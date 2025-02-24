Duke, Houston and Tennessee each moved up in the top five of this week's coaches poll. Auburn is No. 1, receiving 28 of 30 first-place votes, but the Blue Devils jumped Florida to take take No. 2 in this week's poll after their rout of Illinois on Saturday and garnered two first-place votes.

Houston moved up following wins over Arizona State and Iowa State last week. The Cougars jumped Alabama in the poll after the Crimson Tide lost against Missouri.

Houston is on the cusp of winning the Big 12 regular-season title for the second consecutive season. The Cougars are on a six-game winning streak ahead of Monday's showdown against Texas Tech on the road.

After starting the season 4-3 and dropping out of the top 10 of both polls, Houston has since won 19 of its last 20 games, dating back to a loss to San Diego State in the Players Era Festival. The Cougars won the Big 12 in their first year as a new league member last season, en route to earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Houston finished 15-3 in league play during the 2023-24 campaign and is on track (15-1 this season) to surpass that mark.

Tennessee moved up to No. 5 and Alabama fell to No. 6

No. 8 Michigan State, No. 15 Maryland and No. 17 Louisville were the biggest movers, each jumping five spots in this week's poll.

Coaches Poll

Also receiving votes: BYU 39; New Mexico 29; VCU 22; Ole Miss 15; UC San Diego 14; UCLA 13; Utah State 11; Kansas 11; Gonzaga 7; UConn 5; Drake 2; UC Davis 1; Oregon 1