College basketball rankings: Duke bumps up to No. 1 in Coaches Poll, Kentucky jumps Tennessee for No. 4
The Blue Devils and Wildcats moved up one spot each after notching big wins this past week
Kentucky's dominant showing over No. 1 Tennessee on Saturday earned it a bump in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll. The Wildcats moved from No. 5 to No. 4, despite losing to LSU earlier in the week, leapfrogging Tennessee, which fell four spots to No. 5.
The fall of the Vols benefited last week's top 5 teams, as each moved up a spot. As a result, Duke is the new No. 1, receiving 28 of a possible 32 first-place votes. The Blue Devils rallied from a 23-point deficit to take out ACC foe Louisville on Tuesday, then blew out NC State at home on Saturday to improve to 23-2 overall.
Gonzaga received the four remaining first-place votes available this week in its bump from No. 3 to No. 2. Virginia is ranked third this week, and Kentucky and Tennessee round out the new top 5.
USA Today Coaches Poll
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Duke (28)
|23-2
|796
|2
|2
|Gonzaga (4)
|25-2
|761
|3
|3
|Virginia
|22-2
|712
|4
|4
|Kentucky
|21-4
|699
|5
|5
|Tennessee
|23-2
|692
|1
|6
|Nevada
|24-1
|621
|6
|7
|Michigan
|23-3
|570
|7
|8
|Houston
|25-1
|563
|9
|9
|North Carolina
|20-5
|550
|8
|10
|Marquette
|21-4
|520
|10
|11
|Michigan State
|21-5
|467
|12
|12
|Kansas
|20-6
|370
|14
|13
|Purdue
|18-7
|359
|11
|14
|Texas Tech
|21-5
|334
|15
|15
|Louisiana State
|21-4
|309
|21
|16
|Villanova
|20-6
|308
|13
|17
|Florida State
|20-5
|273
|19
|18
|Virginia Tech
|20-5
|250
|16
|19
|Iowa
|20-5
|244
|17
|20
|Iowa State
|19-6
|217
|22
|21
|Kansas State
|19-6
|184
|18
|22
|Louisville
|18-8
|173
|20
|23
|Wisconsin
|17-8
|120
|23
|24
|Buffalo
|22-3
|82
|24
|25
|Cincinnati
|21-4
|66
|NR
|25
|Maryland
|19-7
|66
|25
Others receiving votes: Washington 20; Wofford 19; North Texas 9; Auburn 8; Arizona State 8; Mississippi State 6; St. John's 6; Mississippi 6; Furman 5; Texas 4; Southern Mississippi 1; Texas State 1; Hofstra 1.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
AP Top 25: Duke new No. 1
The Vols also fall behind Kentucky, which continues to climb in the AP rankings
-
Illinois vs. Wisconsin odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wisconsin vs. Illinois 10,000 times
-
Top 25 And 1: Why Gonzaga is No. 1
The Zags are the top ranked team and the Blue Devils are No. 2 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And...
-
Pitino wins Greek Cup with Panathinaikos
Pitino took over Panathinaikos in December and led the team to the Greek Cup championship
-
Virginia vs. Virginia Tech odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Virginia vs. Virginia Tech 10,000 times
-
Quinnipiac star scores 55, sets record
Young hung 55 points in a triple-OT victory against Siena