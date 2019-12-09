College basketball rankings: Duke back into top five, Ohio State up to No. 2 in Coaches Poll
Only one team drops out, but there's a lot of movement within the top 25
The fifth version of the USA Today Coaches Poll has three teams in the top 10 jumping up at least three spots: Ohio State goes from No. 6 to No. 2; Duke goes from No. 8 to No. 5; Gonzaga goes from No. 9 to No. 6; and Auburn moves from No. 13 to No. 10.
North Carolina took the biggest tumble of any team, dropping nine spots -- but nonetheless comfortably remaining ranked -- after falling against Ohio State and Virginia in the past week.
Oklahoma State, which was shellacked Sunday night at home by Wichita State, is the lone team to drop out of the rankings. Replacing the Cowboys is No. 24 San Diego State (10-0).
USA Today Coaches Poll
1. Louisville
2. Ohio State
3. Kansas
4. Maryland
5. Duke
6. Gonzaga
7. Michigan
8. Virginia
9. Kentucky
10. Auburn
11. Baylor
12. Dayton
13. Oregon
14. Arizona
15. Michigan State
16. North Carolina
17. Tennessee
17. Memphis
19. Butler
20. Villanova
21. Florida State
22. Seton Hall
23. Colorado
24. San Diego State
25. Washington
Others receiving votes: Purdue 68; Xavier 66; Utah St. 32; VCU 17; Texas 12; Oklahoma 11; Oklahoma State 10; Louisiana State 10; Indiana 10; DePaul 9; Marquette 8; Wichita St. 6; Stanford 4; St. Mary's 4; Florida 4; Iowa State 2; Creighton 2; Texas Tech 1; Liberty 1; Arkansas 1.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
AP Top 25: Ohio State up to No. 3
Louisville and Kansas stayed steady at Nos. 1 and 2, while OSU moved up to No. 3
-
Top 25 And 1: UNC falls out of top 10
The Tar Heels slip out of the top 10 after falling to Virginia 56-47 on Sunday
-
Podcast: Is Ohio St. nation's best team?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss North Carolina's struggles
-
Top 25 And 1: Ohio State jumps to No. 2
The Buckeyes are on a roll after demolishing Penn State on Saturday and jumped over Kansas...
-
Top 25 And 1: Duke rallies vs. Va. Tech
The Blue Devils have won three straight games since losing to Stephen. F. Austin
-
Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Duke vs. Virginia Tech game 10,000...
-
Ohio State throttles UNC in Chapel Hill
Ohio State passed its first big road test of the season with flying colors against UNC in a...
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Vernon Carey's 26 points paced the Blue Devils in an easy road victory over the Spartans