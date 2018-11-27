College basketball rankings: Duke is No. 3 in Top 25 And 1 heading into Tuesday's game with Indiana

The most interesting game on Tuesday night's schedule is Indiana at Duke because it features four possible top-five picks in the 2019 NBA Draft -- and because it's the Blue Devils' first game since losing to Gonzaga.

They're now 5-1.

And one interesting thing to watch Tuesday is how many shots Zion Williamson gets, in comparison to how many RJ Barrett gets, because that's become a conversation piece over the past week. You might've heard Matt Norlander and I discuss it on the latest episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast. But, if not, the simple talking point is this: Barrett has missed 74 shots through six games while Williamson has only taken 75. Put another way, Barrett is missing an average of 12.3 shots per game while Williamson is only taking an average of 12.5 shots per game -- even though Williamson's effective field goal percentage (66.7) is 21.1 points better than Barrett's (45.6). To be clear, I'm not sure those numbers mean Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski needs to make any big, or even small, adjustments. But they do standout in Duke's box scores, if nothing else.

Duke is No. 3 in the Top 25 And 1.

The Blue Devils' game with Indiana tips at 9:30 ET.