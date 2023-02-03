Drew Timme reached a milestone late Thursday. The Gonzaga star took 14 shots, made half of them and finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds in an 88-70 win over Santa Clara that was highlighted by Timme becoming just the third player in school history to score at least 2,000 points in a career.

He now has 2,007.

That's third all-time at Gonzaga.

"It's kind of crazy, to be honest," Timme said. "I [also] hit that number in high school, and it's pretty cool. It's a lot of points."

Indeed, it is.

Obviously, more are on the way. Barring a surprise (or injury), Timme will at some point this season become Gonzaga's all-time leading scorer. He's currently 189 points behind career-leader Frank Burgess. That means Timme will pass Burgess in the Zags' West Coast Conference Tournament opener if he maintains his average of 21.1 points per contest.

Either way, Timme's next game is massive.

It'll be Gonzaga at Saint Mary's late Saturday in a showdown between the two best teams (by far) in the West Coast Conference. The Gaels are 9-0 in the league while Gonzaga is 8-1. If Saint Mary's wins this game — and, for what it's worth, the Gaels will be favored — Randy Bennett's program will have a two-game lead over Gonzaga with just six regular-season contests remaining, point being that SMC would then be well on its way to snapping Gonzaga's string of winning at least a share of 10 straight WCC titles.

Gonzaga is No. 15 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Saint Mary's is No. 19. After Saturday's game, the two teams will play at least once more on Feb. 25 inside The Kennel.

Top 25 And 1 rankings