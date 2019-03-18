College basketball rankings: Duke jumps to No. 1, ACC has top three teams in final AP Top 25 Poll of the season

Duke jumped from No. 5 to No. 1 in the final AP Top 25 Poll of the 2018-19 season

Previously On CBS Sports HQ...
Free 24-Hour Sports News Network
Learn More

The ACC dominated the final AP Top 25 Poll ahead of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, with Duke, Virginia and North Carolina -- all teams that clinched No. 1 seeds on Selection Sunday -- sitting atop the fresh rankings released on Monday.

Duke jumped four spots from No. 5 to No. 1 thanks to a perfect week at the ACC Tournament in which it knocked out Syracuse, North Carolina and Florida State en route to winning the championship with a healthy Zion Williamson. The Blue Devils garnered 58 of a possible 64 first-place votes.

Virginia received five first-place votes while North Carolina received none. Gonzaga, which sat atop the rankings for four weeks, garnered one first-place vote despite falling to Saint Mary's in the WCC Tournament this week.

AP Top 25 poll

  1. Duke (58)
  2. Virginia (5)
  3. North Carolina
  4. Gonzaga (1)
  5. Michigan State
  6. Tennessee
  7. Kentucky
  8. Michigan
  9. Texas Tech
  10. Florida State
  11. Houston
  12. LSU
  13. Purdue
  14. Auburn
  15. Buffalo
  16. Virginia Tech
  17. Kansas
  18. Kansas State
  19. Wofford
  20. Nevada
  21. Wisconsin
  22. Cincinnati
  23. Villanova
  24. Iowa State
  25. Utah State

Others receiving votes: Marquette 63, Maryland 55, Mississippi State 35, Murray State 12, New Mexico State 11, UCF 9, Louisville 8, VCU 4, Seton Hall 3, Old Dominion 2, Liberty 1

Play the Official Bracket Game of the NCAA® Now!

Create a Pool Compete for Prizes Already have a pool?
Our Latest Stories
    Bracket Games
    Run a Pool or Play Solo
    PLAY
    Winning Bracket Picks
    Watch on CBS Sports HQ