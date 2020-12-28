A tumultuous start to the season for Duke (3-2) has culminated with the program dropping out entirely of the latest USA Today Coaches Poll rankings. The Blue Devils were 25th in last week's poll but haven't played a game in nearly two weeks, which triggered the fall. They are one of three teams to drop out of the rankings this week along with North Carolina and Richmond.

Duke's inactivity has come after Mike Krzyzewski canceled the program's remaining nonconference schedule so players could get time off and spend time with families. The team returns to action on Tuesday, its first game in nearly two weeks, with a home conference game against Pittsburgh.

It is the first time since February of 2016 Duke hasn't been in the Coaches Poll.

Coaches Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Rank Team Record Points LW 1 Gonzaga 7-0 797 29 2 Baylor 6-0 771 3 3 Villanova 8-1 698 0 4 Kansas 8-1 674 0 5 Houston 7-0 636 0 6 Tennessee 6-0 612 0 7 Wisconsin 8-1 576 0 8 West Virginia 7-2 543 0 9 Texas 7-1 526 0 10 Creighton 7-2 462 0 11 Iowa 7-2 442 0 12 Missouri 6-0 407 0 13 Rutgers 6-1 359 0 14 Texas Tech 7-2 347 0 15 Michigan 7-0 338 0 16 Illinois 7-3 320 0 17 Oregon 6-1 194 0 18 Michigan State 6-2 182 0 19 Florida State 5-1 178 0 20 Xavier 8-1 164 0 20 Ohio State 7-2 164 0 22 Northwestern 6-1 117 0 23 San Diego State 6-1 112 0 24 Virginia 4-2 107 0 24 Minnesota 8-1 107 0

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 95; Duke 87; North Carolina 76; Colorado 58; Clemson 57; Arkansas 48; Saint Louis 26; UCLA 25; Richmond 17; Louisville 17; Florida 8; Stanford 7; NC State 6; Louisiana State 6; Southern Methodist 5; Drake 5; Connecticut 5; Central Florida 5; Boise St. 5; Purdue 4; Oklahoma State 3; Saint Mary's 2.