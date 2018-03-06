College basketball rankings: Don't you dare count Gonzaga out of repeat Final Four

Gonzaga is merely a victory over BYU in Tuesday night's West Coast Conference title game from officially recording a 30-win season for the third time in the past four years. So if you predicted the Zags to slip much after losing four of their top five scorers from the team that played in the championship game of the 2017 NCAA Tournament, you predicted incorrectly.

That's clear now.

And, yes, Mark Few's team is very much a threat to make consecutive Final Fours even if Gonzaga's seed in the 2018 NCAA Tournament isn't likely to match their ranking in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). I have the Zags No. 8, which would translate to a No. 2 seed. But CBS Sports' Jerry Palm still has them as a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament -- presumably because they only have five quadrant 1 wins. What that suggests is that Gonzaga will be under-seeded on Selection Sunday -- same way Wichita State was last year and for basically the same reasons. It'll be based on the lack of opportunities their league provides, and it'll be unfair to not only Gonzaga but also to whichever schools are matched with the Zags in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

