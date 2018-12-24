College basketball rankings: Duke is back on top at No. 1 as Kansas falls to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 Poll

Duke is back on top this week in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, due to former No. 1 Kansas taking its first loss of the season. The Jayhawks lost Saturday at Arizona State, which is now ranked 17th.

The Christmas Eve update has five teams receiving first-place votes: Duke, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia and Kansas. The teams have a combined record of 54-3.

North Carolina drops from No. 9 down to No. 14, while the Kentucky Wildcats, who beat UNC in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, move up from No. 19 to No. 16. Ohio State's win in the CBS Sports Classic over UCLA bumped the Buckeyes up to No. 13.

New to this week's poll are a pair of 11-1 teams: NC State and Oklahoma. They replace Furman and Nebraska. Meanwhile, unbeaten St. John's (12-0) is still on the outside looking in but is getting closer by the week. The Red Storm finished 28th in the voting, their highest yet this season.

AP Top 25

Rank School Record Points Previous 1 Duke (35) 11-1 1,529 2 2 Michigan (9) 12-0 1,472 4 3 Tennessee (12) 10-1 1,471 3 4 Virginia (4) 11-0 1,427 5 5 Kansas (4) 10-1 1,386 1 6 Nevada 12-0 1,316 6 7 Gonzaga 11-2 1,199 8 8 Michigan State 10-2 1,146 10 9 Florida State 11-1 1,061 11 10 Virginia Tech 10-1 924 13 11 Texas Tech 10-1 845 12 12 Auburn 10-2 770 7 13 Ohio State 11-1 737 15 14 North Carolina 8-3 678 9 15 Wisconsin 10-2 673 16 16 Kentucky 9-2 664 19 17 Arizona State 9-2 626 18 18 Marquette 10-2 538 20 19 Mississippi State 11-1 518 17 20 North Carolina State 11-1 292 NR 21 Buffalo 11-1 279 14 22 Houston 12-0 274 21 23 Indiana 11-2 247 22 24 Iowa 10-2 178 23 25 Oklahoma 11-1 163 NR

Others receiving votes: Nebraska 160, Kansas St 69, St. John's 67, Villanova 44, Cincinnati 11, Iowa St. 11, TCU 6, Seton Hall 5, Louisville 4, Purdue 3, Furman 2, Belmont 2, NJIT 1, Penn 1, San Francisco 1.