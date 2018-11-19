College basketball rankings: Duke leaps Kansas in first Coaches Poll of regular season

Duke moved up two spots to No. 1 ahead of Kansas, Gonzaga, Virginia and Tennessee in the first regular season Coaches Poll

It's not often the team that starts the season at the No. 1 spot in the rankings loses its foothold atop the polls without losing, but such is the case with the Kansas Jayhawks. They were the preseason No. 1 in the Coaches Poll and are a perfect 3-0 to start their season, but fell from No. 1 to No. 2 in the first Coaches Poll of the regular season  released on Monday.

Supplanting the Jayhawks from their perch atop the Coaches Poll, just as they did the AP Poll last week, is the Duke Blue Devils. They, too, are 3-0 to start the season. But Coach K's team has, to this point, looked every bit the part as the top team as evidenced by their season-opening beatdown of then-No. 2 Kentucky by a 34 point margin.

Behind Duke and Kansas in the first regular season rankings is Gonzaga, Virginia and Tennessee rounding out the top five. Previous No. 2 Kentucky, now on a three-game winning streak after the disappointing Duke loss, fell to No. 10 in the rankings. Below is the updated top 25.

USA Today Coaches Poll

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS

1

Duke

3-0

800

3

2

Kansas

3-0

763

1

3

Gonzaga

3-0

724

4

4

Virginia

3-0

681

5

5

Tennessee

3-0

647

6

6

North Carolina

4-0

639

7

7

Nevada

3-0

569

9

8

Michigan

5-0

565

18

9

Auburn

3-0

537

12

10

Kentucky

3-1

496

2

11

Michigan State

3-1

469

10

12

Kansas State

4-0

458

11

13

Florida State

2-0

400

15

14

Virginia Tech

4-0

382

17

15

Mississippi State

3-0

313

19

16

Clemson

3-0

264

23

17

UCLA

3-0

239

20

18

TCU

3-0

199

21

19

Purdue

4-1

165

22

20

Oregon

3-1

143

22

21

LSU

4-0

142

NR

22

Iowa

4-0

138

NR

23

Ohio State

4-0

113

NR

24

Nebraska

3-0

82

25

25

Buffalo

3-0

80

NR

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 66; Villanova 43; Maryland 41; Indiana 27; North Carolina State 24; Syracuse 23; Miami-Florida 22; West Virginia 18; Butler 18; Washington 16; Furman 15; Western Kentucky 14; Texas 13; Marquette 8; Texas Tech 8; Louisville 8; Vanderbilt 7; Florida 6; Minnesota 3; St. Mary's 3; Arizona 3; Iowa State 2; Central Florida 2; St. John's 2.

