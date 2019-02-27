College basketball rankings: Duke drops to No. 3 in Top 25 and 1 after loss at Virginia Tech

The Blue Devils are 1-2 since Zion Williamson was sidelined by a knee injury

Duke will eventually get Zion Williamson back, have four projected lottery picks in its starting lineup and, barring a surprise, be the favorite on Selection Sunday to win the 2019 NCAA Tournament. We all know that. But here's what we also know: Duke is now 1-2 since Williamson was sidelined with a knee sprain after his shoe exploded in the opening minutes of last week's loss to North Carolina. And here's another thing we know: With or without Williamson, the Blue Devils can't shoot a lick from the perimeter.

Mike Krzyzewski's team took 21 3-pointers Tuesday, missed 14 of them and lost 77-72 at Virginia Tech to drop to 24-4 overall, 12-3 in the ACC. So the Blue Devils are now shooting just 30.7 percent from 3-point range on the season -- which ranks 327th nationally. And they've combined to make just 29 of the 116 3-pointers they've attempted in this season's four losses to Gonzaga, Syracuse, UNC and Virginia Tech. That calculates to 25 percent. So if you're trying to predict a reason Duke won't win the national title, perimeter shooting is probably the place to start. In a single-elimination tournament, one awful shooting performance can end things. And Duke has awful shooting performances more often than it doesn't.

The Blue Devils dropped to No. 3 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Virginia Tech is up to No. 17. And Gonzaga is No.1 for the 11th consecutive day.

Biggest Movers
2 Virginia Tech
4 Iowa
Rk
Teams
  
Chg
Rcrd
1 Gonzaga The Zags are 10-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to schools ranked outside of the top seven of the Top 25 And 1. Gonzaga has won 18 straight games by an average of 31.3 points. --27-2
2 Virginia The Cavaliers are 14-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with both losses coming to Duke. Virginia will take a four-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Georgia Tech. 124-2
3 Duke The Blue Devils are 15-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's loss at Virginia Tech. Duke has lost only once this season when it wasn't missing a starter. 124-4
4 Kentucky The Wildcats are 14-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with nine of those wins qualifying as Quadrant 1 victories. Kentucky is 14-1 in its past 15 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to LSU. --24-4
5 N. Carolina The Tar Heels are 13-5 in Quadrant1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with victories over Gonzaga and Duke. North Carolina is 11-1 in its past 12 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Virginia. --23-5
6 Tennessee The Vols are 10-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with victories over Gonzaga and Louisville. Tennessee is 1-2 in its past three games, but still has zero losses to sub-25 KenPom teams. --24-3
7 Michigan St. The Spartans are 14-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Michigan, Purdue, Maryland, Iowa and Wisconsin. Michigan State will take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Indiana. --23-5
8 Michigan The Wolverines are 15-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's loss at home to Michigan State. Michigan is 4-3 in its past seven games heading into Thursday's game with Nebraska. --24-4
9 Houston The Cougars are 14-1 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with wins over LSU and Cincinnati. Houston will take an 11-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at East Carolina. --26-1
10 Marquette The Golden Eagles are 13-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with wins over Wisconsin, Louisville, Kansas State, Villanova and Buffalo. Marquette will take a four-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Villanova. --23-4
11 Texas Tech The Red Raiders are 12-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with wins over Kansas and Kansas State. Texas Tech will take a five-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Oklahoma State. --22-5
12 LSU The Tigers are 14-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Kentucky and Tennessee. Tremont Waters has missed LSU's past two games with an "illness." --23-5
13 Purdue The Boilermakers are 14-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with wins over Michigan State, Maryland and Iowa. Purdue will take a three-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Illinois. --20-7
14 Maryland The Terrapins are 12-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with wins over Purdue, Iowa and Wisconsin. Maryland is 4-1 in its past five games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Michigan. --21-7
15 Nevada The Wolf Pack are 8-1 in Quadrant 2 opportunities, but still in search of a first Quadrant 1 win. Nevada's first chance to get a Quadrant 1 win will come next month at Utah State. --25-2
16 Kansas Kansas is 14-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Monday's 15-point win over Kansas State. The Jayhawks are one game back of Texas Tech and Kansas State in the loss column of the Big 12 standings with three regular-season games remaining. --21-7
17 Va. Tech The Hokies are 10-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win over Duke. Virginia Tech is 4-1 in its past five games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Virginia. 222-6
18 Florida St. The Seminoles are 10-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Monday's win over Notre Dame. Florida State has only lost three times this season to schools not currently ranked in the Top 25 And 1. 222-6
19 Kansas St. The Wildcats are 10-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Monday's 15-point loss at Kansas. KSU is tied in the loss column with Texas Tech atop the Big 12 standings with three regular-season games remaining. 221-7
20 Wisconsin The Badgers are 11-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's double-overtime loss at Indiana. Wisconsin is 8-3 in its past 11 games with wins over Michigan and Maryland. 219-9
21 Iowa The Hawkeyes are 11-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's loss at Ohio State. Iowa is 5-2 in its past seven games with wins over Michigan and Indiana. 421-7
22 Louisville The Cardinals dropped to 8-10 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's double-digit loss at home to Virginia. Seven of Louisville's 10 losses are to schools ranked ahead of the Cards in the Top 25 And 1. --18-10
23 Buffalo The Bulls are 6-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 3 game at Northern Illinois. Buffalo will take a six-game winning streak into Friday's game with Miami. --25-3
24 Cincinnati The Bearcats are 8-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 4 game at East Carolina. Cincinnati is 11-1 in its past 12 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Houston. --23-4
25 Wofford The Terriers are 7-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with zero losses to sub-40 KenPom teams. Wofford will take a 15-game winning streak into Thursday's game at Chattanooga. --24-4
26 Washington The Huskies are 6-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-60 KenPom teams. Washington is 15-1 in its past 16 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Arizona State. --22-5
