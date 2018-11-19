College basketball rankings: Duke leaps Kansas in first Coaches Poll of regular season

It's not often the team that starts the season at the No. 1 spot in the rankings loses its foothold atop the polls without losing, but such is the case with the Kansas Jayhawks. They were the preseason No. 1 in the Coaches Poll and are a perfect 3-0 to start their season, but fell from No. 1 to No. 2 in the first Coaches Poll of the regular season released on Monday.

Supplanting the Jayhawks from their perch atop the Coaches Poll, just as they did the AP Poll last week, is the Duke Blue Devils. They, too, are 3-0 to start the season. But Coach K's team has, to this point, looked every bit the part as the top team as evidenced by their season-opening beatdown of then-No. 2 Kentucky by a 34 point margin.

Behind Duke and Kansas in the first regular season rankings is Gonzaga, Virginia and Tennessee rounding out the top five. Previous No. 2 Kentucky, now on a three-game winning streak after the disappointing Duke loss, fell to No. 10 in the rankings. Below is the updated top 25.

USA Today Coaches Poll

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 66; Villanova 43; Maryland 41; Indiana 27; North Carolina State 24; Syracuse 23; Miami-Florida 22; West Virginia 18; Butler 18; Washington 16; Furman 15; Western Kentucky 14; Texas 13; Marquette 8; Texas Tech 8; Louisville 8; Vanderbilt 7; Florida 6; Minnesota 3; St. Mary's 3; Arizona 3; Iowa State 2; Central Florida 2; St. John's 2.