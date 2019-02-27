College basketball rankings: Duke drops to No. 3 in Top 25 and 1 after loss at Virginia Tech
The Blue Devils are 1-2 since Zion Williamson was sidelined by a knee injury
Duke will eventually get Zion Williamson back, have four projected lottery picks in its starting lineup and, barring a surprise, be the favorite on Selection Sunday to win the 2019 NCAA Tournament. We all know that. But here's what we also know: Duke is now 1-2 since Williamson was sidelined with a knee sprain after his shoe exploded in the opening minutes of last week's loss to North Carolina. And here's another thing we know: With or without Williamson, the Blue Devils can't shoot a lick from the perimeter.
Mike Krzyzewski's team took 21 3-pointers Tuesday, missed 14 of them and lost 77-72 at Virginia Tech to drop to 24-4 overall, 12-3 in the ACC. So the Blue Devils are now shooting just 30.7 percent from 3-point range on the season -- which ranks 327th nationally. And they've combined to make just 29 of the 116 3-pointers they've attempted in this season's four losses to Gonzaga, Syracuse, UNC and Virginia Tech. That calculates to 25 percent. So if you're trying to predict a reason Duke won't win the national title, perimeter shooting is probably the place to start. In a single-elimination tournament, one awful shooting performance can end things. And Duke has awful shooting performances more often than it doesn't.
The Blue Devils dropped to No. 3 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Virginia Tech is up to No. 17. And Gonzaga is No.1 for the 11th consecutive day.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|The Zags are 10-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to schools ranked outside of the top seven of the Top 25 And 1. Gonzaga has won 18 straight games by an average of 31.3 points.
|--
|27-2
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers are 14-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with both losses coming to Duke. Virginia will take a four-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Georgia Tech.
|1
|24-2
|3
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 15-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's loss at Virginia Tech. Duke has lost only once this season when it wasn't missing a starter.
|1
|24-4
|4
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats are 14-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with nine of those wins qualifying as Quadrant 1 victories. Kentucky is 14-1 in its past 15 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to LSU.
|--
|24-4
|5
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 13-5 in Quadrant1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with victories over Gonzaga and Duke. North Carolina is 11-1 in its past 12 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Virginia.
|--
|23-5
|6
|Tennessee
|The Vols are 10-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with victories over Gonzaga and Louisville. Tennessee is 1-2 in its past three games, but still has zero losses to sub-25 KenPom teams.
|--
|24-3
|7
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans are 14-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Michigan, Purdue, Maryland, Iowa and Wisconsin. Michigan State will take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Indiana.
|--
|23-5
|8
|Michigan
|The Wolverines are 15-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's loss at home to Michigan State. Michigan is 4-3 in its past seven games heading into Thursday's game with Nebraska.
|--
|24-4
|9
|Houston
|The Cougars are 14-1 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with wins over LSU and Cincinnati. Houston will take an 11-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at East Carolina.
|--
|26-1
|10
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles are 13-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with wins over Wisconsin, Louisville, Kansas State, Villanova and Buffalo. Marquette will take a four-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Villanova.
|--
|23-4
|11
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are 12-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with wins over Kansas and Kansas State. Texas Tech will take a five-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Oklahoma State.
|--
|22-5
|12
|LSU
|The Tigers are 14-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Kentucky and Tennessee. Tremont Waters has missed LSU's past two games with an "illness."
|--
|23-5
|13
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 14-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with wins over Michigan State, Maryland and Iowa. Purdue will take a three-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Illinois.
|--
|20-7
|14
|Maryland
|The Terrapins are 12-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with wins over Purdue, Iowa and Wisconsin. Maryland is 4-1 in its past five games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Michigan.
|--
|21-7
|15
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack are 8-1 in Quadrant 2 opportunities, but still in search of a first Quadrant 1 win. Nevada's first chance to get a Quadrant 1 win will come next month at Utah State.
|--
|25-2
|16
|Kansas
|Kansas is 14-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Monday's 15-point win over Kansas State. The Jayhawks are one game back of Texas Tech and Kansas State in the loss column of the Big 12 standings with three regular-season games remaining.
|--
|21-7
|17
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies are 10-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win over Duke. Virginia Tech is 4-1 in its past five games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Virginia.
|2
|22-6
|18
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles are 10-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Monday's win over Notre Dame. Florida State has only lost three times this season to schools not currently ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|2
|22-6
|19
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats are 10-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Monday's 15-point loss at Kansas. KSU is tied in the loss column with Texas Tech atop the Big 12 standings with three regular-season games remaining.
|2
|21-7
|20
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers are 11-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's double-overtime loss at Indiana. Wisconsin is 8-3 in its past 11 games with wins over Michigan and Maryland.
|2
|19-9
|21
|Iowa
|The Hawkeyes are 11-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's loss at Ohio State. Iowa is 5-2 in its past seven games with wins over Michigan and Indiana.
|4
|21-7
|22
|Louisville
|The Cardinals dropped to 8-10 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's double-digit loss at home to Virginia. Seven of Louisville's 10 losses are to schools ranked ahead of the Cards in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|18-10
|23
|Buffalo
|The Bulls are 6-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 3 game at Northern Illinois. Buffalo will take a six-game winning streak into Friday's game with Miami.
|--
|25-3
|24
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats are 8-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 4 game at East Carolina. Cincinnati is 11-1 in its past 12 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Houston.
|--
|23-4
|25
|Wofford
|The Terriers are 7-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with zero losses to sub-40 KenPom teams. Wofford will take a 15-game winning streak into Thursday's game at Chattanooga.
|--
|24-4
|26
|Washington
|The Huskies are 6-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-60 KenPom teams. Washington is 15-1 in its past 16 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Arizona State.
|--
|22-5
