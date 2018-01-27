College basketball rankings: Duke faces Virginia with eye on elusive signature win
This ACC heavyweight bout between the No. 3 Devils and No. 2 Cavaliers has huge implications
Duke hasn't played a team currently ranked in the top 25 of the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) in more than two months. Which is why Saturday's showdown with Virginia is important both in the Blue Devils' pursuit of an ACC title and in their quest to show skeptics they were worthy of their preseason No. 1 ranking.
It's a big opportunity on a big stage.
It's Duke's first chance in a long time to record a signature win that resonates nationally because right now, according to KenPom, the best team Duke has beaten besides Michigan State in early November is Florida State in late December -- and FSU isn't even a top-20 KenPom team. So, yeah, this is massive and an obvious contrast in styles. Duke is terrific offensively and eager to play fast. Virginia ranks No. 1 nationally in defensive efficiency and No. 351 in tempo -- meaning the Cavaliers are smothering on one end of the court and insanely patient on the other.
Virginia is No. 2 in Saturday morning's updated Top 25 (and one). Duke is No. 3. Tip is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. You can watch it on CBS.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Villanova
|The Wildcats' resume features three wins over teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one) -- specifically Xavier, Gonzaga and Tennessee. The lone loss is a single-digit loss at Butler.
|--
|19-1
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers have won 11 straight games since losing at West Virginia. Next up is Saturday's game at Duke.
|--
|19-1
|3
|Duke
|The Blue Devils will take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's game against Virginia. Their resume features five top-50 KenPom wins.
|--
|18-2
|4
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers have won 16 straight games since losing consecutive games to Tennessee and Western Kentucky. Fifteen of Purdue's 20 wins are double-digit wins.
|--
|20-2
|5
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks' resume features seven top-50 KenPom wins and just one loss to a currently unranked team. Three of their next four games are inside Allen Fieldhouse.
|--
|16-4
|6
|Michigan State
|The Spartans are 3-3 against top-50 KenPom teams. They've won three straight games since losing at home to Michigan.
|--
|19-3
|7
|Xavier
|The Musketeers have won four straight games since losing at Villanova. Their resume includes seven top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-50 loss.
|--
|19-3
|8
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-30 losses. Next up is Saturday's game with Kentucky.
|--
|16-4
|9
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats will take an 11-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Memphis. They have a two-game lead in the loss column of the AAC standings.
|--
|18-2
|10
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners' resume includes wins over Kansas, Texas Tech, Wichita State and TCU. Their lone sub-50 KenPom loss came in OT at Oklahoma State.
|--
|15-4
|11
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-50 loss. They're 4-1 in their past five games.
|--
|16-5
|12
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders' resume includes five top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Kansas and West Virginia. Their lone sub-50 loss came at Iowa State.
|--
|16-4
|13
|Saint Mary's
|The Gaels' 15-game winning streak features victories at Gonzaga and BYU. Their resume features four top-55 KenPom wins.
|--
|20-2
|14
|Gonzaga
|The Zags' resume includes three top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-30 loss. Their best win is a 27-point victory over Ohio State.
|--
|18-4
|15
|Arizona
|The Wildcats have won five straight games since losing at Colorado. Their resume includes two top-50 KenPom wins and two sub-70 losses.
|--
|17-4
|16
|Clemson
|The Tigers own five top-50 KenPom wins and just two losses to unranked opponents. They're 11-0 at home and 3-1 in neutral-court games.
|--
|16-4
|17
|Auburn
|The Tigers' resume features five top-55 KenPom wins. They're 6-1 in the SEC and alone atop the league standings.
|--
|18-2
|18
|Tennessee
|The Vols are 5-1 in their past six games with wins over Kentucky and Texas A&M. They're one of only two teams to beat Purdue.
|--
|14-5
|19
|Wichita State
|The Shockers' resume features three top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-45 losses. They're two games back of Cincinnati in the AAC standings.
|--
|16-4
|20
|Ohio State
|The Buckeyes' eight-game winning streak was snapped Thursday by Penn State. The loss doubled as OSU's first sub-40 KenPom loss.
|--
|18-5
|21
|TCU
|The Horned Frogs' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-45 losses. They own wins over West Virginia and Nevada.
|--
|15-5
|22
|Rhode Island
|The Rams will take an 11-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Duquesne. They have a two-game lead in the loss column of the A-10 standings.
|--
|16-3
|23
|Arizona State
|The Sun Devils started the season 12-0 but are just 3-5 in their past eight games. Their resume features double-digit wins over Kansas and Xavier.
|--
|15-5
|24
|Michigan
|Four of the Wolverines' six losses are to schools ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one). Michigan's resume includes a double-digit victory at Michigan State.
|--
|17-6
|25
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack's seven-game winning streak was snapped late Wednesday at Wyoming thanks to a terrible no-call at the end of regulation. Nevada remains alone atop the MWC standings.
|--
|18-4
|26
|Florida State
|FSU's resume includes four top-50 KenPom wins and only two sub-50 losses. The Seminoles' best wins are over North Carolina and Florida.
|--
|15-5
-
NC State vs. North Carolina odds, picks
Kenny White puts his 4-0 Tar Heels record on the line on Saturday
-
Tom Izzo shoots down retirement rumors
Izzo declined to discuss uncovered sexual assault allegations against his former players
-
Florida vs. Baylor odds, expert picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Baylor basketball and just locked in a pick for...
-
Virginia vs. Duke odds, expert picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Mike Krzyzewski's team and locked in a play for...
-
How to watch UNC-NC State
The tenth-ranked Tar Heels look to avoid an upset against in-state foe NC State
-
Alabama vs. Oklahoma odds, expert picks
Stephen Oh is 20-11 on college basketball picks and just locked in a play for Saturday's g...
Add a Comment