College basketball rankings: Duke still has a chance to secure a No. 1 seed on Sunday
The Blue Devils are No. 4 in Friday's updated Top 25 (and one)
NEW YORK -- For the second year in a row, here at Barclays Center, Duke and North Carolina will meet in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament. And if the Blue Devils win late Friday, I think, Mike Krzyzewski's team would then be just one more victory away from securing a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
So the stakes are high.
And UNC better figure out what to do with Marvin Bagley or else the Tar Heels will again do what they did last weekend -- i.e., get overwhelmed by the fabulous freshman in what ultimately becomes a loss to their biggest rival. Bagley got 21 points and 15 rebounds in last Saturday's 74-64 win over UNC. And he backed it with a 33-point, 17-rebound effort in Thursday's 88-70 victory over Notre Dame. So the 6-foot-11 forward, and future top-five pick, is operating at a ridiculous level. Just dominating everybody. And he's the main reason Duke is No. 4 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). North Carolina is No. 12.
|1
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers own 12 top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Duke, North Carolina and Clemson. They won the ACC regular-season title by four games.
|--
|29-2
|2
|Villanova
|The Wildcats' resume features 11 top-50 KenPom wins -- including a regular-season sweep of Xavier. Villanova has only lost to two sub-30 KenPom teams.
|--
|28-4
|3
|Xavier
|The Musketeers' resume features 10 top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-45 loss. They finished 15-3 in the Big East and won their first Big East regular-season title in school history.
|--
|28-4
|4
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' resume features 11 top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-45 losses. They've won seven of their past eight games heading into Friday's showdown with North Carolina.
|--
|26-6
|5
|Michigan State
|The Spartans' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins -- including victories over Purdue and North Carolina. All four of their losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one).
|--
|29-4
|6
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks own 13 top-50 KenPom wins -- including a regular-season sweep of West Virginia. Kansas this season became the first school to ever win 14 straight league titles.
|--
|25-7
|7
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers' resume features 10 top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-20 losses. They finished tied for second in the Big Ten standings.
|--
|28-6
|8
|Gonzaga
|The Zags' resume features four top-40 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Ohio State and Creighton. Gonzaga has won at least 30 games in three of the past four seasons.
|--
|30-4
|9
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats finished 16-2 in the AAC and won the league title by two games. They're 3-4 vs. top-50 KenPom teams, 24-0 against everybody else.
|--
|28-4
|10
|Michigan
|The Wolverines' resume features nine top-50 KenPom wins and three sub-50 losses. They'll take a nine-game winning streak into the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|28-7
|11
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders own 11 top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Kansas and West Virginia. They finished tied for second in the Big 12.
|--
|24-8
|12
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels' resume features 11 top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-45 loss. They're 8-2 in their past nine games heading into Friday's showdown with Duke.
|--
|24-9
|13
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers have won four of their past five games and compiled a total of 12 top-50 KenPom wins. Four of their nine losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one).
|--
|23-9
|14
|Wichita State
|The Shockers resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-45 losses. They're 7-1 in their past eight games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Cincinnati.
|--
|24-6
|15
|Tennessee
|The Vols own six top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Purdue and Kentucky. UT finished 13-5 in the SEC to share the league title with Auburn.
|--
|23-7
|16
|Auburn
|The Tigers' resume features five top-50 KenPom wins and three sub-50 losses. Auburn finished 13-5 in the SEC to share the league title with Tennessee.
|--
|25-6
|17
|Clemson
|The Tigers own eight top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over North Carolina and Ohio State. Six of their eight losses are to teams currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|23-8
|18
|Ohio State
|The Buckeyes' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-35 losses. Three of OSU's eight losses are to Penn State.
|--
|24-8
|19
|Arizona
|The Wildcats' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and four sub-50 losses. Arizona finished 14-4 in the Pac-12 and won its fourth league title in the past five seasons.
|--
|25-7
|20
|Florida
|The Gators own nine top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Gonzaga, Auburn, Cincinnati and Kentucky. They'll take a three-game winning streak into the SEC Tournament.
|--
|20-11
|21
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins -- among them a road victory over West Virginia. They finished tied for fourth in the SEC standings.
|--
|21-10
|22
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack's resume features five top-70 KenPom wins and just four sub-25 losses. Their only home loss came when their leading scorer (Caleb Martin) was sidelined.
|1
|27-6
|23
|Arkansas
|The Razorbacks' resume features five top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-65 losses. Arkansas is 7-2 in its past nine games.
|2
|22-10
|24
|Miami (Fla.)
|The Hurricanes own eight top-50 KenPom wins -- among them road wins over North Carolina, Virginia Tech and NC State. They're 4-1 in their past five games.
|--
|22-9
|25
|Butler
|The Bulldogs' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Villanova and Ohio State. Nine of their 12 losses are to top-50 KenPom teams.
|2
|20-12
|26
|Houston
|The Cougars own three top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Cincinnati and Wichita State. They're 8-1 in their past nine games.
|1
|24-6
