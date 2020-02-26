College basketball rankings: Duke falls out of top 10 in Top 25 And 1 after double-digit loss at Wake Forest

The NCAA Tournament selection committee will ultimately have the final word. But any realistic chance of Duke ending up with a No. 1 seed on Selection Sunday seemed to disappear Tuesday when the Blue Devils lost 113-101 at Wake Forest in double-overtime.

That's a double-digit loss to a sub-100 NET team.

It's a resume-dinger, undeniably.

"I'm disappointed in our group," said Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. "I didn't think we came the way we should, and the way we've practiced. We show our youth so much. ... This is our 28th game. You'd hope that we'd be older by now, but we were not tonight."

With the loss, Duke dropped to 23-5 overall, 13-4 in the ACC -- one game back of first-place Florida State in the league standings. The Blue Devils are 4-3 in Quadrant 1 opportunities, and 10-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with a Quadrant 3 loss to Stephen F. Austin. They're 1-2 in their past three games with both losses coming to sub-50 NET teams. Four of their five losses are to sub-50 NET teams.

Is that disastrous?

Of course not.

Let the record show that Duke remains one of just two teams with an offensive-efficiency rating and a defensive-efficiency that both rank in the top 12. The Blue Devils might win it all, still. But, if they do, they're probably going to have to do it as a No. 2 seed, No. 3 seed or even a No. 4 seed. Because, after Tuesday night's disappointing performance, it's now hard to see Duke's resume proving top-seed worthy.

The Blue Devils are No. 14 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Their next game is Saturday at Virginia. Duke will then close the regular season next week with home games against NC State and North Carolina.

Wednesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings