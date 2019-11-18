College basketball rankings: Duke, already No. 1 in Top 25 And 1, expected to also become AP poll's top team
The Blue Devils are 4-0 with a win over Bill Self's Kansas Jayhawks
Michigan State was No. 1 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll -- but lost in the opening week of the season to No. 2 Kentucky. Predictably, UK then moved to No. 1 in the AP poll last Monday -- but, one day later, the Wildcats lost to Evansville. So now, for the third consecutive week, there will be a new No. 1.
It'll likely be Duke.
To be clear, it doesn't have to be Duke. This early in the season, you could make a reasonable case for any undefeated team with a top-10 KenPom and/or Sagarin rating -- a list that, right now, includes Duke, Louisville, Virginia, Gonzaga, North Carolina, Ohio State and Maryland. If you're an AP voter who believes strongly in one of those schools, having it atop your ballot wouldn't be crazy right now.
But, again, Duke will likely be No. 1.
The Blue Devils are 4-0 with a win over Kansas and three other victories over sub-100 KenPom teams that have come by an average of 32.0 points. They're No. 1 at Sagarin and No. 4 at KenPom, which makes Duke the only undefeated team that's in the top four of both of those respected, but different, computer formulas. Add all of that to the fact that the Blue Devils were, again, No. 2 in last week's AP poll, and anything other than Duke at the top of this week's AP poll, like I've already noted, will be surprising.
So what about No. 2?
If the AP poll replicates Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, Michigan State will be right behind the Blue Devils. And if that holds for the next two weeks, the sport will have its second No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup of the season when Duke visits Michigan State on December 3. The first, of course, was Michigan State vs. Kentucky in the Champions Classic.
Monday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Duke
|Tre Jones scored a career-high 31 points in Friday's win over Georgia State. The Blue Devils grabbed 30 offensive rebounds in the victory.
|--
|4-0
|2
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans rallied from a five-point deficit with 1:50 left to win at Seton Hall on Thursday. Cassius Winston finished with 21 points and four assists.
|--
|2-1
|3
|Louisville
|Jordan Nwora scored 17 points in 21 minutes in Sunday's 87-58 win over North Carolina Central. The Cardinals shot 66.7% from the field in the victory.
|--
|4-0
|4
|Kansas
|Isaiah Moss scored 21 points to lead six Jayhawks in double-figures in Friday's win over Monmouth. The grad-transfer from Iowa made five of the six 3-pointers he attempted.
|--
|2-1
|5
|Maryland
|Anthony Cowan finished with 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds in Saturday's 80-50 win over Oakland. The Terrapins are 3-0 for the sixth consecutive season.
|--
|3-0
|6
|N. Carolina
|Cole Anthony scored 28 points in Friday's win over Gardner-Webb. He's now the first UNC freshman in history to score at least 20 points in each of his first three games.
|--
|3-0
|7
|Virginia
|Jay Huff came off the bench and got 13 points and 6 rebounds in Saturday's 60-42 win over Columbia. Virginia is holding opponents to an average of 36.7 points per contest.
|--
|3-0
|8
|Gonzaga
|Admon Gilder finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Friday's win at Texas A&M. The 6-4 guard spent the previous three seasons playing for Texas A&M.
|--
|4-0
|9
|Seton Hall
|Myles Powell scored 26 points in Sunday's 83-66 win at Saint Louis. The senior guard has scored at least 26 points in three of Seton Hall's four games.
|--
|3-1
|10
|Ohio St.
|OSU shot 60.0% from the field in Wednesday's win over Villanova. Duane Washington was one of five Buckeyes to reach double-figures in points.
|--
|3-0
|11
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats missed 13 of the 17 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's loss to Evansville. Immanuel Quickley led UK with 16 points and nine rebounds.
|--
|2-1
|12
|Texas Tech
|Jahmi'us Ramsey finished with 25 points in 22 minutes in Wedneday's win over Houston Baptist. The Red Raiders shot 59.7% from the field.
|--
|3-0
|13
|Oregon
|Payton Pritchard scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Sunday's 67-47 win over UT Arlington. The Ducks' 4-0 record includes a win over Memphis.
|--
|4-0
|14
|Memphis
|Lester Quinones finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 102-56 win over Alcorn State. James Wiseman, as expected, did not play while he awaits an NCAA ruling on his eligibility case.
|--
|3-1
|15
|Auburn
|Samir Doughty scored a career-high 33 points in Friday's win over Cal State Northridge. J'Von McCormick added a school-record 16 assists.
|--
|4-0
|16
|VCU
|Mike'L Simms scored a team-high 13 points and was one of six VCU players in double-figures in Sunday's 93-65 win over Jacksonville State. The Rams are turning their opponents over an average of 21 times per game.
|--
|4-0
|17
|Tennessee
|Jordan Bowden scored 15 of his 18 points in the first half of Saturday's 75-62 win over Washington. The Vols led for the the final 37 minutes of the game.
|--
|3-0
|18
|Arizona
|Zeke Nnaji scored 19 points and grabbed four rebounds in Sunday's 83-53 win over New Mexico State. The freshman forward is averaging 21.0 points and 6.0 rebounds through four games.
|1
|4-0
|19
|Villanova
|The Wildcats made 14-of-31 3-point attempts in Saturday's 78-54 win over Ohio. Saddiq Bey scored 19 points and grabbed 5 rebounds.
|1
|2-1
|20
|Utah St.
|Alphonso Anderson finished with 21 points, six rebounds and three assists in Friday's win over North Carolina AT&T. The Aggies have had a different leading scorer in all four games.
|1
|4-0
|21
|LSU
|Darius Days finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds to record his first career double-double in Saturday's 75-65 win over Nichols. LSU won by double-digits despite trailing at the half.
|1
|2-1
|22
|Washington
|The Huskies only hit 5-of-18 3-point attempts in Saturday's 75-62 loss to Tennessee. Washington's bench only provided five points in defeat.
|1
|2-1
|23
|Baylor
|Freddie Gillespie finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's win over Texas State. The Bears started the second half of the victory on an 18-2 run.
|1
|2-1
|24
|Texas
|Courtney Ramey finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's win over California Baptist. Andrew Jones added 11 points and five rebounds off the bench.
|1
|4-0
|25
|Xavier
|The Musketeers scored the first 10 points and never trailed in Friday's win over Missouri State. Tyrique Jones finished with 15 points and six rebounds.
|1
|4-0
|26
|Cincinnati
|Chris Vogt finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 85-53 win over Alabama A&M. The Bearcats' lone loss is a single-digit loss at Ohio State.
|NR
|2-1
- IN: Cincinnati
- OUT: Florida
