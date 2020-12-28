mike-krzyzewski-duke.jpg

A tumultuous start to the season for Duke (3-2) has culminated with the program dropping out entirely of the latest USA Today Coaches Poll rankings. The Blue Devils were 25th in last week's poll but haven't played a game in nearly two weeks, which triggered the fall. They are one of three teams to drop out of the rankings this week along with North Carolina and Richmond.

Duke's inactivity has come after Mike Krzyzewski canceled the program's remaining nonconference schedule so players could get time off and spend time with families. The team returns to action on Tuesday, its first game in nearly two weeks, with a home conference game against Pittsburgh.

It is the first time since February of 2016 Duke hasn't been in the Coaches Poll.

Coaches Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RankTeamRecordPointsLW
1Gonzaga7-079729
2Baylor6-07713
3Villanova8-16980
4Kansas8-16740
5Houston7-06360
6Tennessee6-06120
7Wisconsin8-15760
8West Virginia7-25430
9Texas7-15260
10Creighton7-24620
11Iowa7-24420
12Missouri6-04070
13Rutgers6-13590
14Texas Tech7-23470
15Michigan7-03380
16Illinois7-33200
17Oregon6-11940
18Michigan State6-21820
19Florida State5-11780
20Xavier8-11640
20Ohio State7-21640
22Northwestern6-11170
23San Diego State6-11120
24Virginia4-21070
24Minnesota8-11070

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 95; Duke 87; North Carolina 76; Colorado 58; Clemson 57; Arkansas 48; Saint Louis 26; UCLA 25; Richmond 17; Louisville 17; Florida 8; Stanford 7; NC State 6; Louisiana State 6; Southern Methodist 5; Drake 5; Connecticut 5; Central Florida 5; Boise St. 5; Purdue 4; Oklahoma State 3; Saint Mary's 2.