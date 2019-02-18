College basketball rankings: Duke bumps up to No. 1 in Coaches Poll, Kentucky jumps Tennessee for No. 4

Kentucky's dominant showing over No. 1 Tennessee on Saturday earned it a bump in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll. The Wildcats moved from No. 5 to No. 4, despite losing to LSU earlier in the week, leapfrogging Tennessee, which fell four spots to No. 5.

The fall of the Vols benefited last week's top 5 teams, as each moved up a spot. As a result, Duke is the new No. 1, receiving 28 of a possible 32 first-place votes. The Blue Devils rallied from a 23-point deficit to take out ACC foe Louisville on Tuesday, then blew out NC State at home on Saturday to improve to 23-2 overall.

Gonzaga received the four remaining first-place votes available this week in its bump from No. 3 to No. 2. Virginia is ranked third this week, and Kentucky and Tennessee round out the new top 5.

USA Today Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record Points Previous 1 Duke (28) 23-2 796 2 2 Gonzaga (4) 25-2 761 3 3 Virginia 22-2 712 4 4 Kentucky 21-4 699 5 5 Tennessee 23-2 692 1 6 Nevada 24-1 621 6 7 Michigan 23-3 570 7 8 Houston 25-1 563 9 9 North Carolina 20-5 550 8 10 Marquette 21-4 520 10 11 Michigan State 21-5 467 12 12 Kansas 20-6 370 14 13 Purdue 18-7 359 11 14 Texas Tech 21-5 334 15 15 Louisiana State 21-4 309 21 16 Villanova 20-6 308 13 17 Florida State 20-5 273 19 18 Virginia Tech 20-5 250 16 19 Iowa 20-5 244 17 20 Iowa State 19-6 217 22 21 Kansas State 19-6 184 18 22 Louisville 18-8 173 20 23 Wisconsin 17-8 120 23 24 Buffalo 22-3 82 24 25 Cincinnati 21-4 66 NR 25 Maryland 19-7 66 25

Others receiving votes: Washington 20; Wofford 19; North Texas 9; Auburn 8; Arizona State 8; Mississippi State 6; St. John's 6; Mississippi 6; Furman 5; Texas 4; Southern Mississippi 1; Texas State 1; Hofstra 1.