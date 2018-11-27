College basketball rankings: Duke is No. 3 in Top 25 And 1 heading into Tuesday's game with Indiana
This will be the Blue Devils' first game since losing to Gonzaga in the Maui Invitational
The most interesting game on Tuesday night's schedule is Indiana at Duke because it features four possible top-five picks in the 2019 NBA Draft -- and because it's the Blue Devils' first game since losing to Gonzaga.
They're now 5-1.
And one interesting thing to watch Tuesday is how many shots Zion Williamson gets, in comparison to how many RJ Barrett gets, because that's become a conversation piece over the past week. You might've heard Matt Norlander and I discuss it on the latest episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast. But, if not, the simple talking point is this: Barrett has missed 74 shots through six games while Williamson has only taken 75. Put another way, Barrett is missing an average of 12.3 shots per game while Williamson is only taking an average of 12.5 shots per game -- even though Williamson's effective field goal percentage (66.7) is 21.1 points better than Barrett's (45.6). To be clear, I'm not sure those numbers mean Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski needs to make any big, or even small, adjustments. But they do standout in Duke's box scores, if nothing else.
Duke is No. 3 in the Top 25 And 1.
The Blue Devils' game with Indiana tips at 9:30 ET.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks' resume features three top-40 KenPom wins. Dedric Lawson is averaging 17.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
|--
|5-0
|2
|Gonzaga
|The Zags' resume features four top-100 KenPom wins. Rui Hachimura is averaging a team-high 21.9 points and 5.4 rebounds.
|--
|7-0
|3
|Duke
|Duke's resume features two wins over top-10 teams and a lone loss to No. 1 Gonzaga. The Blue Devils host Indiana on Tuesday night.
|--
|5-1
|4
|Tennessee
|The Vols' lone loss is a single-digit loss to No. 1 Kansas in OT. Grant Williams is averaging 21.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
|--
|4-1
|5
|Nevada
|Caleb and Cody Martin combined for 47 points in Friday's win over UMass. Nevada has won its six games by an average of 22.3 points.
|--
|6-0
|6
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers beat Wisconsin Friday to win the Battle 4 Atlantis. De'Andre Hunter finished with 20 points and nine rebounds.
|--
|6-0
|7
|Michigan
|Ignas Brazdeikis has scored 20 points in each of Michigan's past two wins. The freshman forward is averaging 15.7 points and 5.8 rebounds.
|--
|6-0
|8
|Kentucky
|PJ Washington finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's win over Winthrop. The Wildcats have won four straight since losing to Duke.
|--
|5-1
|9
|Auburn
|The Tigers have three top-65 wins - among them victories over Washington and Arizona. The lone loss is a six-point loss to Duke.
|--
|5-1
|10
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans shot 51.0 percent from the field Friday while beating Texas to win the Las Vegas Invitational. Joshua Langford had a game-high 29 points.
|--
|5-1
|11
|Texas
|The Longhorns went 1-1 in Las Vegas with a win over North Carolina and a loss to Michigan State. Kerwin Roach scored a total of 47 points in the two games.
|--
|5-1
|12
|N. Carolina
|Coby White finished with 19 points and eight assists in Friday's win over UCLA. Nassir Little added 14 points off the bench.
|--
|6-1
|13
|Kansas St.
|Dean Wade is averaging 16.2 points and 8.3 rebounds. Next up is Saturday's game at Marquette.
|--
|6-0
|14
|Va. Tech
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 19.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists. The Hokies will play at Penn State on Tuesday.
|--
|5-0
|15
|Texas Tech
|Jarrett Culver is averaging a team-high 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday against Memphis.
|--
|6-0
|16
|Ohio St.
|The Buckeyes are now 31-9 all-time under Chris Holtmann. Next up is Wednesday's game against Syracuse.
|--
|6-0
|17
|Maryland
|Bruno Fernando finished with 18 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks in Friday's win over Marshall. The sophomore forward is averaging 16.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks.
|--
|6-0
|18
|Purdue
|Carsen Edwards had 19 points, five assists and four steals in Friday's win over Robert Morris. The Boilermakers' lone loss came to Virginia Tech.
|--
|5-1
|19
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers missed nine of their 11 3-point attempts in Friday's loss to Virginia. Ethan Happ had 22 points, 15 rebounds and six assists.
|--
|5-1
|20
|Iowa
|Luke Garza has scored 22 points in two consecutive games. The Hawkeyes own wins over Oregon and UConn.
|--
|5-0
|21
|Creighton
|Ty-Shon Alexander scored 36 points on 16 field goal attempts in Wednesday's win over Clemson. Creighton's lone loss is a loss to Ohio State.
|1
|5-1
|22
|Nebraska
|The Huskers' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Texas Tech. They won at Clemson on Monday night.
|3
|6-1
|23
|Arizona St.
|The Sun Devils' perfect record features a neutral-court win over Mississippi State. Freshman Luguentz Dort is averaging a team-high 23.0 and 7.8 rebounds.
|1
|5-0
|24
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Arizona State. Five different players are averaging at least 10.8 points per game.
|2
|5-1
|25
|Buffalo
|The Bulls' perfect record includes a win at West Virginia. Their next game is Friday against Milwaukee.
|2
|5-0
|26
|Houston
|The Cougars' perfect record features a double-digit win at BYU. Corey Davis Jr. is averaging a team-high 19.3 points.
|1
|4-0
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Duke vs. IU: Odds, picks, how to watch
Two tradition-rich programs will meet Tuesday with plenty of NBA talent on display
-
Duke vs. Indiana odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Indiana vs. Duke game 10,000 time...
-
Michigan State vs Louisville odds, picks
Zack Cimini has won 11 straight college basketball picks
-
Texas Southern stuns No. 18 Oregon
Bol Bol poured in 32 but couldn't rescue the Ducks on Monday night
-
Poll Attacks: LSU loses twice, moves up
LSU went 1-2 at Disney but moved up five spots on one AP ballot
-
Cam Johnson thriving as UNC's top threat
Johnson leads UNC in points per game and is an All-America candidate as a senior this seas...