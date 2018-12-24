College basketball rankings: Duke is back on top at No. 1 as Kansas falls to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 Poll

There are five teams receiving first place votes this week: Duke, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia and Kansas

Duke is back on top this week in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, due to former No. 1 Kansas taking its first loss of the season. The Jayhawks lost Saturday at Arizona State, which is now ranked 17th. 

The Christmas Eve update has five teams receiving first-place votes: Duke, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia and Kansas. The teams have a combined record of 54-3. 

North Carolina drops from No. 9 down to No. 14, while the Kentucky Wildcats, who beat UNC in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, move up from No. 19 to No. 16. Ohio State's win in the CBS Sports Classic over UCLA bumped the Buckeyes up to No. 13. 

New to this week's poll are a pair of 11-1 teams: NC State and Oklahoma. They replace Furman and Nebraska. Meanwhile, unbeaten St. John's (12-0) is still on the outside looking in but is getting closer by the week. The Red Storm finished 28th in the voting, their highest yet this season. 

AP Top 25

RankSchoolRecordPointsPrevious
1 Duke (35)11-1 1,5292
2 Michigan (9)12-0 1,4724
3 Tennessee (12)10-1 1,4713
4 Virginia (4)11-0 1,4275
5 Kansas (4)10-1 1,3861
6 Nevada12-0 1,3166
7 Gonzaga11-2 1,1998
8 Michigan State10-2 1,14610
9 Florida State11-1 1,06111
10 Virginia Tech10-192413
11 Texas Tech10-184512
12 Auburn10-27707
13 Ohio State11-173715
14 North Carolina8-3 6789
15 Wisconsin10-2 67316
16 Kentucky9-2 66419
17 Arizona State9-262618
18 Marquette10-253820
19 Mississippi State11-151817
20 North Carolina State11-1292NR
21 Buffalo11-1 27914
22 Houston12-0 27421
23 Indiana11-224722
24 Iowa10-217823
25 Oklahoma11-1 163NR

Others receiving votes: Nebraska 160, Kansas St 69, St. John's 67, Villanova 44, Cincinnati 11, Iowa St. 11, TCU 6, Seton Hall 5, Louisville 4, Purdue 3, Furman 2, Belmont 2, NJIT 1, Penn 1, San Francisco 1.

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Matt Norlander is a national award-winning senior writer who has been with CBS Sports since 2010. He's in his ninth season reporting on college basketball for CBS, and also covers the NBA Draft, the Olympics... Full Bio

