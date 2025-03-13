basketball-top25-1houston.jpg
It's possible Duke and Houston will end up as No. 1 seeds in the 2025 NCAA Tournament regardless of what happens in their respective conference tournaments, in part because both have gone all season without taking a loss outside of Quadrant 1. The Blue Devils and Cougars are a combined 37-0 in Quads 2-4. That's strong. But both will need to win Thursday to stay perfect in such games.

Duke is playing Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament. That's a Quad 3 opportunity. Houston is playing Colorado in the Big 12 Tournament. That's a Quad 2 opportunity. Both are favored by at least 17 points. So issues are expected -- especially considering Duke is 1-0 against Georgia Tech with a 26-point victory on the road, and Houston is 1-0 against Colorado with a 10-point victory on the road. 

But this month has a way of creating tense situations out of things that shouldn't be tense. So who knows?

Duke is No. 2 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings while Houston is No. 3 and Auburn remains No. 1 for the 64th consecutive day because of the strength of the Tigers' 15-4 record in Quad 1. Auburn is the sport's only team with more than 11 Quad-1 wins and four-or-fewer losses. That's among the reasons the Tigers rank No. 1 in strength of record and likely would be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament if it started today.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers
Rk
Teams
  
Chg
Rcrd
1 Auburn Chaney Johnson was 1-of-3 from the field with four fouls in Saturday's 93-91 overtime loss to Alabama. The Tigers are the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament. -- 27-4
2 Duke Cooper Flagg finished with 15 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 82-69 win at North Carolina. The Blue Devils are the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament. -- 28-3
3 Houston L.J. Cryer finished with 23 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 65-61 win at Baylor. The Cougars are the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament. -- 27-4
4 Florida Walter Clayton Jr. finished with 23 points and eight assists in Saturday's 90-71 win over Ole Miss. The Gators are the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament. -- 27-4
5 Michigan St. Tre Holloman finished with 20 points and three rebounds in Sunday's 79-62 win over Michigan. The Spartans are the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. -- 26-5
6 Tennessee Chaz Lanier finished with 23 points and three steals in Saturday's 75-65 win over South Carolina. The Vols are the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament. -- 25-6
7 Alabama Grant Nelson finished with 23 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 93-91 overtime win at Auburn. The Crimson Tide are the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament. -- 24-7
8 St. John's RJ Luis finished with 28 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 86-84 win at Marquette. The Red Storm are the No. 1 seed in the Big East Tournament. -- 27-4
9 Texas Tech JT Toppin finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 85-57 win at Arizona State. The Red Raiders are the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Tournament. -- 24-7
10 Texas A&M Wade Taylor IV finished with 17 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 66-52 win at LSU. The Aggies are the No. 5 seed in the SEC Tournament. -- 22-9
11 Iowa St. Johua Jefferson finished with 19 points and five assis in Wednesday's 76-56 win over Cincinnati. The Cyclones' next game is Thursday against BYU. -- 24-8
12 Wisconsin John Tonje was 2-of-13 from the field in Saturday's 86-75 loss to Penn State. The Badgers are the No. 5 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. -- 23-8
13 Purdue Purdue allowed the Illini to shoot 63% from 2-point range in Friday's 88-80 loss at Illinois. The Boilermakers are the No. 6 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. -- 21-10
14 Maryland Julian Reese finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 74-61 win over Northwestern. The Terrapins are the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. -- 24-7
15 Louisville Chucky Hepburn finished with 16 points and four steals in Saturday's 68-48 win over Stanford. The Cardinals are the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament. -- 25-6
16 Clemson Viktor Lakhin finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 65-47 win over Virginia Tech. The Tigers are the No. 3 seed in the ACC Tournament. -- 26-5
17 Kentucky Otega Oweh finished with 22 points and three steals in Saturday's 91-83 win at Missouri. The Wildcats' next game will be in the SEC Tournament. -- 21-10
18 Arizona KJ Lewis was 1-of-8 from the field in Saturday's 83-76 loss at Kansas. The Wildcats are the No. 3 seed in the Big 12 Tournament. -- 20-11
19 Marquette Stevie Mitchell was 0-of-7 from the field in Saturday's 86-84 loss to St. John's. The Golden Eagles are the No. 5 seed in the Big East Tournament. -- 22-9
20 Memphis PJ Haggerty finished with 20 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 84-68 win over USF. The Tigers are the No. 1 seed in the AAC Tournament. -- 26-5
21 Saint Mary's Paulius Murauskas was 0-of-7 from the field in Tuesday's 58-51 loss to Gonzaga. The Gaels are 8-1 in their past nine games. -- 28-5
22 Michigan Tre Donaldson was 1-of-5 from the field in Sunday's 79-62 loss at Michigan State. The Wolverines are the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. -- 22-9
23 Oregon Nate Bittle finished with 36 points and 12 rebounds in Sunday's 80-73 overtime win at Washington. The Ducks are the No. 8 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. -- 23-8
24 BYU Dawson Baker finished with 15 points and one steal in Saturday's 83-73 win over Utah. The Cougars are the No. 4 seed in the Big 12 Tournament. -- 23-8
25 Illinois Will Riley finished with 22 points and four assists in Friday's 88-80 win over Purdue. The Illini are the No. 7 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. -- 20-11
26 UCLA Eric Dailey Jr. finished with 25 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 90-63 win over USC. The Bruins are the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. -- 22-9