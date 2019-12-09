College basketball rankings: Duke back into top five, Ohio State up to No. 2 in Coaches Poll

The fifth version of the USA Today Coaches Poll has three teams in the top 10 jumping up at least three spots: Ohio State goes from No. 6 to No. 2; Duke goes from No. 8 to No. 5; Gonzaga goes from No. 9 to No. 6; and Auburn moves from No. 13 to No. 10.

North Carolina took the biggest tumble of any team, dropping nine spots -- but nonetheless comfortably remaining ranked -- after falling against Ohio State and Virginia in the past week.

Oklahoma State, which was shellacked Sunday night at home by Wichita State, is the lone team to drop out of the rankings. Replacing the Cowboys is No. 24 San Diego State (10-0).

USA Today Coaches Poll

1. Louisville

2. Ohio State

3. Kansas

4. Maryland

5. Duke

6. Gonzaga

7. Michigan

8. Virginia

9. Kentucky

10. Auburn

11. Baylor

12. Dayton

13. Oregon

14. Arizona

15. Michigan State

16. North Carolina

17. Tennessee

17. Memphis

19. Butler

20. Villanova

21. Florida State

22. Seton Hall

23. Colorado

24. San Diego State

25. Washington

Others receiving votes: Purdue 68; Xavier 66; Utah St. 32; VCU 17; Texas 12; Oklahoma 11; Oklahoma State 10; Louisiana State 10; Indiana 10; DePaul 9; Marquette 8; Wichita St. 6; Stanford 4; St. Mary's 4; Florida 4; Iowa State 2; Creighton 2; Texas Tech 1; Liberty 1; Arkansas 1.