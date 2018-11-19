College basketball rankings: Duke is No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 heading into the Maui Invitational

LAHAINA, Hawaii -- Duke is the story of college basketball so far this season.

Will that still be the case come Wednesday night?

Yes, I think so. But the Blue Devils should be tested at least once, and perhaps three times, this week in the Maui Invitational here at the Lahaina Civic Center in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. They open with San Diego State, a top-60 KenPom team, on Monday. Then, on Tuesday, barring an upset, Duke will play an Auburn team that's ranked 10th in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1. And then, on Wednesday, barring an upset, Duke will play a Gonzaga team that's ranked fourth in the Top 25 And 1.

We already know the Blue Devils are the nation's most-talented team.

By Wednesday night, we'll know much more.

Duke remains No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1.