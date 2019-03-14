College basketball rankings: Duke looks to make a jump in Top 25 And 1 with Zion Williamson back

The Blue Devils play Syracuse in the ACC Tournament at 9 p.m. ET.

The ACC Tournament is fun today.

There are four games involving eight teams that are at-large candidates for the NCAA Tournament. Each game includes at least one school ranked in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 and 1 daily college basketball rankings. The second quarterfinal -- Florida State-Virginia Tech -- is a game between two top-15 teams. And Zion Williamson's much-anticipated return to the court occurs a little after 9 p.m. ET when Duke plays Syracuse (for a third time this season) inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

The 6-foot-7 forward and likely No. 1 pick of the 2019 NBA Draft hasn't played in 22 days -- since he suffered a knee injury when his shoe exploded in the opening minute against North Carolina four Wednesdays ago. He's missed the Blue Devils' past five games -- and Duke went 3-2 in those contests. So Williamson's return is equal parts welcomed and needed. If he leads Mike Krzyzewski's team to an ACC Tournament championship, the Blue Devils will almost certainly be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament -- an event they remain favorites to win, according to oddsmakers in Las Vegas, despite their recent struggles.

1 Virginia The Cavaliers are 16-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with both losses coming to Duke. Virginia will take an eight-game winning streak into the ACC Tournament. --28-2
2 N. Carolina The Tar Heels are 16-5 in Quadrant1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with victories over Gonzaga and Duke (twice). North Carolina is 14-1 in its past 15 games heading into the ACC Tournament. --26-5
3 Gonzaga The Zags are 10-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's loss to Saint Mary's in the title game of the WCC Tournament. Gonzaga is 21-1 in its past 22 games. --30-3
4 Kentucky The Wildcats are 15-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win at Ole Miss. UK is a game back of UT and LSU in the loss column of the SEC standings with one regular-season game left. --26-5
5 Duke The Blue Devils are 14-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss at North Carolina. Duke is 3-3 since Zion Williamson suffered a knee injury. --26-5
6 Tennessee The Vols are 13-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss at Auburn. All four of UT's losses are to schools ranked in the Top 25 And 1. --27-4
7 Texas Tech The Red Raiders are 16-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Kansas and Kansas State. Texas Tech will take a nine-game winning streak into the Big 12 Tournament. --26-5
8 Michigan St. The Spartans are 16-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Michigan. Michigan State is 7-1 in its past eight games heading into the Big Ten Tournament. --25-6
9 LSU The Tigers are 16-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Vanderbilt. LSU will take a five-game winning streak into the SEC Tournament. --26-5
10 Houston The Cougars are 14-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's win at Cincinnati. Houston is 14-1 in its past 15 games heading into the AAC Tournament. --29-2
11 Michigan The Wolverines are 17-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss at Michigan State. Michigan is 6-4 in its past 10 games heading into the Big Ten Tournament. --26-5
12 Florida St. The Seminoles are 12-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Wake Forest. Florida State is 12-1 in its past 13 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at North Carolina. --25-6
13 Purdue The Boilermakers are 16-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win at Northwestern. Purdue is 6-1 in its past seven games heading into the Big Ten Tournament. --23-8
14 Nevada The Wolf Pack are 8-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win at Air Force. Nevada needs to beat San Diego State on Saturday to share the MWC title with Utah State. --28-3
15 Va. Tech The Hokies are 11-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Wednedsay's win over Miami. Virginia Tech is 6-2 in its past eight games heading into Thursday's ACC Tournament quarterfinal against Florida State. --24-7
16 Kansas St. The Wildcats are 13-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Oklahoma. Kansas State will take a three-game winning streak into the Big 12 Tournament. --24-7
17 Kansas The Jayhawks are 16-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Baylor. Kansas is 6-2 in its past eight games with the lone losses in that stretch coming to Texas Tech and Oklahoma. --23-8
18 Maryland The Terrapins are 13-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities - with one additional Quadrant 3 loss coming to Illinois at Madison Square Garden - after Friday's win over Minnesota. Maryland is 5-3 in its past eight games with two of the losses in that stretch coming to Michigan. --22-9
19 Wisconsin The Badgers are 14-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's win over Ohio State. Wisconsin is 11-3 in its past 14 games heading into the Big Ten Tournament. --22-9
20 Buffalo The Bulls are 7-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities - with one additional Quadrant 3 loss coming at Northern Illinois - after Friday's win over Bowling Green. Buffalo will take a nine-game winning streak into the MAC Tournament. --28-3
21 Wofford The Terriers are 9-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-40 KenPom teams. Wofford finished 21-0 against Southern Conference opponents en route to winning the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. --29-4
22 Cincinnati The Bearcats are 10-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities -- with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 4 game at East Carolina -- after Sunday's loss to Houston. Cincinnati is 13-3 in its past 16 games heading into the AAC Tournament. --25-6
23 Auburn The Tigers are 13-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-80 KenPom teams after Saturday's win over Tennessee. Auburn is 6-1 in its past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Kentucky. --22-9
24 Miss. State The Bulldogs are 11-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-75 KenPom teams. Mississippi State is 6-2 in its past eight games with the lone losses in that stretch coming at Tennessee and at Auburn. --22-9
25 Villanova The Wildcats are 15-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss at Seton Hall. Villanova is 3-5 in its past eight games heading into the Big East Tournament. --22-9
26 Marquette The Golden Eagles are 15-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss to Georgetown. Marquette will take a four-game losing streak into the Big East Tournament. --23-8
