College basketball rankings: Duke falls in Top 25 And 1 after surprising loss at Clemson

Duke entered Tuesday's game at Clemson on a nine-game winning streak that had made that November loss to Stephen F. Austin somewhat forgettable. Sure, that historically bad loss was still on the resume and remained the reason the Blue Devils weren't still ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll. But the Blue Devils had done enough since that loss to move to No. 1 at KenPom and be projected as a No. 1 seed in the 2020 NCAA Tournament, according to CBS Sports' Jerry Palm's latest bracketology.

Now the winning streak is over, though.

And that's because Clemson beat Duke 79-72 inside Littlejohn Coliseum on Tuesday night while shooting 56.6% from the field and 42.2% from 3-point range. So congrats to Clemson, obviously; beating North Carolina and Duke in a four-day span is a nice accomplishment for Brad Brownell. But the big story isn't Clemson winning. The big story is Duke losing for a second time to a sub-75 KenPom team and now having a Quadrant 1 loss and a Quadrant 3 loss on its resume. Relative to other perceived elite teams, that's bad. Granted, Duke has big wins over Kansas and Michigan State to help offset the surprising losses. But those surprising losses could definitely cost the Blue Devils a seed or two come Selection Sunday.

Duke is down to No. 9 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against No. 10 Louisville.