College basketball rankings: Duke bumps up to No. 1 in Coaches Poll, Kentucky jumps Tennessee for No. 4

The Blue Devils and Wildcats moved up one spot each after notching big wins this past week

Kentucky's dominant showing over No. 1 Tennessee on Saturday earned it a bump in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll. The Wildcats moved from No. 5 to No. 4, despite losing to LSU earlier in the week, leapfrogging Tennessee, which fell four spots to No. 5.

The fall of the Vols benefited last week's top 5 teams, as each moved up a spot. As a result, Duke is the new No. 1, receiving 28 of a possible 32 first-place votes. The Blue Devils rallied from a 23-point deficit to take out ACC foe Louisville on Tuesday, then blew out NC State at home on Saturday to improve to 23-2 overall.

Gonzaga received the four remaining first-place votes available this week in its bump from No. 3 to No. 2. Virginia is ranked third this week, and Kentucky and Tennessee round out the new top 5.

USA Today Coaches Poll

RankTeamRecordPointsPrevious
1Duke (28)23-27962
2Gonzaga (4)25-27613
3Virginia22-27124
4Kentucky21-46995
5Tennessee23-26921
6Nevada24-16216
7Michigan23-35707
8Houston25-15639
9North Carolina20-55508
10Marquette21-452010
11Michigan State21-546712
12Kansas20-637014
13Purdue18-735911
14Texas Tech21-533415
15Louisiana State21-430921
16Villanova20-630813
17Florida State20-527319
18Virginia Tech20-525016
19Iowa20-524417
20Iowa State19-621722
21Kansas State19-618418
22Louisville18-817320
23Wisconsin17-812023
24Buffalo22-38224
25Cincinnati21-466NR
25Maryland19-76625

Others receiving votes: Washington 20; Wofford 19; North Texas 9; Auburn 8; Arizona State 8; Mississippi State 6; St. John's 6; Mississippi 6; Furman 5; Texas 4; Southern Mississippi 1; Texas State 1; Hofstra 1.

