks ago
There was a time when it looked like Kansas probably wouldn't win at least a share of its 14th straight Big 12 championship. But that time has passed. And now the smart money has the Jayhawks taking the league title outright.
That's the result of Monday night's 70-56 win at Kansas State that pushed KU's record to 18-4 overall, 7-2 in the Big 12. The Jayhawks are currently alone atop the league standings -- one game ahead of West Virginia, Texas Tech and Oklahoma in the loss column. And when you consider five of their final nine regular-season games are at home, and three of their four remaining road games are against the Big 12's three worst teams (according to KenPom), Kansas is suddenly more likely to win the Big 12 by multiple games than it is to finish lower than tied for first.
It really is incredible.
KU is fifth in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) college basketball rankings. The Jayhawks are one of four Big 12 teams in the top 12. The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.
Tuesday's Top 25 (and one)
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Villanova
|The Wildcats' resume features three wins over teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one) - specifically Xavier, Gonzaga and Tennessee. Villanova's lone loss is a single-digit loss at Butler.
|--
|20-1
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers have won 12 straight games since losing at West Virginia. They're 9-0 in the ACC and at least two games ahead of everybody else in the league standings.
|--
|20-1
|3
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers have won 17 straight games since losing consecutive games to Tennessee and Western Kentucky. Fifteen of Purdue's 21 wins are double-digit wins.
|--
|21-2
|4
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 6-1 against top-50 KenPom teams with two sub-50 losses. They own wins over Michigan State, Florida State, Florida, Miami, Texas and Notre Dame.
|--
|19-3
|5
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks are 8-3 against top-50 KenPom teams with one sub-50 loss. They're alone atop the Big 12 standings heading into Saturday's game with Kansas State.
|--
|18-4
|6
|Michigan State
|The Spartans are 4-3 against top-50 KenPom teams with zero sub-25 losses. They've won four straight games since losing to Michigan.
|--
|20-3
|7
|Xavier
|The Musketeers have won four straight games since losing at Villanova. Their resume includes seven top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-50 loss.
|--
|19-3
|8
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats will take a 12-game winning streak into Wednesday's game against Houston. They're 8-0 in the AAC and at least two games ahead of everybody else in the league standings.
|--
|19-2
|9
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-45 loss. They've won two straight games since losing at Iowa State.
|--
|17-4
|10
|Auburn
|The Tigers have won three straight games and are alone atop the SEC standings. They're 4-0 against top-50 KenPom teams with two sub-50 losses.
|--
|19-2
|11
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-35 losses. They're still the only team that's beaten Virginia.
|--
|16-5
|12
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and two sub-50 losses. They're 3-4 in their past seven games heading into Tuesday's game with Baylor.
|--
|15-5
|13
|Saint Mary's
|The Gaels' 16-game winning streak includes victories at Gonzaga and at BYU. Their lone losses came more than two months ago.
|--
|21-2
|14
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won three straight games since losing to Saint Mary's. Their resume features three top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-25 loss.
|--
|19-4
|15
|Arizona
|The Wildcats have won six straight games since losing at Colorado. They're 2-2 against top-50 KenPom teams with two sub-50 losses.
|--
|18-4
|16
|Clemson
|The Tigers' resume includes five top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-50 losses. They're 11-0 at home and 3-1 in neutral-court games.
|--
|17-4
|17
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 6-4 against top-50 KenPom teams with two sub-60 losses at home to Wofford and NC State. They'll take a two-game losing streak into Tuesday's game at Clemson.
|--
|16-6
|18
|Tennessee
|The Vols' resume includes three top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-50 losses. They'll take a three-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with LSU.
|--
|15-5
|19
|Wichita State
|The Shockers' resume features three top-55 KenPom wins and zero sub-45 losses. They're tied in the loss column with Houston for second in the AAC standings.
|--
|17-4
|20
|Ohio State
|The Buckeyes' eight-game winning streak was snapped Thursday by Penn State. The loss doubled as OSU's first sub-40 KenPom loss.
|--
|18-5
|21
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' resume includes four top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-60 loss. They own victories over West Virginia and Louisville.
|--
|16-5
|22
|Rhode Island
|The Rams have won 12 straight games since losing at Alabama. Two of their three losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one).
|--
|17-3
|23
|Arizona State
|The Sun Devils' resume includes double-digit victories over Kansas and Xavier. They're 2-1 since losing at Stanford.
|--
|16-5
|24
|Michigan
|Four of the Wolverines' six losses are to schools ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one). Michigan's resume includes a double-digit victory at Michigan State.
|--
|18-6
|25
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack's seven-game winning streak was snapped late Wednesday at Wyoming thanks to a terrible no-call at the end of regulation. Nevada remains alone atop the MWC standings.
|--
|18-4
|26
|Florida State
|The Seminoles have won three straight games since losing at Boston College. Their resume includes five top-50 KenPom wins and two sub-50 losses.
|--
|16-5
-
