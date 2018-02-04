College basketball rankings: Duke and Kansas bounced out of the top five

On paper it looked like it would be a boring Saturday. But then the games tipped off. And things got interesting quickly. Kansas lost at home to Oklahoma State as a 12-point favorite. Then Duke lost at St. John's as an 11-point favorite. Then late at night, while most of the country was sleeping, Arizona lost at Washington to complete a wild slate of games.

Obviously, it impacted the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one).

Duke is no longer in the top five. Neither is Kansas. But both remain in the top 10 because their bodies of work suggest that's still where they belong. As for Arizona, man, there's just not much positive on the Wildcats' resume. They're obviously talented. And I believe they're good. But they have zero wins over currently ranked teams. And they're just 3-3 against top-60 KenPom teams with two sub-80 losses -- most notably a loss to a Colorado team that's 5-6 in a not-very-impressive Pac-12. Simply put, that's going to cause Arizona problems on Selection Sunday; the Wildcats probably won't get a seed that correlates with their talent. Either way, Sean Miller's team is 19th in Sunday morning's updated Top 25 (and one).

The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.