College basketball rankings: Duke, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia and Kansas receive first-place votes in AP Top 25 poll
The newest AP Poll has the top 12 remaining static, while the Pac-12 no longer has any team ranked
The calendar will close on 2018 with Duke as the No. 1 team in college basketball.
The latest AP Poll, released Monday afternoon, still has the Blue Devils atop the rankings. There was no change in teams Nos. 1-12 in this week's poll. Kentucky, at No. 13, jumps up three spots after getting a road win against Louisville on Saturday.
Arizona State's home loss to Princeton drops it from the rankings, meaning no Pac-12 team is represented in this week's poll. Replacing ASU in the rankings is Nebraska, which jumps back in after two weeks away from the Top 25.
AP Top 25
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Duke (35)
|11-1
|1,530
|1
|2
|Michigan (9)
|13-0
|1,478
|2
|3
|Tennessee (12)
|11-1
|1,469
|3
|4
|Virginia (4)
|11-0
|1,428
|4
|5
|Kansas (4)
|11-1
|1,378
|5
|6
|Nevada
|13-0
|1,317
|6
|7
|Gonzaga
|12-2
|1,200
|7
|8
|Michigan State
|11-2
|1,146
|8
|9
|Florida State
|11-1
|1,063
|9
|10
|Virginia Tech
|11-1
|934
|10
|11
|Texas Tech
|11-1
|893
|11
|12
|Auburn
|11-2
|820
|12
|13
|Kentucky
|10-2
|799
|16
|14
|Ohio State
|12-1
|769
|13
|15
|North Carolina
|9-3
|744
|14
|16
|Marquette
|11-2
|595
|18
|17
|Mississippi State
|12-1
|572
|19
|18
|NC State
|12-1
|424
|20
|19
|Houston
|13-0
|368
|22
|20
|Buffalo
|12-1
|353
|21
|21
|Indiana
|11-2
|330
|23
|22
|Wisconsin
|10-3
|250
|15
|23
|Oklahoma
|11-1
|244
|25
|24
|Nebraska
|11-2
|204
|NR
|25
|Iowa
|11-2
|182
|24
Others receiving votes: Arizona St 116, Kansas St 61, Villanova 43, Seton Hall 24, TCU 20, Cincinnati 14, Iowa St. 10, Florida 6, Purdue 6, Toledo 5, Louisville 3, St. John's 1, North Texas 1.
