College basketball rankings: Duke looks to make a jump in Top 25 And 1 with Zion Williamson back
The Blue Devils play Syracuse in the ACC Tournament at 9 p.m. ET.
The ACC Tournament is fun today.
There are four games involving eight teams that are at-large candidates for the NCAA Tournament. Each game includes at least one school ranked in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 and 1 daily college basketball rankings. The second quarterfinal -- Florida State-Virginia Tech -- is a game between two top-15 teams. And Zion Williamson's much-anticipated return to the court occurs a little after 9 p.m. ET when Duke plays Syracuse (for a third time this season) inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.
The 6-foot-7 forward and likely No. 1 pick of the 2019 NBA Draft hasn't played in 22 days -- since he suffered a knee injury when his shoe exploded in the opening minute against North Carolina four Wednesdays ago. He's missed the Blue Devils' past five games -- and Duke went 3-2 in those contests. So Williamson's return is equal parts welcomed and needed. If he leads Mike Krzyzewski's team to an ACC Tournament championship, the Blue Devils will almost certainly be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament -- an event they remain favorites to win, according to oddsmakers in Las Vegas, despite their recent struggles.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers are 16-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with both losses coming to Duke. Virginia will take an eight-game winning streak into the ACC Tournament.
|--
|28-2
|2
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 16-5 in Quadrant1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with victories over Gonzaga and Duke (twice). North Carolina is 14-1 in its past 15 games heading into the ACC Tournament.
|--
|26-5
|3
|Gonzaga
|The Zags are 10-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's loss to Saint Mary's in the title game of the WCC Tournament. Gonzaga is 21-1 in its past 22 games.
|--
|30-3
|4
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats are 15-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win at Ole Miss. UK is a game back of UT and LSU in the loss column of the SEC standings with one regular-season game left.
|--
|26-5
|5
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 14-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss at North Carolina. Duke is 3-3 since Zion Williamson suffered a knee injury.
|--
|26-5
|6
|Tennessee
|The Vols are 13-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss at Auburn. All four of UT's losses are to schools ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|27-4
|7
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are 16-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Kansas and Kansas State. Texas Tech will take a nine-game winning streak into the Big 12 Tournament.
|--
|26-5
|8
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans are 16-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Michigan. Michigan State is 7-1 in its past eight games heading into the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|25-6
|9
|LSU
|The Tigers are 16-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Vanderbilt. LSU will take a five-game winning streak into the SEC Tournament.
|--
|26-5
|10
|Houston
|The Cougars are 14-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's win at Cincinnati. Houston is 14-1 in its past 15 games heading into the AAC Tournament.
|--
|29-2
|11
|Michigan
|The Wolverines are 17-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss at Michigan State. Michigan is 6-4 in its past 10 games heading into the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|26-5
|12
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles are 12-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Wake Forest. Florida State is 12-1 in its past 13 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at North Carolina.
|--
|25-6
|13
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 16-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win at Northwestern. Purdue is 6-1 in its past seven games heading into the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|23-8
|14
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack are 8-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win at Air Force. Nevada needs to beat San Diego State on Saturday to share the MWC title with Utah State.
|--
|28-3
|15
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies are 11-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Wednedsay's win over Miami. Virginia Tech is 6-2 in its past eight games heading into Thursday's ACC Tournament quarterfinal against Florida State.
|--
|24-7
|16
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats are 13-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Oklahoma. Kansas State will take a three-game winning streak into the Big 12 Tournament.
|--
|24-7
|17
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks are 16-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Baylor. Kansas is 6-2 in its past eight games with the lone losses in that stretch coming to Texas Tech and Oklahoma.
|--
|23-8
|18
|Maryland
|The Terrapins are 13-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities - with one additional Quadrant 3 loss coming to Illinois at Madison Square Garden - after Friday's win over Minnesota. Maryland is 5-3 in its past eight games with two of the losses in that stretch coming to Michigan.
|--
|22-9
|19
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers are 14-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's win over Ohio State. Wisconsin is 11-3 in its past 14 games heading into the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|22-9
|20
|Buffalo
|The Bulls are 7-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities - with one additional Quadrant 3 loss coming at Northern Illinois - after Friday's win over Bowling Green. Buffalo will take a nine-game winning streak into the MAC Tournament.
|--
|28-3
|21
|Wofford
|The Terriers are 9-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-40 KenPom teams. Wofford finished 21-0 against Southern Conference opponents en route to winning the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|29-4
|22
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats are 10-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities -- with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 4 game at East Carolina -- after Sunday's loss to Houston. Cincinnati is 13-3 in its past 16 games heading into the AAC Tournament.
|--
|25-6
|23
|Auburn
|The Tigers are 13-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-80 KenPom teams after Saturday's win over Tennessee. Auburn is 6-1 in its past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Kentucky.
|--
|22-9
|24
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs are 11-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-75 KenPom teams. Mississippi State is 6-2 in its past eight games with the lone losses in that stretch coming at Tennessee and at Auburn.
|--
|22-9
|25
|Villanova
|The Wildcats are 15-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss at Seton Hall. Villanova is 3-5 in its past eight games heading into the Big East Tournament.
|--
|22-9
|26
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles are 15-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss to Georgetown. Marquette will take a four-game losing streak into the Big East Tournament.
|--
|23-8
