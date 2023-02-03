Drew Timme reached a milestone late Thursday. The Gonzaga star took 14 shots, made half of them and finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds in an 88-70 win over Santa Clara that was highlighted by Timme becoming just the third player in school history to score at least 2,000 points in a career.
He now has 2,007.
That's third all-time at Gonzaga.
"It's kind of crazy, to be honest," Timme said. "I [also] hit that number in high school, and it's pretty cool. It's a lot of points."
Indeed, it is.
Obviously, more are on the way. Barring a surprise (or injury), Timme will at some point this season become Gonzaga's all-time leading scorer. He's currently 189 points behind career-leader Frank Burgess. That means Timme will pass Burgess in the Zags' West Coast Conference Tournament opener if he maintains his average of 21.1 points per contest.
Either way, Timme's next game is massive.
It'll be Gonzaga at Saint Mary's late Saturday in a showdown between the two best teams (by far) in the West Coast Conference. The Gaels are 9-0 in the league while Gonzaga is 8-1. If Saint Mary's wins this game — and, for what it's worth, the Gaels will be favored — Randy Bennett's program will have a two-game lead over Gonzaga with just six regular-season contests remaining, point being that SMC would then be well on its way to snapping Gonzaga's string of winning at least a share of 10 straight WCC titles.
Gonzaga is No. 15 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Saint Mary's is No. 19. After Saturday's game, the two teams will play at least once more on Feb. 25 inside The Kennel.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds in Wednesday's 80-60 win over Penn State. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday at Indiana.
|--
|22-1
|2
Alabama
|Brandon Miller finished with 22 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 101-44 win over Vanderbilt. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday at LSU.
|--
|19-3
|3
Houston
|Jarace Walker finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Thursday's 70-61 win at Wichita State. The Cougars' next game is Sunday at Temple.
|--
|21-2
|4
Kansas
|Jalen Wilson finished with 20 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 90-78 win over Kansas State. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at Iowa State.
|--
|18-4
|5
Texas
|Timmy Allen finished with 18 points and six rebounds in Monday's 76-71 win over Baylor. The Longhorns' next game is Saturday at Kansas State.
|--
|18-4
|6
Arizona
|Azuolas Tubelis finished with 40 points and nine rebounds in Thursday's 91-76 win over Oregon. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Oregon State.
|--
|20-3
|7
Kansas St.
|Kansas State shot below 34% from the field in Tuesday's 90-78 loss at Kansas. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Texas.
|--
|18-4
|8
UCLA
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 70-61 win over Washington. The Bruins' next game is Saturday agianst Washington State.
|--
|18-4
|9
Virginia
|Jayden Gardner finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Monday's 67-62 win at Syracuse. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday at Virginia Tech.
|--
|17-3
|10
Tennessee
|Tennessee missed 20 of the 25 3-pointers it attempted in Wednesday's 67-54 loss at Florida. The Vols' next game is Saturday against Auburn.
|--
|18-4
|11
Iowa St.
|Iowa State squandered a 23-point lead in Monday's 80-77 overtime loss at Texas Tech. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday against Kansas.
|--
|15-6
|12
Baylor
|Baylor missed 18 of the 26 3-pointers it attempted in Monday's 76-71 loss at Texas. The Bears' next game is Saturday against Texas Tech.
|--
|16-6
|13
Xavier
|Jack Nunge finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds in Wednesday's 85-83 overtime win over Providence. The Musketeers' next game is Saturday against St. John's.
|--
|18-5
|14
Marquette
|Tyler Kolek finished with 20 points and six assists in Wednesday's 73-64 win over Villanova. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday against Butler.
|--
|18-5
|15
Gonzaga
|Drew Timme finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds in Thursday's 88-70 win over Santa Clara. The Zags' next game is Saturday at Saint Mary's.
|--
|19-4
|16
TCU
|Damian Baugh finished with 16 points and 10 assists in Tuesday's 76-72 win over West Virginia. The Horned Frogs' next game is Saturday at Oklahoma State.
|--
|17-5
|17
Providence
|Bryce Hopkins finished 3 of 14 from the field in Wednesday's 85-83covertime loss at Xavier. The Friars' next game is Wednesday against Georgetown.
|--
|17-6
|18
NC State
|Terquavion Smith finished with 32 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 94-66 win over Florida State. The Wolfpack's next game is Saturday against Georgia Tech.
|1
|18-5
|19
Saint Mary's
|Alex Ducas finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in Thursday's 68-59 win over San Francisco. The Gaels' next game is Saturday against Gonzaga.
|1
|20-4
|20
Boise St.
|Max Rice finished with 22 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 59-52 win at Air Force. The Broncos' next game is Friday at San Diego State.
|1
|18-5
|21
FAU
|FAU missed 28 of the 36 3-pointers it attempted in Thursday's 86-77 loss at UAB. The Owls' next game is Saturday at Charlotte.
|3
|21-2
|22
Miami
|Norchad Omier finished with 21 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 91-83 win over Virginia Tech. The Hurricanes' next game is Saturday at Clemson.
|--
|17-5
|23
Memphis
|Kendric Davis finished with 26 points and five assists in Sunday's 80-68 win at Tulsa. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Tulane.
|--
|17-5
|24
Auburn
|Johni Broome finished with 19 points and 18 rebounds in Wednesday's 94-73 win over Georgia. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Tennessee.
|--
|17-5
|25
UConn
|Jordan Hawkins finished with 26 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 90-76 win at DePaul. The Huskies' next game is Saturday at Georgetown.
|--
|17-6
|26
Missouri
|Kobe Brown finished with 26 points and eight rebounds in Wednesday's 87-77 win over LSU. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Mississippi State.
|--
|17-5