College basketball rankings: Duke loses to UNC without Zion, but remains No. 2 in the Top 25 And 1
Nevada dropped to 15th after a loss at San Diego State
Not long after Zion Williamson suffered a knee injury Wednesday night while former President Barack Obama looked on from courtside, countless people with social media accounts started offering college basketball's biggest star free advice. And a lot of the advice was rooted in the idea that, with his status as the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft all but secured, Williamson should "shut it down" and officially be done as an "amateur" even though March hasn't even arrived.
To be clear, I understand the sentiment.
This young man is possibly, if not probably, worth hundreds of millions of dollars -- and he's currently playing basketball twice a week for no paycheck. In a vacuum, that's crazy. I've written and talked about it a bazillion times. The concept of amateurism is flawed to its core and wrong. But it would be nice if the "shut it down" crowd would also recognize that Williamson has spent the past four months playing basketball with his best friends, for a team favored to win the national championship, in a way that's made him an international star and the clear favorite to win national player of the year honors -- and that's worth something, too.
Why is that so hard for some to grasp?
Truth be told, the risk of a career-altering injury while playing a maximum of 14 more games at Duke is very low -- and the payoff, in terms of legacy and memories, is extremely high. Plus, Williamson has made it clear he wants to play college basketball and would've still played college basketball even if he would've been allowed to enter the NBA Draft out of high school. And if that's what he wants to do, then he should do it. And anybody calling him crazy or stupid for doing it is assigning what they think they would value if they were in his situation instead of allowing him to value whatever he wants in his actual situation.
That's what seems dumb and crazy to me.
So Zion, if you're reading, my advice is to educate yourself on the pros and cons of everything -- then do what you want. You can't make a decision I wouldn't understand. Every option is sensible on some level.
Now to the Top 25 And 1.
The first thing you probably noticed is that I didn't move Duke even after its (shorthanded) 88-72 loss to North Carolina inside Cameron Indoor Stadium, and the reason is because moving Duke down would've meant placing the Blue Devils, who have still only lost once at full-strength, below a Virginia team with a comparable resume that Duke has already beaten twice -- first at home, then on the road. Simply put, I didn't want to do that. So I didn't didn't do that. And I left North Carolina at No. 7 because I still believe the schools I have in the six spots ahead of the Tar Heels still have better bodies of work than the Tar Heels.
So UNC didn't move.
But Nevada did.
The Wolf Pack lost 65-57 Wednesday at San Diego State. So they're now 24-2 with two losses to sub-100 KenPom teams and zero Quadrant 1 wins. That's not great -- which is why Nevada is down to 15th in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Villanova, after another loss to another unranked team, is down to No. 24. And Gonzaga is No. 1 for the fifth straight day.
Thursday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|The Zags are 12-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with a neutral-court win over Duke and zero losses to schools ranked outside of the top seven of the Top 25 And 1. Gonzaga has won 16 straight games by an average of 31.3 points per contest.
|--
|25-2
|2
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 14-3 vs. top-100 KenPom opponents - but only one of the losses came when Mike Krzyzewski's team was at full strength. Duke is 2-0 against Virginia.
|--
|23-3
|3
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers improved to 14-2 vs. teams in the KenPom top 100 after Monday's win over Virginia Tech. Both of Virginia's losses are to Duke.
|--
|23-2
|4
|Tennessee
|The Vols' 24-2 record features a 12-2 mark against top-100 KenPom teams with zero losses to schools ranked outside of the top 13 of the Top 25 And 1. Tennessee is 20-1 in its past 21 games.
|--
|24-2
|5
|Michigan
|Michigan is 16-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with just one sub-30 loss. The Wolverines own double-digit wins over North Carolina, Purdue, Maryland and Villanova.
|--
|23-3
|6
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats are 12-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with two losses to sub-50 opponents. UK is 12-1 in its past 13 games heading into Saturday's game with Auburn.
|--
|22-4
|7
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 12-2 in their past 14 games with wins over Duke, Virginia Tech and Louisville. UNC is 12-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-30 losses.
|--
|21-5
|8
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans are 15-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with just one loss to a sub-50 opponent. Michigan State will take a four-game winning streak into Sunday's game at Michigan.
|1
|22-5
|9
|Houston
|The Cougars have won 10 straight games since losing at Temple. Houston is 9-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-75 losses.
|1
|25-1
|10
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles' are 11-1 in their past 12 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to St. John's. Marquette is 13-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-60 losses.
|1
|22-4
|11
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks are 14-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at West Virginia. Kansas is 8-5 since losing Udoka Azubuike to a season-ending hand injury.
|2
|20-6
|12
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are 6-1 in their past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Kansas. Texas Tech is 10-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-40 losses.
|2
|21-5
|13
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 13-2 in their past 15 games with wins over Michigan State, Iowa and Wisconsin. Five of Purdue's seven losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|3
|19-7
|14
|Maryland
|The Terrapins are 12-7 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Saturday's game with Ohio State. Five of Maryland's seven losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|3
|20-7
|15
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack's 10-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday at San Diego State. Nevada will enter Saturday's game against Fresno State with zero Quadrant 1 wins and two losses to sub-125 KenPom opponents.
|7
|24-2
|16
|LSU
|The Tigers dropped to 13-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams after Wednesday's loss to Florida. LSU is 14-2 in its past 16 games with wins over Kentucky, Auburn and Saint Mary's.
|1
|21-5
|17
|Iowa
|Iowa's four-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday by Maryland. The Hawkeyes are 13-6 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Friday's game with Indiana.
|1
|20-6
|18
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers are 13-7 vs. teams in the KenPom top 100 with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Western Kentucky. Wisconsin is 7-2 in its past nine games heading into Saturday's showdown at Northwestern.
|1
|18-8
|19
|Louisville
|The Cardinals dropped to 2-4 in their past six games after Wednesday's loss at Syracuse. Louisville is 10-9 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with only one loss to a sub-50 opponent.
|7
|18-9
|20
|Va. Tech
|Virginia Tech is 7-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with only one loss coming to a school ranked outside of the top-35. The Hokies will take a two-game winning streak into Monday's game with Virginia.
|--
|20-6
|21
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles are 10-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Boston College. Florida State will take an eight-game winning streak into Saturday's game at North Carolina.
|--
|21-5
|22
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats are 9-5 vs. teams in the KenPom top 100 with one additional loss that came at Tulsa. Kansas State is 10-3 in the Big 12 heading into Saturday's game with Oklahoma State.
|1
|20-6
|23
|Iowa St.
|The Cyclones dropped to 7-3 in their past 10 games following Tuesday's loss to Baylor. Iowa State is 10-7 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Saturday's game at TCU.
|1
|19-7
|24
|Villanova
|Villanova has 13 wins over top-100 KenPom teams - but only one of those victories is over top-50 opponent. The Wildcats are 1-3 in their past three games with losses to Marquette, St. John's and Georgetown.
|2
|20-7
|25
|Buffalo
|The Bulls are 5-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Northern Illinois. Buffalo will take a four-game winning streak into Friday's game with Kent State.
|--
|23-3
|26
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats are 7-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-200 loss that came at East Carolina. Cincinnati is 9-1 in its past 10 games with the lone loss coming at Houston.
|--
|21-4
