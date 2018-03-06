College basketball rankings: Don't you dare count Gonzaga out of repeat Final Four

Mark Few's Zags are one victory from a third 30-win season in four years

Gonzaga is merely a victory over BYU in Tuesday night's West Coast Conference title game from officially recording a 30-win season for the third time in the past four years. So if you predicted the Zags to slip much after losing four of their top five scorers from the team that played in the championship game of the 2017 NCAA Tournament, you predicted incorrectly.

That's clear now.

And, yes, Mark Few's team is very much a threat to make consecutive Final Fours even if Gonzaga's seed in the 2018 NCAA Tournament isn't likely to match their ranking in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). I have the Zags No. 8, which would translate to a No. 2 seed. But CBS Sports' Jerry Palm still has them as a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament -- presumably because they only have five quadrant 1 wins. What that suggests is that Gonzaga will be under-seeded on Selection Sunday -- same way Wichita State was last year and for basically the same reasons. It'll be based on the lack of opportunities their league provides, and it'll be unfair to not only Gonzaga but also to whichever schools are matched with the Zags in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

Tuesday's Top 25 (and one)

Biggest Movers
Rk
Teams
  
Chg
Rcrd
1 Virginia The Cavaliers own 11 top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Duke, North Carolina and Clemson. They won the ACC regular-season title by four games. --28-2
2 Villanova The Wildcats' resume features 10 top-50 KenPom wins -- including a regular-season sweep of Xavier. Villanova has only lost to two sub-30 KenPom teams. --27-4
3 Xavier The Musketeers' resume features 10 top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-40 loss. They finished 15-3 in the Big East and won their first Big East regular-season title in school history. --27-4
4 Duke The Blue Devils' five-game winning streak was snapped Monday at Virginia Tech. Duke owns nine top-50 KenPom wins and has lost to a sub-40 KenPom opponent only twice. --25-6
5 Michigan State The Spartans' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins -- including victories over Purdue and North Carolina. All four of their losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). --29-4
6 Kansas The Jayhawks own 13 top-50 KenPom wins -- including a regular-season sweep of West Virginia. Kansas this season became the first school to ever win 14 straight league titles. --24-7
7 Purdue The Boilermakers' resume features 10 top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-20 losses. They finished tied for second in the Big Ten standings. --28-6
8 Gonzaga The Zags' resume features four top-40 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Ohio State and Creighton. They'll take a 13-game winning streak into Tuesday night's WCC Tournament title game. --29-4
9 Cincinnati The Bearcats finished 16-2 in the AAC and won the league title by two games. They're 3-4 vs. top-50 KenPom teams, 24-0 against everybody else. --27-4
10 Michigan The Wolverines' resume features nine top-50 KenPom wins and three sub-50 losses. They'll take a nine-game winning streak into the NCAA Tournament. --28-7
11 Texas Tech The Red Raiders own 10 top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Kansas and West Virginia. They finished tied for second in the Big 12. --23-8
12 North Carolina The Tar Heels' resume features 10 top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-45 loss. They'll take a two-game losing streak into the ACC Tournament. --22-9
13 West Virginia The Mountaineers have won three of their past four games and compiled a total of 11 top-50 KenPom wins. Five of their nine losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). --22-9
14 Wichita State The Shockers resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-45 losses. They're 7-1 in their past eight games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Cincinnati. --24-6
15 Tennessee The Vols own six top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Purdue and Kentucky. UT finished 13-5 in the SEC to share the league title with Auburn. --23-7
16 Auburn The Tigers' resume features five top-50 KenPom wins and three sub-50 losses. Auburn finished 13-5 in the SEC to share the league title with Tennessee. --25-6
17 Clemson The Tigers own eight top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over North Carolina and Ohio State. Seven of their eight losses are to teams currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament. --22-8
18 Ohio State The Buckeyes' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-35 losses. Three of OSU's eight losses are to Penn State. --24-8
19 Arizona The Wildcats' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and four sub-50 losses. Arizona finished 14-4 in the Pac-12 and won their fourth league title in the past five seasons. --24-7
20 Florida The Gators own nine top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Gonzaga, Auburn, Cincinnati and Kentucky. They'll take a three-game winning streak into the SEC Tournament. --20-11
21 Kentucky The Wildcats' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins -- among them a road victory over West Virginia. They finished tied for fourth in the SEC standings. --21-10
22 TCU The Horned Frogs' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-50 loss. Their four-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at Texas Tech. --21-10
23 Nevada The Wolf Pack's resume features five top-70 KenPom wins and just four sub-25 losses. Their only home loss came when their leading scorer (Caleb Martin) was sidelined. --26-6
24 Miami (Fla.) The Hurricanes own eight top-50 KenPom wins -- among them road wins over North Carolina, Virginia Tech and NC State. They'll take a four-game winning streak into the ACC Tournament. --22-8
25 Virginia Tech The Hokies own six top-50 KenPom wins -- most notably victories over Virginia, Duke and North Carolina. Their resume features only one sub-55 loss. --21-10
26 Arkansas The Razorbacks' resume features five top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-65 losses. Arkansas is 6-2 in its past eight games. --21-10
CBS Sports Insider

Gary Parrish is an award-winning college basketball columnist and television analyst for CBS Sports who also hosts the highest-rated afternoon drive radio show in Memphis, where he lives with his wife... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
    FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES