College basketball rankings: Duke, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia and Kansas receive first-place votes in AP Top 25 poll

The newest AP Poll has the top 12 remaining static, while the Pac-12 no longer has any team ranked

The calendar will close on 2018 with Duke as the No. 1 team in college basketball.

The latest AP Poll, released Monday afternoon, still has the Blue Devils atop the rankings. There was no change in teams Nos. 1-12 in this week's poll. Kentucky, at  No. 13, jumps up three spots after getting a road win against Louisville on Saturday. 

Arizona State's home loss to Princeton drops it from the rankings, meaning no Pac-12 team is represented in this week's poll. Replacing ASU in the rankings is Nebraska, which jumps back in after two weeks away from the Top 25.

AP Top 25

RankSchoolRecordPointsPrevious
1 Duke (35) 11-1 1,530 1
2 Michigan (9) 13-0 1,478 2
3 Tennessee (12) 11-1 1,469 3
4 Virginia (4) 11-0 1,428 4
5 Kansas (4) 11-1 1,378 5
6 Nevada 13-0 1,317 6
7 Gonzaga 12-2 1,200 7
8 Michigan State 11-2 1,146 8
9 Florida State 11-1 1,063 9
10 Virginia Tech 11-1 934 10
11 Texas Tech 11-1 893 11
12 Auburn 11-2 820 12
13 Kentucky 10-2 799 16
14 Ohio State 12-1 769 13
15 North Carolina 9-3 744 14
16 Marquette 11-2 595 18
17 Mississippi State 12-1 572 19
18 NC State 12-1 424 20
19 Houston 13-0 368 22
20 Buffalo 12-1 353 21
21 Indiana 11-2 330 23
22 Wisconsin 10-3 250 15
23 Oklahoma 11-1 244 25
24 Nebraska 11-2 204 NR
25 Iowa 11-2 182 24

Others receiving votes: Arizona St 116, Kansas St 61, Villanova 43, Seton Hall 24, TCU 20, Cincinnati 14, Iowa St. 10, Florida 6, Purdue 6, Toledo 5, Louisville 3, St. John's 1, North Texas 1.

