Another week of surprising results for several top-10 teams gives us another shakeup in Monday's AP Top 25 poll, with Kansas falling to a season-low No. 8 and Auburn and Arizona also dropping out of the top 10 to make way for Duke, Wisconsin and Marquette.

Duke jumped five spots to No. 7 after a one-week stay just outside the top 10. It narrowly defeated Clemson at Cameron Indoor on Saturday to improve to 2-0 on the week and 9-1 in its last 10 games after making quick work of lowly Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center earlier in the week. Duke's rise comes at an interesting time with cross-state rival North Carolina, ranked No. 3 again in this week's poll, welcoming them to Chapel Hill, North Carolina on Saturday for the first of two regular-season rivalry games. It will mark the first time in the last nine meetings and first time since March 15, 2019, both will be ranked inside the top 10 when facing each other.

At the top of the AP poll, the top five teams remained the same led by UConn and Purdue in the top two spots. UConn brought in 48 first-place votes after getting 44 last week and Purdue received 14. Houston, ranked No. 4 this week just behind Carolina, earned the other first-place vote.

Balance at the top of the poll is a big theme, with the Big East, Big Ten, ACC, Big 12 and SEC each having one team in the top five and each having two in the top 10. Overall, the Big 12 had the most teams inside this week's top 25 with eight, double the ACC and SEC.

AP Top 25

1. UConn (48)

2. Purdue (14)

3. North Carolina

4. Houston (1)

5. Tennessee

6. Wisconsin

7. Duke

8. Kansas

9. Marquette

10. Kentucky

11. Arizona

12. Iowa State

13. Creighton

14. Illinois

15. Texas Tech

16. Auburn

17. Utah State

18. Baylor

19. New Mexico

20. FAU

21. Dayton

22. BYU

23. Oklahoma

24. Alabama

25. TCU

Others receiving votes: South Carolina 108, San Diego St. 95, Memphis 48, Northwestern 32, Ole Miss 30, Texas 10, Colorado State 10, Saint Mary's 9, Indiana St 5, Boise St. 5, Richmond 4, Gonzaga 4, Virginia 3, McNeese St. 2, Appalachian State 1.