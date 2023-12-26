The latest men's college basketball Coaches Poll Top 25 released Tuesday has a heavy shade of blue within it thanks to a strong start to the season for college basketball's blue bloods. The poll, which remained the same Nos. 1-5 as last week with Purdue, Kansas, Houston, Arizona and UConn, saw even more crowding at the top from the biggest brands, as Duke moved into the top 15, Kentucky clung to its top-10 status and North Carolina pushed the mark with a two-spot leap from No. 13 to No. 11.

Duke was among the biggest risers among that group after a strong week convinced voters to move it up from No. 19 a week ago to No. 15. The Blue Devils played just one game during the voting period, but they won in impressive fashion against a formidable opponent, taking down Baylor 78-70 inside Madison Square Garden.

Baylor as a result of the outcome was the biggest faller after the Duke loss marked its second slip-up in as many games before a bounceback win Friday over Mississippi Valley State. The 10-2 Bears have climbed as high as No. 6 in the Coaches Poll this season amidst a 9-0 start but dropped to No. 19 on the week as their record in their last three games fell to 1-2. Their next game won't come until Jan. 2.

Purdue at the top of the poll strengthened its grip ever so slightly on the No. 1 spot by receiving 24 first-place votes after earning 20 a week ago. Kansas and Houston ranked No. 2 and No. 3 again this week after Houston once again earned more first-place votes than the Jayhawks, this week by a tally of 7 to 1, thanks to a point total edge to Kansas of 760 to 751 in the tabulation of the polls. No other team received a first-place vote, marking the fourth consecutive week that three teams received first-place votes..

Coaches Poll

Others receiving votes: Auburn 65; Virginia 26; Colorado 24; Iowa State 19; TCU 16; Ohio State 13; Michigan State 10; Nevada 9; Utah 7; Grand Canyon 7; New Mexico 4; Villanova 3; Texas A&M 3; South Carolina 3; Miami (FL) 3; San Diego State 1; Princeton 1; Nebraska 1; Indiana 1;