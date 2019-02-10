College Basketball Rankings: Duke jumps ahead of Virginia in Top 25 And 1 after series sweep

Duke completed a regular-season sweep of Virginia on Saturday to improve to 22-1 overall, 9-1 in the ACC. And, yes, the result of that result has me jumping the Blue Devils above the Cavaliers in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

But I'm still keeping Duke below Tennessee and Gonzaga.

And, understand, that decision has nothing to do with the Blue Devils -- who are undeniably awesome. It's just that I simply don't believe Tennessee and Gonzaga have done anything to deserve to drop below the Blue Devils. So the four teams that were in the top four of Saturday morning's top four are the same four teams in Sunday morning's top four. They're just in a slightly different order. And, if you're keeping count, Tennessee is now No. 1 for the 50th consecutive morning.