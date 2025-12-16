College basketball rankings: Duke is No. 3 in Top 25 And 1 and AP poll but has a case to be top-ranked team
The Blue Devils are 10-0 and own victories vs. Michigan State, Florida, Kansas and Arkansas so far this season
Sixty-one people voted in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 poll -- and exactly 57 of them listed either Arizona or Michigan at No. 1.
Question: Should Duke be offended?
To be clear, I also have Michigan and Arizona in my top two, and Duke slotted third. So, I'm not complaining or criticizing. But it is interesting that the Blue Devils have largely been omitted from the No. 1 conversation even though they're A) Duke, B) 10-0 with wins over Michigan State, Florida, Kansas and Arkansas, C) led by the best player in the sport (Cameron Boozer), and D) No. 1 at MasseyRatings.com.
Duke did get first-place votes in this week's AP poll from Chris Lea, Percy Allen and Seth Davis -- but that amounts to just 4.9% of all first-place votes. Again, I'm not complaining or criticizing. Duke is No. 3 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings; that's the same place Jon Scheyer's team is in the AP poll.
I just think that if we would've known on the opening day of the season that Duke would start 10-0 with four wins over preseason Top 25 teams, and be led by a freshman who is running away with the national player of the year race, most of us would've assumed the Blue Devils would be ranked No. 1 heading into Tuesday night's game with Lipscomb. -- but they're not, which is probably just a testament to the similarly impressive and undefeated starts Michigan and Arizona have also provided.
Either way, there are now seven undefeated teams remaining in college basketball -- Michigan, Arizona, Duke, Iowa State, Nebraska, Vanderbilt and ... Miami-Ohio! But the Redhawks' perfect record could be in jeopardy late Tuesday considering they're 1.5-point underdogs at Wright State.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Michigan
|Yaxel Lendeborg finished with 29 points and nine assists in Saturday's 101-83 win at Maryland. The Wolverines' next game is Sunday against La Salle.
|--
|10-0
|2
Arizona
|Brayden Burries finished with 28 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 96-75 win over Alabama. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday against Abilene Christian.
|--
|9-0
|3
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds in Saturday's 66-60 win at Michigan State. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday against Lipscomb.
|--
|10-0
|4
Iowa St.
|Milan Momcilovic finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 78-53 win over Eastern Illinois. The Cyclones' next game is Sunday against Long Beach State.
|--
|11-0
|5
UConn
|Alex Karaban finished with 18 points and four rebounds in Friday's 71-63 win over Texas. The Huskies' next game is Tuesday against Butler.
|--
|10-1
|6
BYU
|AJ Dybantsa finished with 26 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 100-53 win over UC Riverside. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday against Pacific.
|--
|9-1
|7
Purdue
|Oscar Cluff finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 79-59 win over Marquette. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday against Auburn.
|--
|10-1
|8
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 25 points and five assists in Saturday's 82-72 win over UCLA. The Zags' next game is Wednesday against Campbell.
|--
|10-1
|9
Michigan St.
|Divine Ugochukwu finished with 23 points and three steals in Saturday's 76-72 win at Penn State. The Spartans' next game is Tuesday against Toledo.
|--
|9-1
|10
N. Carolina
|Caleb Wilson finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 80-62 win over South Carolina Upstate. The Tar Heels' next game is Tuesday against East Tennessee State.
|--
|9-1
|11
Arkansas
|Trevon Brazile finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 93-86 win over Texas Tech. The Razorbacks' next game is Tuesday against Queens.
|--
|8-2
|12
Louisville
|Ryan Conwell finished with 17 points and two assists in Saturday's 99-73 win over Memphis. The Cardinals' next game is Tuesday at Tennessee.
|--
|9-1
|13
Kansas
|Melvin Council Jr. finished with 36 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 77-76 overtime win at NC State. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday against Towson.
|--
|8-3
|14
Houston
|Kingston Flemings finished with 15 points and three steals in Saturday's 99-57 win over New Orleans. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Arkansas.
|--
|10-1
|15
Nebraska
|Pryce Sandfort finished with 32 points and three assists in Saturday's 83-80 win at Illinois. The Cornhuskers' next game is Sunday against North Dakota.
|--
|11-0
|16
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Nickel finished with 30 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 83-72 win over Central Arkansas. The Commodores' next game is Wednesday at Memphis.
|--
|10-0
|17
Alabama
|Labaron Philon Jr. missed nine of the 16 shots he attempted in Saturday's 96-75 loss to Arizona. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday against USF.
|--
|7-3
|18
Illinois
|Tomislav Ivisic missed two of the three shots he attempted in Saturday's 83-80 loss to Nebraska. The Illini's next game is Monday against Missouri.
|--
|8-3
|19
Auburn
|Keyshawn Hall finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 92-78 win over Chattanooga. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Purdue.
|--
|8-3
|20
Tennessee
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie missed 14 of the 20 shots he attempted in Saturday's 75-62 loss to Illinois. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against Louisville.
|--
|7-3
|21
St. John's
|Oziyah Sellers finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 91-64 win over Iona. The Red Storm's next game is Tuesday against DePaul.
|--
|6-3
|22
Texas Tech
|LeJuan Watts missed seven of the 10 shots he attempted in Saturday's 93-86 loss to Arkansas. The Red Raiders' next game is Tuesday against Northern Colorado.
|--
|7-3
|23
Iowa
|Bennett Stirtz missed eight of the 11 shots he attempted on Thursday's 66-62 loss at Iowa State. The Hawkeyes' next game is Sunday against Western Michigan.
|--
|9-2
|24
Virginia
|Sam Lewis finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 84-60 win over Maryland Eastern Shore. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday against Maryland.
|--
|9-1
|25
Kentucky
|Mouhamed Dioubate finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 72-60 win over Indiana. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against St. John's.
|--
|7-4
|26
LSU
|Marquel Sutton finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 89-77 wn over SMU. The Tigers' next game is Friday against Southeastern Louisiana.
|--
|9-1