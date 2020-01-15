College basketball rankings: Duke falls in Top 25 And 1 after surprising loss at Clemson
The Blue Devils now have two losses to sub-75 KenPom teams
Duke entered Tuesday's game at Clemson on a nine-game winning streak that had made that November loss to Stephen F. Austin somewhat forgettable. Sure, that historically bad loss was still on the resume and remained the reason the Blue Devils weren't still ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll. But the Blue Devils had done enough since that loss to move to No. 1 at KenPom and be projected as a No. 1 seed in the 2020 NCAA Tournament, according to CBS Sports' Jerry Palm's latest bracketology.
Now the winning streak is over, though.
And that's because Clemson beat Duke 79-72 inside Littlejohn Coliseum on Tuesday night while shooting 56.6% from the field and 42.2% from 3-point range. So congrats to Clemson, obviously; beating North Carolina and Duke in a four-day span is a nice accomplishment for Brad Brownell. But the big story isn't Clemson winning. The big story is Duke losing for a second time to a sub-75 KenPom team and now having a Quadrant 1 loss and a Quadrant 3 loss on its resume. Relative to other perceived elite teams, that's bad. Granted, Duke has big wins over Kansas and Michigan State to help offset the surprising losses. But those surprising losses could definitely cost the Blue Devils a seed or two come Selection Sunday.
Duke is down to No. 9 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against No. 10 Louisville.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|Drew Timme finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 87-62 win at Loyola Marymount. The Zags will take a 10-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Santa Clara.
|--
|18-1
|2
|Baylor
|Jared Butler finished with 22 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in Saturday's 67-55 win at Kansas. The Bears will take a 12-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Iowa State.
|--
|13-1
|3
|Auburn
|Samir Doughty finished with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists in Saturday's 82-60 victory over Georgia. The Tigers are 15-0 for the first time since the 1998-99 season.
|1
|15-0
|4
|Oregon
|Payton Pritchard finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Thursday's 74-73 victory over Arizona. The Ducks own five wins over top-40 KenPom teams - among them Michigan, Seton Hall and Memphis.
|1
|14-3
|5
|San Diego St
|Malachi Flynn finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 64-55 victory at Fresno State. The Aztecs are 18-0 for the first time since the 2010-11 season.
|1
|18-0
|6
|Butler
|Jordan Tucker got 17 points off the bench in Friday's 70-58 victory at Providence. The Bulldogs' lone loss is a one-point loss at Baylor.
|1
|15-1
|7
|Kansas
|Isaiah Moss made six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points in Tuesday's 66-52 victory at Oklahoma. The Jayhawks won by double-digits even though Devon Dotson did not play because of an injury.
|1
|13-3
|8
|Florida St.
|Trent Forrest finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 78-68 victory at Wake Forest. Florida State is 16-2 in its past 18 regular-season ACC games.
|1
|14-2
|9
|Duke
|The Blue Devils allowed Clemson to shoot 56.6% from the field in Tuesday's 79-72 loss at Littlejohn Coliseum. Duke's resume now features two losses to sub-75 KenPom teams.
|6
|15-2
|10
|Louisville
|Jordan Nwora finished with 14 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 73-68 overtime victory at Pitt. The Cardinals will take a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Duke.
|--
|14-3
|11
|Villanova
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday's 79-75 overtime victory over DePaul. The Wildcats will take a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game with UConn.
|--
|13-3
|12
|W. Virginia
|Derek Culver finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 81-49 victory over TCU. West Virginia's resume features wins over Wichita State, Ohio State and Texas Tech.
|--
|14-2
|13
|Kentucky
|Immanuel Quickley got 19 points off the bench in Saturday's 76-67 victory over Alabama. The Wildcats will take a four-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at South Carolina.
|--
|12-3
|14
|Dayton
|Obi Toppin finished with 24 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 79-65 victory over VCU. The Flyers are one of just three teams that hasn't lost a game yet in regulation.
|--
|15-2
|15
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans shot just 12.5% from 3-point range in Sunday's 71-42 loss at Purdue. The lopsided loss snapped Michigan State's eight-game winning streak.
|--
|13-4
|16
|Wichita St.
|Jaime Echenique finished with 19 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 89-86 win at UConn. Wichita State's lone loss is a neutral-court loss to West Virginia.
|1
|15-1
|17
|Maryland
|The Terrapins finished with 14 turnovers and seven assists in Tuesday's 56-54 loss at Wisconsin. Maryland is 3-4 in its past seven games.
|1
|13-4
|18
|Creighton
|Ty-Shon Alexander finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 77-65 victory at Xavier. All four of the Bluejays' losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|13-4
|19
|Seton Hall
|Myles Powell finished with 23 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 69-55 victory over Marquette. The Pirates will take a six-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Butler.
|--
|12-4
|20
|Ohio St.
|Kaleb Wesson finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds in Tuesday's 80-68 victory over Nebraska. The double-digit win snapped Ohio State's four-game losing streak.
|--
|12-5
|21
|Michigan
|The Wolverines only got eight points from their bench in Sunday's 75-67 loss at Minnesota. Michigan is 4-5 in its past nine games after starting the season 7-0.
|--
|11-5
|22
|Texas Tech
|Kyler Edwards finished with 24 points in Tuesday's 77-63 victory at Kansas State. The double-digit win snapped Texas Tech's two-game losing streak.
|--
|11-5
|23
|Memphis
|Precious Achiuwa finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds in Sunday's 68-64 victory at South Florida. The Tigers are 11-2 without James Wiseman, who quit the team the week before Christmas.
|--
|13-3
|24
|Colorado
|Evaan Battey finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's 91-52 victory over Utah. The 39-point win gave Utah its sixth Quadrant 1/Quadrant victory.
|--
|13-3
|25
|Illinois
|Ayo Dosunmu finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 54-51 victory over Rutgers. Illinois' resume features four wins over top-40 KenPom teams -- among them Michigan and Rutgers.
|--
|12-5
|26
|Rutgers
|The Scarlet Knights shot just 33.9% from the field in Saturday's 54-51 loss at Illinois. Rutgers' resume features three victories over top-35 KenPom teams -- among them Seton Hall and Wisconsin.
|--
|12-4
