College basketball rankings: Duke still has a chance to secure a No. 1 seed on Sunday

NEW YORK -- For the second year in a row, here at Barclays Center, Duke and North Carolina will meet in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament. And if the Blue Devils win late Friday, I think, Mike Krzyzewski's team would then be just one more victory away from securing a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

So the stakes are high.

And UNC better figure out what to do with Marvin Bagley or else the Tar Heels will again do what they did last weekend -- i.e., get overwhelmed by the fabulous freshman in what ultimately becomes a loss to their biggest rival. Bagley got 21 points and 15 rebounds in last Saturday's 74-64 win over UNC. And he backed it with a 33-point, 17-rebound effort in Thursday's 88-70 victory over Notre Dame. So the 6-foot-11 forward, and future top-five pick, is operating at a ridiculous level. Just dominating everybody. And he's the main reason Duke is No. 4 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). North Carolina is No. 12.