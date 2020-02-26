College basketball rankings: Duke falls out of top 10 in Top 25 And 1 after double-digit loss at Wake Forest
Four of the Blue Devils' five losses this season are to sub-50 NET teams
The NCAA Tournament selection committee will ultimately have the final word. But any realistic chance of Duke ending up with a No. 1 seed on Selection Sunday seemed to disappear Tuesday when the Blue Devils lost 113-101 at Wake Forest in double-overtime.
That's a double-digit loss to a sub-100 NET team.
It's a resume-dinger, undeniably.
"I'm disappointed in our group," said Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. "I didn't think we came the way we should, and the way we've practiced. We show our youth so much. ... This is our 28th game. You'd hope that we'd be older by now, but we were not tonight."
With the loss, Duke dropped to 23-5 overall, 13-4 in the ACC -- one game back of first-place Florida State in the league standings. The Blue Devils are 4-3 in Quadrant 1 opportunities, and 10-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with a Quadrant 3 loss to Stephen F. Austin. They're 1-2 in their past three games with both losses coming to sub-50 NET teams. Four of their five losses are to sub-50 NET teams.
Is that disastrous?
Of course not.
Let the record show that Duke remains one of just two teams with an offensive-efficiency rating and a defensive-efficiency that both rank in the top 12. The Blue Devils might win it all, still. But, if they do, they're probably going to have to do it as a No. 2 seed, No. 3 seed or even a No. 4 seed. Because, after Tuesday night's disappointing performance, it's now hard to see Duke's resume proving top-seed worthy.
The Blue Devils are No. 14 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Their next game is Saturday at Virginia. Duke will then close the regular season next week with home games against NC State and North Carolina.
Wednesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Kansas
|Udoka Azubuike finished with 19 points and 16 rebounds in Monday's 83-58 victory over Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks will take a 13-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Kansas State.
|--
|25-3
|2
|Baylor
|Matthew Mayer got 19 points off the bench in Tuesday's 85-66 victory over Kansas State. The Bears' lone loss is a single-digit loss to top-ranked Kansas.
|--
|25-2
|3
|Gonzaga
|The Zags missed 20 of the 25 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 91-78 loss at BYU. The loss snapped Gonzaga's 19-game winning streak.
|--
|27-2
|4
|Dayton
|Obi Toppin finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 62-55 victory at George Mason. Both of the Flyers' losses are OT losses to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1 -- namely Kansas and Colorado.
|--
|26-2
|5
|San Diego St
|Malachi Flynn finished with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists in Tuesday's 66-60 victory over Colorado State.The Aztecs' lone loss is a Quadrant 3 loss at home to UNLV.
|--
|27-1
|6
|Creighton
|Marcus Zegarowski made seven 3-pointers and finished with 25 points in Sunday's 81-59 victory over Butler. The Bluejays are 9-1 in their past 10 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Providence.
|--
|22-6
|7
|Florida St.
|Trent Forrest finished with 16 points, five rebounds and three assists in Monday's 82-67 victory over Louisville. The Seminoles will take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Clemson.
|--
|24-4
|8
|Maryland
|Anthony Cowan was limited to just one made field goal in Sunday's 79-72 loss at Ohio State. Maryland still sits atop the Big Ten standings with a two-game lead in the loss column over Penn State, Iowa and Michigan State.
|--
|22-5
|9
|Kentucky
|Immanuel Quickley made eight 3-pointers and finished with 30 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 69-60 victory at Texas A&M. The Wildcats are 11-1 in their past 12 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Auburn.
|1
|23-5
|10
|Seton Hall
|Myles Powell finished with 18 points, five rebounds and four assists in Sunday's 81-65 victory over St. John's. Seton Hall is 4-2 in its past six games with wins over Villanova and Butler.
|1
|20-7
|11
|Villanova
|Saddiq Bey made four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in Saturday's 64-55 victory at Xavier. The Wildcats are one of just six teams with zero losses outside of the first quadrant.
|1
|21-6
|12
|Auburn
|Austin Wiley finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 67-58 victory over Ole Miss. The Tigers have only lost twice this season with Isaac Okoro in the lineup.
|1
|24-4
|13
|Louisville
|Jordan Nwora missed 10 of the 14 shots he attempted in Monday's 82-67 loss at Florida State. Louisville is alone at third in the ACC standings with a 14-4 league record.
|1
|23-6
|14
|Duke
|The Blue Devils allowed Wake Forest to shoot 51.5% from the field in Tuesday's 113-101 double-overtime loss on the road. Duke is 1-2 in its past three games with multiple losses to sub-50 NET teams.
|5
|23-5
|15
|Penn St.
|Lamar Stevens missed 16 of the 27 shots he attempted in Sunday's 68-60 loss at Indiana. The Nittany Lions will take a two-game losing streak into Wednesday's game with Rutgers.
|--
|20-7
|16
|Oregon
|Payton Pritchard made six 3-pointers and finished with 38 points in Saturday's 73-72 overtime victory at Arizona. The Ducks' resume features seven Quadrant 1 victories and just two losses outside of the first quadrant.
|--
|21-7
|17
|BYU
|Yoeli Childs finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 91-78 victory over Gonzaga. The Cougars are 15-2 with Childs in the lineup.
|--
|23-7
|18
|Michigan
|Franz Wagner made three 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in Saturday's 71-63 victory at Purdue. The Wolverines are 7-1 in their past eight games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Ohio State.
|--
|18-9
|19
|Butler
|Aaron Thompson missed 10 of the 11 shots he attempted in Sunday's 81-59 loss at Creighton. The Bulldogs will take a three-game losing streak into Saturday's game at DePaul.
|1
|19-9
|20
|Colorado
|The Buffaloes missed 14 of the 19 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 70-63 loss to UCLA. Colorado is the only team besides Kansas to beat Dayton this season.
|1
|21-7
|21
|Michigan St.
|Cassius Winston finished with 20 points, nine assists and five rebounds in Tuesday's 78-70 victory over Iowa. The Spartans have six Quadrant 1 wins and only one loss outside of the first quadrant.
|2
|19-9
|22
|Marquette
|Markus Howard and Koby McEwen combined for nine turnovers in Saturday's 84-72 loss at Providence. The Golden Eagles will take a three-game losing streak into Wednesday's game with Georgetown.
|--
|17-9
|23
|Iowa
|The Hawkeyes missed 21 of the 27 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's 78-70 loss at Michigan State. Iowa is 4-4 in its past eight games with two losses in that stretch coming to unranked teams.
|4
|19-9
|24
|W. Virginia
|The Mountaineers allowed Texas to shoot 52.4% from the field in Monday's 67-57 loss at UT. West Virginia is 1-5 in its past six games.
|--
|19-9
|25
|Houston
|DeJon Jarreau missed 11 of the 15 shots he attempted in Saturday's 60-59 loss at Memphis. The Cougars are 4-3 in their past seven games with all three losses in that stretch coming to unranked opponents.
|--
|21-7
|26
|Arizona St.
|Remy Martin made three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points in Saturday's 74-73 victory over Oregon State. The Sun Devils will take a seven-game winning streak into Thursday's game at UCLA.
|--
|19-8
