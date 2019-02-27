College basketball rankings: Duke drops to No. 3 in Top 25 and 1 after loss at Virginia Tech

Duke will eventually get Zion Williamson back, have four projected lottery picks in its starting lineup and, barring a surprise, be the favorite on Selection Sunday to win the 2019 NCAA Tournament. We all know that. But here's what we also know: Duke is now 1-2 since Williamson was sidelined with a knee sprain after his shoe exploded in the opening minutes of last week's loss to North Carolina. And here's another thing we know: With or without Williamson, the Blue Devils can't shoot a lick from the perimeter.

Mike Krzyzewski's team took 21 3-pointers Tuesday, missed 14 of them and lost 77-72 at Virginia Tech to drop to 24-4 overall, 12-3 in the ACC. So the Blue Devils are now shooting just 30.7 percent from 3-point range on the season -- which ranks 327th nationally. And they've combined to make just 29 of the 116 3-pointers they've attempted in this season's four losses to Gonzaga, Syracuse, UNC and Virginia Tech. That calculates to 25 percent. So if you're trying to predict a reason Duke won't win the national title, perimeter shooting is probably the place to start. In a single-elimination tournament, one awful shooting performance can end things. And Duke has awful shooting performances more often than it doesn't.

The Blue Devils dropped to No. 3 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Virginia Tech is up to No. 17. And Gonzaga is No.1 for the 11th consecutive day.