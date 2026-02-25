Duke's Cameron Boozer, a five-star freshman and projected top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, came into this season as an obvious candidate to eventually be named the CBS Sports National Player of the Year. Very quickly, he emerged as the favorite to win the award.

Since he became that, he's never not been that.

On Tuesday, Boozer enhanced his candidacy in the most efficient of ways. The 6-foot-9 forward finished with 24 points on just eight official field goal attempts in Duke's 100-56 victory -- that's a 44-point win! -- at Notre Dame. From that sentence, you can probably deduce on your own that Boozer must've got a lot of points at the free-throw line. He did. The son of former Duke All-American and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer shot 14 free throws and made 12 of them. So half of his points came at the charity stripe, which illustrates just how difficult Boozer is to guard without fouling.

Boozer added 13 rebounds, three steals and two assists. And now Duke's Jon Scheyer is now the first coach in ACC history to record multiple 40-point wins against ACC opposition on the road, meaning the 38 year-old fourth-year head coach just did something Mike Krzyzewski, Dean Smith, Roy Williams, Gary Williams, Jim Boheim, Rick Pitino and ever other Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer who ever coached in the ACC never managed to do.

Notre Dame coach Micah Schrewsberry?

He ruptured his Achilles.

Duke remains No. 1 for the fourth consecutive day in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The top four in the Top 25 And 1 -- Duke, Michigan, Arizona and Iowa State -- remain unchanged because all four won Tuesday on a night otherwise headlined by BYU losing at home to UCF.

Did you see that?

The Knights jumped to a 23-8 lead, were up 52-28 at halftime and won the game 97-84 despite closing as 11.5-point underdogs. That upset resulted in BYU dropping from 18th to 22nd in the Top 25 And 1. AJ Dybantsa and the Cougars are at West Virginia on Saturday.

Top 25 And 1 rankings