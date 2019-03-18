College basketball rankings: Duke jumps to No. 1, ACC has top three teams in final AP Top 25 Poll of the season
Duke jumped from No. 5 to No. 1 in the final AP Top 25 Poll of the 2018-19 season
The ACC dominated the final AP Top 25 Poll ahead of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, with Duke, Virginia and North Carolina -- all teams that clinched No. 1 seeds on Selection Sunday -- sitting atop the fresh rankings released on Monday.
Duke jumped four spots from No. 5 to No. 1 thanks to a perfect week at the ACC Tournament in which it knocked out Syracuse, North Carolina and Florida State en route to winning the championship with a healthy Zion Williamson. The Blue Devils garnered 58 of a possible 64 first-place votes.
Virginia received five first-place votes while North Carolina received none. Gonzaga, which sat atop the rankings for four weeks, garnered one first-place vote despite falling to Saint Mary's in the WCC Tournament this week.
AP Top 25 poll
- Duke (58)
- Virginia (5)
- North Carolina
- Gonzaga (1)
- Michigan State
- Tennessee
- Kentucky
- Michigan
- Texas Tech
- Florida State
- Houston
- LSU
- Purdue
- Auburn
- Buffalo
- Virginia Tech
- Kansas
- Kansas State
- Wofford
- Nevada
- Wisconsin
- Cincinnati
- Villanova
- Iowa State
- Utah State
Others receiving votes: Marquette 63, Maryland 55, Mississippi State 35, Murray State 12, New Mexico State 11, UCF 9, Louisville 8, VCU 4, Seton Hall 3, Old Dominion 2, Liberty 1
