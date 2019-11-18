College basketball rankings: Duke, already No. 1 in Top 25 And 1, expected to also become AP poll's top team

Michigan State was No. 1 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll -- but lost in the opening week of the season to No. 2 Kentucky. Predictably, UK then moved to No. 1 in the AP poll last Monday -- but, one day later, the Wildcats lost to Evansville. So now, for the third consecutive week, there will be a new No. 1.

It'll likely be Duke.

To be clear, it doesn't have to be Duke. This early in the season, you could make a reasonable case for any undefeated team with a top-10 KenPom and/or Sagarin rating -- a list that, right now, includes Duke, Louisville, Virginia, Gonzaga, North Carolina, Ohio State and Maryland. If you're an AP voter who believes strongly in one of those schools, having it atop your ballot wouldn't be crazy right now.

But, again, Duke will likely be No. 1.

The Blue Devils are 4-0 with a win over Kansas and three other victories over sub-100 KenPom teams that have come by an average of 32.0 points. They're No. 1 at Sagarin and No. 4 at KenPom, which makes Duke the only undefeated team that's in the top four of both of those respected, but different, computer formulas. Add all of that to the fact that the Blue Devils were, again, No. 2 in last week's AP poll, and anything other than Duke at the top of this week's AP poll, like I've already noted, will be surprising.

So what about No. 2?

If the AP poll replicates Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, Michigan State will be right behind the Blue Devils. And if that holds for the next two weeks, the sport will have its second No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup of the season when Duke visits Michigan State on December 3. The first, of course, was Michigan State vs. Kentucky in the Champions Classic.

Monday's Top 25 And 1