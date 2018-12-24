College basketball rankings: Duke is back on top at No. 1 as Kansas falls to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 Poll
There are five teams receiving first place votes this week: Duke, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia and Kansas
Duke is back on top this week in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, due to former No. 1 Kansas taking its first loss of the season. The Jayhawks lost Saturday at Arizona State, which is now ranked 17th.
The Christmas Eve update has five teams receiving first-place votes: Duke, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia and Kansas. The teams have a combined record of 54-3.
North Carolina drops from No. 9 down to No. 14, while the Kentucky Wildcats, who beat UNC in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, move up from No. 19 to No. 16. Ohio State's win in the CBS Sports Classic over UCLA bumped the Buckeyes up to No. 13.
New to this week's poll are a pair of 11-1 teams: NC State and Oklahoma. They replace Furman and Nebraska. Meanwhile, unbeaten St. John's (12-0) is still on the outside looking in but is getting closer by the week. The Red Storm finished 28th in the voting, their highest yet this season.
AP Top 25
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Duke (35)
|11-1
|1,529
|2
|2
|Michigan (9)
|12-0
|1,472
|4
|3
|Tennessee (12)
|10-1
|1,471
|3
|4
|Virginia (4)
|11-0
|1,427
|5
|5
|Kansas (4)
|10-1
|1,386
|1
|6
|Nevada
|12-0
|1,316
|6
|7
|Gonzaga
|11-2
|1,199
|8
|8
|Michigan State
|10-2
|1,146
|10
|9
|Florida State
|11-1
|1,061
|11
|10
|Virginia Tech
|10-1
|924
|13
|11
|Texas Tech
|10-1
|845
|12
|12
|Auburn
|10-2
|770
|7
|13
|Ohio State
|11-1
|737
|15
|14
|North Carolina
|8-3
|678
|9
|15
|Wisconsin
|10-2
|673
|16
|16
|Kentucky
|9-2
|664
|19
|17
|Arizona State
|9-2
|626
|18
|18
|Marquette
|10-2
|538
|20
|19
|Mississippi State
|11-1
|518
|17
|20
|North Carolina State
|11-1
|292
|NR
|21
|Buffalo
|11-1
|279
|14
|22
|Houston
|12-0
|274
|21
|23
|Indiana
|11-2
|247
|22
|24
|Iowa
|10-2
|178
|23
|25
|Oklahoma
|11-1
|163
|NR
Others receiving votes: Nebraska 160, Kansas St 69, St. John's 67, Villanova 44, Cincinnati 11, Iowa St. 11, TCU 6, Seton Hall 5, Louisville 4, Purdue 3, Furman 2, Belmont 2, NJIT 1, Penn 1, San Francisco 1.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Why Vols are No. 1
Rick Barnes' Vols are 9-0 with nine double-digit wins vs. unranked opponents
-
College hoops: Who should be No. 1?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Kentucky's win over UNC -- and Steve Alford's...
-
Top 25 And 1: Vols vault to No. 1
Kentucky and Arizona State both returned to Sunday morning's updated rankings
-
No. 18 Arizona State upsets No. 1 Kansas
Arizona State defeated Kansas for the second-consecutive season setting off a wild scene in...
-
UK win keeps Cats fans quiet for now
Big Blue Nation should breathe easier after the No. 9 Wildcats notched a solid victory vs....
-
Kentucky turns back North Carolina
UNC drops to 8-3, as it follows up a big home victory over Gonzaga with a loss to a hungry...