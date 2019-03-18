College basketball rankings: Duke jumps to No. 1, ACC has top three teams in final AP Top 25 Poll of the season

The ACC dominated the final AP Top 25 Poll ahead of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, with Duke, Virginia and North Carolina -- all teams that clinched No. 1 seeds on Selection Sunday -- sitting atop the fresh rankings released on Monday.

Duke jumped four spots from No. 5 to No. 1 thanks to a perfect week at the ACC Tournament in which it knocked out Syracuse, North Carolina and Florida State en route to winning the championship with a healthy Zion Williamson. The Blue Devils garnered 58 of a possible 64 first-place votes.

Virginia received five first-place votes while North Carolina received none. Gonzaga, which sat atop the rankings for four weeks, garnered one first-place vote despite falling to Saint Mary's in the WCC Tournament this week.

AP Top 25 poll

Others receiving votes: Marquette 63, Maryland 55, Mississippi State 35, Murray State 12, New Mexico State 11, UCF 9, Louisville 8, VCU 4, Seton Hall 3, Old Dominion 2, Liberty 1