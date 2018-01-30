College basketball rankings: Don't look now, but Kansas is back at top of the Big 12

There was a time when it looked like Kansas probably wouldn't win at least a share of its 14th straight Big 12 championship. But that time has passed. And now the smart money has the Jayhawks taking the league title outright.

That's the result of Monday night's 70-56 win at Kansas State that pushed KU's record to 18-4 overall, 7-2 in the Big 12. The Jayhawks are currently alone atop the league standings -- one game ahead of West Virginia, Texas Tech and Oklahoma in the loss column. And when you consider five of their final nine regular-season games are at home, and three of their four remaining road games are against the Big 12's three worst teams (according to KenPom), Kansas is suddenly more likely to win the Big 12 by multiple games than it is to finish lower than tied for first.

It really is incredible.

KU is fifth in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) college basketball rankings. The Jayhawks are one of four Big 12 teams in the top 12. The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.

Tuesday's Top 25 (and one)