College basketball rankings: Duke and Kansas bounced out of the top five

There's a bit of a shakeup in Sunday's Top 25 (and one) following a wild Saturday of upsets

On paper it looked like it would be a boring Saturday. But then the games tipped off. And things got interesting quickly. Kansas lost at home to Oklahoma State as a 12-point favorite. Then Duke lost at St. John's as an 11-point favorite. Then late at night, while most of the country was sleeping, Arizona lost at Washington to complete a wild slate of games. 

Obviously, it impacted the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). 

Duke is no longer in the top five. Neither is Kansas. But both remain in the top 10 because their bodies of work suggest that's still where they belong. As for Arizona, man, there's just not much positive on the Wildcats' resume. They're obviously talented. And I believe they're good. But they have zero wins over currently ranked teams. And they're just 3-3 against top-60 KenPom teams with two sub-80 losses -- most notably a loss to a Colorado team that's 5-6 in a not-very-impressive Pac-12. Simply put, that's going to cause Arizona problems on Selection Sunday; the Wildcats probably won't get a seed that correlates with their talent. Either way, Sean Miller's team is 19th in Sunday morning's updated Top 25 (and one).

The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.

Biggest Movers
2 Michigan State
5 Duke
Rk
Teams
  
Chg
Rcrd
1 Villanova The Wildcats' resume features seven top-50 KenPom wins, including three over teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). Villanova's lone loss is a single-digit loss at Butler. --21-1
2 Virginia The Cavaliers have won 14 straight games since losing at West Virginia. They're 11-0 in the ACC and at least three games ahead of everybody in the league standings. --22-1
3 Purdue The Boilermakers have won 19 straight games since losing consecutive games to Tennessee and Western Kentucky. Fifteen of Purdue's 23 wins are double-digit wins. --23-2
4 Michigan State The Spartans' resume includes five top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-25 losses. They'll take a six-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Iowa. 222-3
5 Xavier The Musketeers have won six straight games since losing at Villanova. Their resume includes seven top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-50 loss. 221-3
6 Cincinnati The Bearcats will take a 14-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with UCF. They're 10-0 in the AAC and at least three games ahead of everybody in the league standings. 221-2
7 Texas Tech The Red Raiders' resume includes six top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-35 loss. They'll take a four-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Iowa State. 219-4
8 Auburn The Tigers have won 19 of their past 20 games to improve to 9-1 in the SEC. They own a two-game lead over Tennessee in the league standings. 221-2
9 Duke The Blue Devils' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and three sub-50 losses. Next up is Thursday's game at North Carolina. 519-4
10 Kansas The Jayhawks' resume includes six top-50 KenPom wins and three losses inside Allen Fieldhouse. They are tied atop the Big 12 standings with Texas Tech. 518-5
11 Saint Mary's The Gaels' 18-game winning streak includes victories at Gonzaga and BYU. Their lone losses came more than two months ago. 123-2
12 Gonzaga The Zags have won five straight games since losing to Saint Mary's. Their resume features three top-35 KenPom wins and only one sub-40 loss. 121-4
13 Oklahoma The Sooners' resume features seven top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-55 loss. They're tied in the loss column with Texas Tech and West Virginia for second place in the Big 12 standings. 216-6
14 Clemson The Tigers' resume includes six top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-50 losses. They're 12-0 at home and 3-1 in neutral-court games. 119-4
15 West Virginia The Mountaineers' resume includes five top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-35 loss. They snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday with a win over Kansas State. 117-6
16 North Carolina The Tar Heels' resume includes four victories over schools also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). They snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday with a win over Pitt. 117-7
17 Tennessee The Vols' resume includes three top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-50 losses. They'll take a five-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Kentucky. 117-5
18 Ohio State The Buckeyes' resume includes wins over Michigan State and Michigan. Ohio State is 9-1 in its past 10 games. 119-5
19 Arizona The Wildcats had their seven-game winning streak snapped Saturday at Washington. They're 3-2 against top-50 KenPom teams with three additional sub-50 losses. 519-5
20 Wichita State The Shockers' resume includes three top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-55 loss. Next up is Tuesday's game at Memphis. 117-5
21 Kentucky The Wildcats' resume includes four top-50 KenPom wins and two sub-50 losses. They're 6-4 in SEC games. 117-6
22 Rhode Island The Rams have won 14 straight games since losing at Alabama. Two of their three losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). --19-3
23 Michigan Four of the Wolverines' six losses are to schools ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one). Michigan's resume is highlighted by a double-digit victory at Michigan State. --19-6
24 Nevada The Wolf Pack's four losses have come by an average of just 3.3 points. Nevada has a one-game lead in the loss column over Boise State in the MWC standings. --20-4
25 Seton Hall The Pirates' resume includes four top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-55 loss. Next up is Sunday's game at top-ranked Villanova. --17-5
26 Butler The Bulldogs' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-50 loss. They are the only team that's beaten top-ranked Villanova. 117-7

In: Butler
Out: TCU

CBS Sports Insider

Gary Parrish is an award-winning college basketball columnist and television analyst for CBS Sports who also hosts the highest-rated afternoon drive radio show in Memphis, where he lives with his wife... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories