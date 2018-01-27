College basketball rankings: Duke faces Virginia with eye on elusive signature win

Duke hasn't played a team currently ranked in the top 25 of the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) in more than two months. Which is why Saturday's showdown with Virginia is important both in the Blue Devils' pursuit of an ACC title and in their quest to show skeptics they were worthy of their preseason No. 1 ranking.

It's a big opportunity on a big stage.

It's Duke's first chance in a long time to record a signature win that resonates nationally because right now, according to KenPom, the best team Duke has beaten besides Michigan State in early November is Florida State in late December -- and FSU isn't even a top-20 KenPom team. So, yeah, this is massive and an obvious contrast in styles. Duke is terrific offensively and eager to play fast. Virginia ranks No. 1 nationally in defensive efficiency and No. 351 in tempo -- meaning the Cavaliers are smothering on one end of the court and insanely patient on the other.

Virginia is No. 2 in Saturday morning's updated Top 25 (and one). Duke is No. 3. Tip is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. You can watch it on CBS.