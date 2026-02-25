College basketball rankings: Duke makes history behind another dominant game from Cameron Boozer
The Blue Devils blew past another ACC opponent as Boozer added to his case for CBS Sports National Player of the Year
Duke's Cameron Boozer, a five-star freshman and projected top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, came into this season as an obvious candidate to eventually be named the CBS Sports National Player of the Year. Very quickly, he emerged as the favorite to win the award.
Since he became that, he's never not been that.
On Tuesday, Boozer enhanced his candidacy in the most efficient of ways. The 6-foot-9 forward finished with 24 points on just eight official field goal attempts in Duke's 100-56 victory -- that's a 44-point win! -- at Notre Dame. From that sentence, you can probably deduce on your own that Boozer must've got a lot of points at the free-throw line. He did. The son of former Duke All-American and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer shot 14 free throws and made 12 of them. So half of his points came at the charity stripe, which illustrates just how difficult Boozer is to guard without fouling.
Boozer added 13 rebounds, three steals and two assists. And now Duke's Jon Scheyer is now the first coach in ACC history to record multiple 40-point wins against ACC opposition on the road, meaning the 38 year-old fourth-year head coach just did something Mike Krzyzewski, Dean Smith, Roy Williams, Gary Williams, Jim Boheim, Rick Pitino and ever other Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer who ever coached in the ACC never managed to do.
Notre Dame coach Micah Schrewsberry?
Duke remains No. 1 for the fourth consecutive day in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The top four in the Top 25 And 1 -- Duke, Michigan, Arizona and Iowa State -- remain unchanged because all four won Tuesday on a night otherwise headlined by BYU losing at home to UCF.
Did you see that?
The Knights jumped to a 23-8 lead, were up 52-28 at halftime and won the game 97-84 despite closing as 11.5-point underdogs. That upset resulted in BYU dropping from 18th to 22nd in the Top 25 And 1. AJ Dybantsa and the Cougars are at West Virginia on Saturday.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday's 100-56 win at Notre Dame. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Virginia.
|--
|26-2
|2
Michigan
|Elliot Cadeau finished with 15 points and five assists in Tuesday's 77-67 win over Minnesota. The Wolverines' next game is Friday at Illinois.
|--
|26-2
|3
Arizona
|Jaden Bradley finished with 25 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 87-80 win at Baylor. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Kansas.
|--
|26-2
|4
Iowa St.
|Joshua Jefferson finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 75-59 win at Utah. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday against Texas Tech.
|--
|24-4
|5
Florida
|Alex Condon finished with 24 points and six assists in Saturday's 94-75 win at Ole Miss. The Gators' next game is Wednesday at Texas.
|--
|21-6
|6
Houston
|Emanuel Sharp missed nine of the 10 shots he attempted in Monday's 69-56 loss at Kansas. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Colorado.
|--
|23-5
|7
Purdue
|Trey Kaufman-Renn finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Friday's 93-64 win over Indiana. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday against Michigan State.
|--
|22-5
|8
Nebraska
|Pryce Sandfort finished with 33 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 87-64 win over Penn State. The Cornhuskers' next game is Wednesday against Maryland.
|--
|23-4
|9
UConn
|Alex Karaban finished with 12 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 73-63 win at Villanova. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday against St. John's.
|--
|25-3
|10
Illinois
|David Mirkovic missed six of the seven shots he attempted in Saturday's 95-94 overtime loss at UCLA. The Illini's next game is Friday against Michigan.
|--
|22-6
|11
Kansas
|Tre White finished with 23 points and five rebounds in Monday's 69-56 win over Houston. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at Arizona.
|--
|21-7
|12
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 20 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 71-62 win over Pacific. The Zags' next game is Wednesday against Portland.
|--
|27-2
|13
Virginia
|Thijs De Ridder finished with 19 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 90-61 win over Virginia. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday at Duke.
|--
|25-3
|14
Michigan St.
|Carson Cooper finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in Sunday's 66-60 win over Ohio State. The Spartans' next game is Thursday at Purdue.
|--
|22-5
|15
St. John's
|Bryce Hopkins finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 81-52 win over Creighton. The Red Storm's next game is Wednesday at UConn.
|--
|22-5
|16
Alabama
|Amari Allen finished with 16 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 90-83 win at LSU. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday against Mississippi State.
|--
|20-7
|17
Arkansas
|Billy Richmond III finished with 21 points and three steals in Saturday's 94-86 win over Missouri. The Razorbacks' next game is Wednesday against Texas A&M.
|--
|20-7
|18
Texas Tech
|Christian Anderson finished with 31 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 80-68 win over Cincinnati. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday at Iowa State.
|1
|21-7
|19
Miami (Ohio)
|Brant Byers finished with 16 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 74-64 win at Eastern Michigan. The RedHawks' next game is Friday at Western Michigan.
|1
|28-0
|20
Vanderbilt
|Duke Miles missed 10 of the 13 shots he attempted in Saturday's 69-65 loss to Tennessee. The Commodores' next game is Wednesday against Georgia.
|2
|21-6
|21
N. Carolina
|Seth Trimble finished with 30 points and four assists in Monday's 77-74 win over Louisville. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday against Virginia Tech.
|2
|22-6
|22
BYU
|Robert Wright III missed 14 of the 21 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 97-84 loss to UCF. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at West Virginia.
|4
|20-8
|23
Louisville
|Mikel Brown Jr. missed 16 of the 25 shots he attempted in Monday's 77-74 loss at North Carolina. The Cardinals' next game is Saturday at Clemson.
|2
|20-8
|24
Tennessee
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie missed 13 of the 21 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 73-69 loss at Missouri. The Vols' next game is Saturday against Alabama.
|3
|20-8
|25
Villanova
|Devin Askew missed all five shots he attempted in Saturday's 73-63 loss to UConn. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Butler.
|1
|21-6
|26
Wisconsin
|Nick Boyd finished with 27 points and 10 assists in Sunday's 84-71 win over Iowa. The Badgers' next game is Wednesday at Oregon.
|NR
|19-8