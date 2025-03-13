It's possible Duke and Houston will end up as No. 1 seeds in the 2025 NCAA Tournament regardless of what happens in their respective conference tournaments, in part because both have gone all season without taking a loss outside of Quadrant 1. The Blue Devils and Cougars are a combined 37-0 in Quads 2-4. That's strong. But both will need to win Thursday to stay perfect in such games.

Duke is playing Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament. That's a Quad 3 opportunity. Houston is playing Colorado in the Big 12 Tournament. That's a Quad 2 opportunity. Both are favored by at least 17 points. So issues are expected -- especially considering Duke is 1-0 against Georgia Tech with a 26-point victory on the road, and Houston is 1-0 against Colorado with a 10-point victory on the road.

But this month has a way of creating tense situations out of things that shouldn't be tense. So who knows?

Duke is No. 2 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings while Houston is No. 3 and Auburn remains No. 1 for the 64th consecutive day because of the strength of the Tigers' 15-4 record in Quad 1. Auburn is the sport's only team with more than 11 Quad-1 wins and four-or-fewer losses. That's among the reasons the Tigers rank No. 1 in strength of record and likely would be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament if it started today.

Top 25 And 1 rankings