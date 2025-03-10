Duke is the new No. 1 team in the updated Coaches Poll released Monday following wins over Wake Forest and North Carolina to cap an impressive regular season. The Blue Devils jumped Auburn in the poll, who went 0-2 last week with losses to Texas A&M and Alabama and fell to No. 3 behind No.2 Houston.

The last time Duke was No. 1 was in the 2021-22 season.

The Blue Devils won the ACC regular season title outright following an 82-69 win over North Carolina on the road. Duke finished league play with a 19-1 mark and ended the regular season on an eight-game winning streak after losing to Clemson on the road last month.

Despite Auburn dropping from its No. 1 ranking, the Tigers are still expected to be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament due to their overall resume. Duke defeated Auburn 84-78 in the ACC/SEC Challenge earlier this season.

