It's possible Duke and Houston will end up as No. 1 seeds in the 2025 NCAA Tournament regardless of what happens in their respective conference tournaments, in part because both have gone all season without taking a loss outside of Quadrant 1. The Blue Devils and Cougars are a combined 37-0 in Quads 2-4. That's strong. But both will need to win Thursday to stay perfect in such games.
Duke is playing Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament. That's a Quad 3 opportunity. Houston is playing Colorado in the Big 12 Tournament. That's a Quad 2 opportunity. Both are favored by at least 17 points. So issues are expected -- especially considering Duke is 1-0 against Georgia Tech with a 26-point victory on the road, and Houston is 1-0 against Colorado with a 10-point victory on the road.
But this month has a way of creating tense situations out of things that shouldn't be tense. So who knows?
Duke is No. 2 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings while Houston is No. 3 and Auburn remains No. 1 for the 64th consecutive day because of the strength of the Tigers' 15-4 record in Quad 1. Auburn is the sport's only team with more than 11 Quad-1 wins and four-or-fewer losses. That's among the reasons the Tigers rank No. 1 in strength of record and likely would be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament if it started today.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Auburn
|Chaney Johnson was 1-of-3 from the field with four fouls in Saturday's 93-91 overtime loss to Alabama. The Tigers are the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament.
|--
|27-4
|2
Duke
|Cooper Flagg finished with 15 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 82-69 win at North Carolina. The Blue Devils are the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament.
|--
|28-3
|3
Houston
|L.J. Cryer finished with 23 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 65-61 win at Baylor. The Cougars are the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament.
|--
|27-4
|4
Florida
|Walter Clayton Jr. finished with 23 points and eight assists in Saturday's 90-71 win over Ole Miss. The Gators are the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament.
|--
|27-4
|5
Michigan St.
|Tre Holloman finished with 20 points and three rebounds in Sunday's 79-62 win over Michigan. The Spartans are the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|26-5
|6
Tennessee
|Chaz Lanier finished with 23 points and three steals in Saturday's 75-65 win over South Carolina. The Vols are the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament.
|--
|25-6
|7
Alabama
|Grant Nelson finished with 23 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 93-91 overtime win at Auburn. The Crimson Tide are the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament.
|--
|24-7
|8
St. John's
|RJ Luis finished with 28 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 86-84 win at Marquette. The Red Storm are the No. 1 seed in the Big East Tournament.
|--
|27-4
|9
Texas Tech
|JT Toppin finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 85-57 win at Arizona State. The Red Raiders are the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Tournament.
|--
|24-7
|10
Texas A&M
|Wade Taylor IV finished with 17 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 66-52 win at LSU. The Aggies are the No. 5 seed in the SEC Tournament.
|--
|22-9
|11
Iowa St.
|Johua Jefferson finished with 19 points and five assis in Wednesday's 76-56 win over Cincinnati. The Cyclones' next game is Thursday against BYU.
|--
|24-8
|12
Wisconsin
|John Tonje was 2-of-13 from the field in Saturday's 86-75 loss to Penn State. The Badgers are the No. 5 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|23-8
|13
Purdue
|Purdue allowed the Illini to shoot 63% from 2-point range in Friday's 88-80 loss at Illinois. The Boilermakers are the No. 6 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|21-10
|14
Maryland
|Julian Reese finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 74-61 win over Northwestern. The Terrapins are the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|24-7
|15
Louisville
|Chucky Hepburn finished with 16 points and four steals in Saturday's 68-48 win over Stanford. The Cardinals are the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament.
|--
|25-6
|16
Clemson
|Viktor Lakhin finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 65-47 win over Virginia Tech. The Tigers are the No. 3 seed in the ACC Tournament.
|--
|26-5
|17
Kentucky
|Otega Oweh finished with 22 points and three steals in Saturday's 91-83 win at Missouri. The Wildcats' next game will be in the SEC Tournament.
|--
|21-10
|18
Arizona
|KJ Lewis was 1-of-8 from the field in Saturday's 83-76 loss at Kansas. The Wildcats are the No. 3 seed in the Big 12 Tournament.
|--
|20-11
|19
Marquette
|Stevie Mitchell was 0-of-7 from the field in Saturday's 86-84 loss to St. John's. The Golden Eagles are the No. 5 seed in the Big East Tournament.
|--
|22-9
|20
Memphis
|PJ Haggerty finished with 20 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 84-68 win over USF. The Tigers are the No. 1 seed in the AAC Tournament.
|--
|26-5
|21
Saint Mary's
|Paulius Murauskas was 0-of-7 from the field in Tuesday's 58-51 loss to Gonzaga. The Gaels are 8-1 in their past nine games.
|--
|28-5
|22
Michigan
|Tre Donaldson was 1-of-5 from the field in Sunday's 79-62 loss at Michigan State. The Wolverines are the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|22-9
|23
Oregon
|Nate Bittle finished with 36 points and 12 rebounds in Sunday's 80-73 overtime win at Washington. The Ducks are the No. 8 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|23-8
|24
BYU
|Dawson Baker finished with 15 points and one steal in Saturday's 83-73 win over Utah. The Cougars are the No. 4 seed in the Big 12 Tournament.
|--
|23-8
|25
Illinois
|Will Riley finished with 22 points and four assists in Friday's 88-80 win over Purdue. The Illini are the No. 7 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|20-11
|26
UCLA
|Eric Dailey Jr. finished with 25 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 90-63 win over USC. The Bruins are the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|22-9