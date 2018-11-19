College basketball rankings: Duke is No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 heading into the Maui Invitational

The Blue Devils could play multiple top-10 teams -- specifically Auburn and Gonzaga -- in Hawaii

LAHAINA, Hawaii -- Duke is the story of college basketball so far this season.

Will that still be the case come Wednesday night?

Yes, I think so. But the Blue Devils should be tested at least once, and perhaps three times, this week in the Maui Invitational here at the Lahaina Civic Center in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. They open with San Diego State, a top-60 KenPom team, on Monday. Then, on Tuesday, barring an upset, Duke will play an Auburn team that's ranked 10th in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1. And then, on Wednesday, barring an upset, Duke will play a Gonzaga team that's ranked fourth in the Top 25 And 1.

We already know the Blue Devils are the nation's most-talented team.

By Wednesday night, we'll know much more.

Duke remains No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1.

Biggest Movers
1 Texas
Rk
Teams
  
Chg
Rcrd
1 Duke Zion Williamson scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Wednesday's win over Eastern Michigan. He's taken 39 shots this season and made 32 of them. --3-0
2 Kansas Lagerald Vick and Dedric Lawson combined for 52 points in Friday's win over Louisiana. Vick is averaging a team-high 22.3 points. --3-0
3 Tennessee Grant Williams scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Tuesday's win over Georgia Tech. The Vols are 3-0 for the second consecutive season. --3-0
4 Gonzaga Rui Hachimura finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in Thursday's win over Texas A&M. Next up for the Zags is the Maui Invitational. --3-0
5 Nevada Jordan Caroline finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds in Friday's win over Little Rock. Jordan Brown added 12 points and 11 rebounds. --3-0
6 Virginia De'Andre Hunter finished with 20 points on nine shots in Friday's win over Coppin State. He's averaging 14.3 points and 5.0 rebounds. --3-0
7 N. Carolina Luke Maye finished with 15 points and eight rebounds in Friday's win over Tennessee Tech. The All-American is averaging 15.8 points and 8.3 rebounds. --4-0
8 Michigan Ignas Brazdeikis finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's win over Providence. The 6-7 freshman is averaging 14.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for a team that already has two top-65 KenPom wins. --5-0
9 Kentucky Reid Travis finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Sunday's win over VMI. The Wildcats have won three straight since losing to Duke. --3-1
10 Auburn Austin Wiley scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench in Wednesday's win over Mississippi College. Horace Spencer added 14 points and 17 rebounds. --3-0
11 Michigan St. The Spartans made 14 3-pointers in Sunday's win over Tennessee Tech. Cassius Winston sank five of them and finished with 19 points. --3-1
12 Kansas St. Dean Wade finished with 17 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's win over Penn. He's averaging 14.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. --4-0
13 Va. Tech Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 25 points in Sunday's win over Purdue. He's averaging 21.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. --4-0
14 Florida St. Terance Mann finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's win at Tulane. The Seminoles shots 48.3 percent from the field. --2-0
15 Miss. State Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 21 points in Friday's win over Long Beach State. Tyson Carter added 17 points off the bench. --3-0
16 UCLA Moses Brown finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds in Friday's win over Saint Francis of Pennsylvania. The freshman big is averaging 19.7 points, 13.7 rebounds and 4.0 blocks. --3-0
17 LSU Tremont Waters scored 15 points in Friday's win over Louisiana Tech. He's averaging 13.0 points and 6.3 assists. --4-0
18 TCU Desmond Bane finished with 23 points and seven rebounds in Thursday's win over Fresno State. He's averaging a career-high 19.7 points and 6.3 rebounds through three games. --3-0
19 Ohio St. The Buckeyes' perfect record includes two road wins against top-55 KenPom teams. C.J. Jackson is averaging a team-high 12.8 points per game. --4-0
20 Maryland Bruno Fernando is averaging 15.8 points and 8.0 rebounds in 24.6 minutes per game. The sophomore big is shooting 82.9 percent from the field. --5-0
21 Clemson Marcquise Reed finished with 26 points, five rebounds and three assists in Wednesday's win over Sam Houston State. The Tigers shot 53.1 percent from the field. --3-0
22 Nebraska James Palmer scored 29 points in Wednesday's win over Seton Hall. Isaac Copeland added 18 points and 10 rebounds. 13-0
23 Purdue Carsen Edwards' 26 points weren't enough to help Purdue beat Virginia Tech on Sunday. The All-American is averaging 26.6 points while shooting 48.5 percent from the field. 14-1
24 Wisconsin Ethan Happ finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in Saturday's win over Houston Baptist. The 6-10 senior is averaging 18.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists. 13-0
25 Iowa The Hawkeyes beat Oregon and Connecticut to win the 2K Classic at Madison Square Garden. Tyler Cook is averaging 16.0 points and 8.0 rebounds in 30.0 minutes per game. 14-0
26 Texas The Longhorns' perfect record includes a neutral-court win over the Arkansas team that just beat Indiana. Kerwin Roach is averaging 15.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. 14-0

IN: Texas
OUT: Indiana

