Saturday wasn't the biggest or best or wildest day of the season. Not even close. But Auburn won again. And Duke looked awesome again. So it ended up being a day to highlight the sport's two best teams led by the sport's two best players -- namely Auburn's Johni Broome and Duke's Cooper Flagg.
Final score: Auburn 82, Georgia 70.
Final score: Duke 110, Illinois 67.
Auburn's 17th double-digit victory of the season -- featuring 31 points and 14 rebounds from Broome -- improved the Tigers to 19-2 in the first two quadrants, including 14-2 in Q1. That's the best body of work in the sport by a wide margin. But Duke's resume is now second, I think. The Blue Devils are 24-3 overall, 11-3 in the first two quadrants and 6-3 in Q1 after their 43-point beatdown of Illinois -- featuring 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists from Flagg -- that doubled as the Illini's worst defeat in program history.
It's crazy what Duke did to Brad Underwood's team inside Madison Square Garden -- and if you want to call the Blue Devils the sport's "best" team, there is some data to support the claim. But, that acknowledged, Bruce Pearl's Tigers would still be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament if it started today, and by like a million miles, regardless of what the predictive metrics suggest.
So Auburn remains No. 1 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the 47th straight day -- but Duke is now No. 2, which pushed Florida down one spot to No. 3, no fault of its own.
Why Duke over Florida?
Again, the Blue Devils are now 6-3 in Q1 with four victories over teams ranked in the top 25 of the NET while Florida is 5-3 in Q1 with just two victories over teams ranked in the top 25 of the NET. I'm splitting hairs, admittedly. But if I were seeding the NCAA Tournament this morning, my No. 1 seeds would be Auburn, Duke, Florida and Alabama, in that order. The Top 25 And 1 is merely a reflection of that.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Auburn
|Johni Broome finished with 31 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 82-70 win over Georgia. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Ole Miss.
|--
|25-2
|2
Duke
|Cooper Flagg finished with 16 points and five assists in Saturday's 110-67 win over Illinois. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday at Miami.
|1
|24-3
|3
Florida
|Rueben Chinyelu finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 79-65 win at LSU. The Gators' next game is Tuesday at Georgia.
|1
|24-3
|4
Alabama
|Mark Sears finished with 30 points and four assists in Saturday's 96-83 win over Kentucky. The Crimson Tide's next game is Tuesday against Mississippi State.
|--
|22-5
|5
Houston
|L.J. Cryer finished with 28 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 68-59 win over Iowa State. The Cougars' next game is Monday at Texas Tech.
|--
|23-4
|6
Tennessee
|Chaz Lanier finished with 30 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 77-69 win at Texas A&M. The Vols' next game is Tuesday at LSU.
|--
|22-5
|7
Michigan St.
|Jase Richardson finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Friday's 75-62 win at Michigan. The Spartans' next game is Wednesday at Maryland.
|2
|22-5
|8
Iowa St.
|Joshua Jefferson was 1 of 9 from the field in Saturday's 68-59 loss at Houston. The Cyclones' next game is Tuesday at Oklahoma State.
|--
|21-6
|9
Wisconsin
|John Blackwell was 2 of 9 from the field in Saturday's 77-73 loss to Oregon. The Badgers' next game is Tuesday against Washington.
|2
|21-6
|10
St. John's
|Kadary Richmond finished with 17 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 82-58 win at DePaul. The Red Storm's next game is Sunday against UConn.
|1
|23-4
|11
Texas A&M
|Solomon Washington was 1 of 6 from the field in Saturday's 77-69 loss to Tennessee. The Aggies' next game is Wednesday against Vanderbilt.
|1
|20-7
|12
Texas Tech
|JT Toppin finished with 22 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 73-51 win over West Virginia. The Red Raiders' next game is Monday against Houston.
|4
|21-6
|13
Michigan
|Roddy Gayle was 1 of 6 from the field in Friday's 75-62 loss to Michigan State. The Wolverines' next game is Monday at Nebraska.
|--
|20-6
|14
Purdue
|Braden Smith committed six turnovers in Tuesday's 75-66 loss at Michigan State. The Boilermakers' next game is Sunday at Indiana.
|--
|19-8
|15
Missouri
|Caleb Grill was 4-of-14 from the field in Saturday's 92-85 loss at Arkansas. The Tigers' next game is Tuesday against South Carolina.
|3
|20-7
|16
Miss. St.
|Cameron Matthews was 1 of 5 from the field in Saturday's 93-87 loss at Oklahoma. The Bulldogs' next game is Tuesday at Alabama.
|1
|19-8
|17
Kentucky
|Otega Oweh was 1 of 9 from the field in Saturday's 96-83 loss at Alabama. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday at Oklahoma.
|--
|18-9
|18
Louisville
|Chucky Hepburn finished with 29 points and five steals in Saturday's 89-81 win over Florida State. The Cardinals' next game is Tuesday at Virginia Tech.
|4
|21-6
|19
Arizona
|Jaden Bradley was 0 of 2 from 3-point range with three turnovers in Saturday's 96-95 loss to BYU. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Utah.
|--
|18-9
|20
Marquette
|David Joplin was 2 of 10 from the field in Friday's 81-66 loss at Villanova. The Golden Eagles' next game is Tuesday against Providence.
|--
|20-7
|21
Ole Miss
|Matthew Murrell was 1 of 5 from the field in Saturday's 77-72 loss at Vanderbilt. The Rebels' next game is Wednesday at Auburn.
|3
|19-8
|22
Creighton
|Isaac Traudt was 1 of 5 from the field in Sunday's 79-73 loss at St. John's. The Bluejays' next game is Sunday against Georgetown.
|1
|18-8
|23
Maryland
|Rodney Rice finished with 22 points and four rebounds in Thursday's 88-71 win over USC. The Terrapins' next game is Wednesday against Michigan State.
|--
|21-6
|24
Memphis
|PJ Haggerty was 4 of 18 from the field in Sunday's 84-79 OT loss at Wichita State. The Tigers' next game is Sunday against Florida Atlantic.
|--
|21-5
|25
Clemson
|Jaeden Zackery finished with 19 points and seven assists in Saturday's 79-69 win at SMU. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Notre Dame.
|--
|22-5
|26
Saint Mary's
|Mikey Lewis finished with 18 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 74-67 win at Gonzaga. The Gaels' next game is Thursday at Loyola Marymount.
|--
|25-4