College Basketball Rankings: Duke jumps ahead of Virginia in Top 25 And 1 after series sweep
Tennessee is No. 1 for the 50th consecutive morning
Duke completed a regular-season sweep of Virginia on Saturday to improve to 22-1 overall, 9-1 in the ACC. And, yes, the result of that result has me jumping the Blue Devils above the Cavaliers in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.
But I'm still keeping Duke below Tennessee and Gonzaga.
And, understand, that decision has nothing to do with the Blue Devils -- who are undeniably awesome. It's just that I simply don't believe Tennessee and Gonzaga have done anything to deserve to drop below the Blue Devils. So the four teams that were in the top four of Saturday morning's top four are the same four teams in Sunday morning's top four. They're just in a slightly different order. And, if you're keeping count, Tennessee is now No. 1 for the 50th consecutive morning.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Tennessee
|The Vols' 22-1 record features five wins over top-50 KenPom teams -- most notably neutral-court victories over Gonzaga and Louisville. Tennessee will take an 18-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with South Carolina.
|--
|22-1
|2
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won 15 straight since losing back-to-back games to Tennessee and North Carolina. Gonzaga's resume features 10 wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- most notably a neutral-court victory over Duke.
|1
|23-2
|3
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 13-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-45 losses. Duke will take a seven-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Louisville.
|1
|21-2
|4
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers dropped to 11-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams after Saturday's loss to Duke. Virginia's next game is Monday at North Carolina.
|2
|20-2
|5
|Michigan
|Michigan is 15-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-25 losses. The Wolverines own double-digit wins over North Carolina, Villanova and Purdue.
|--
|22-2
|6
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' 10-game winning streak features victories over Kansas, Mississippi State, Auburn and Florida. Kentucky is 9-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-65 losses.
|--
|20-3
|7
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 11-1 in their past 12 games with wins over Virginia Tech and Louisville. UNC is 13-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-30 losses.
|--
|19-4
|8
|Nevada
|Nevada's resume features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams with the lone loss coming at New Mexico. The Wolf Pack will take a nine-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Wyoming.
|--
|23-1
|9
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans snapped their three-game losing streak Saturday with a win over Minnesota. Michigan State is 13-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with just one sub-45 loss.
|2
|19-5
|10
|Houston
|The Cougars have won seven straight games since losing at Temple. Houston is 9-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-75 losses.
|--
|22-1
|11
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles' are 9-1 in their past 10 games with the lone loss coming to St. John's. Marquette is 11-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-55 losses.
|1
|20-4
|12
|Louisville
|The Cardinals are 1-2 in their past three games with the losses coming to North Carolina and at Florida State. Five of Louisville's seven losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|3
|17-7
|13
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks are 14-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss coming at West Virginia. Kansas is 6-5 since losing Udoka Azubuike to a season-ending hand injury.
|--
|18-6
|14
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are 4-1 in their past five games with the lone loss coming at Kansas. Texas Tech is 9-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-35 losses.
|--
|19-5
|15
|Iowa
|Iowa improved to 11-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with Thursday's win at Indiana. Four of the Hawkeyes' five losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|1
|18-5
|16
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 11-1 in their past 12 games with wins over Michigan State, Iowa and Wisconsin. Five of Purdue's six losses are to top-25 KenPom teams.
|5
|17-6
|17
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers' six-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at Michigan. Wisconsin is 11-6 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Western Kentucky.
|--
|17-7
|18
|Maryland
|The Terrapins are 10-6 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Tuesday's game with Purdue. Four of Maryland's six losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|18-6
|19
|Villanova
|The Wildcats' 11-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at Marquette. Villanova is 13-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Penn.
|--
|19-5
|20
|Va. Tech
|Virginia Tech is 8-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with only one loss coming to a school currently ranked outside of the top-30. The Hokies will take a two-game losing streak into Wednesday's game with Georgia Tech.
|5
|18-5
|21
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles are 10-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Boston College. Florida State will take a five-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Wake Forest.
|2
|18-5
|22
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats are 8-1 in their past nine games with wins over Kansas, Texas Tech and Iowa State. KSU has only lost three times in games in which Dean Wade has played.
|--
|18-5
|23
|LSU
|The Tigers moved to 11-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams after Saturday's win over Auburn. Next up is Tuesday's showdown with Kentucky.
|1
|19-4
|24
|Iowa St.
|The Cyclones are 6-2 in their past eight games with losses to Kansas and TCU. Iowa State is 9-6 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Saturday's game at Kansas State.
|4
|18-6
|25
|Buffalo
|The Bulls are 3-2 in their past five games with losses to Northern Illinois and Bowling Green. Buffalo is 6-3 vs. top-150 KenPom teams with the biggest wins coming over Syracuse and San Francisco.
|--
|20-3
|26
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats will take an eight-game winning streak into Sunday's game at Houston. Cincinnati is 7-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-200 loss that came at East Carolina.
|--
|20-3
