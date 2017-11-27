College basketball rankings: Duke near consensus No. 1 in Coaches Poll Top 25

Outside the top two in Duke and Kansas, the top 10 of the USA Today Coaches Poll has a completely new look thanks to some curveball results on the hardwood this past week.

As far as results go, nothing was more surprising than former No. 4 Arizona dropping three-straight at the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Wildcats fell to two unranked opponents in the Bahamas, and Purdue sent them packing winless with an 89-64 defeat, causing them to plummet from the top 4 to unranked in just a one week span.

As a result, Michigan State and Notre Dame moved up in the top 5. Florida, Kentucky, Cincinnati and Texas A&M all moved up in the top 10 as well, while Wichita State, North Carolina and Southern California dropped.

Duke, a consensus No. 1 team in the Associated Press top 25, garnered all but one first place vote after improving to 8-0 on the season Sunday evening with a come-from-behind win over No. 7 Florida. The Blue Devils were forced to overcome two double digit deficits in each of their last two games, but came out unscathed with a perfect 3-0 record in the PK80 Motion bracket in Portland.

Here's the Coaches Poll in its entirety updated with results through Sunday, Nov. 26.

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Duke (30) 8-0 773 1 2 Kansas (1) 5-0 736 2 3 Michigan St 5-1 692 5 4 Villanova 6-0 691 3 5 Notre Dame 6-0 617 12 6 Florida 5-1 605 7 7 Kentucky 6-1 543 8 8 Wichita St. 4-1 487 6 9 Cincinnati 6-0 467 13 10 Texas A&M 6-0 447 19 11 North Carolina 5-1 443 9 12 Minnesota 7-0 420 15 13 Miami 5-0 416 11 14 Gonzaga 5-1 332 17 15 Virginia 6-0 290 25 16 Baylor 5-0 265 24 17 Louisville 4-0 250 18 18 Southern California 4-1 245 10 19 West Virginia 6-1 213 20 20 Xavier 5-1 209 14 21 Arizona State 6-0 152 NR 22 Texas Tech 6-0 123 26 23 Creighton 5-1 96 28 24 Seton Hall 5-1 83 22 25 UCLA 5-1 72 23

Others receiving votes: Purdue 62; TCU 59; Alabama 48; Arizona 44; Arkansas 25; Saint Mary's 25; Oklahoma 20; Texas 17; Nevada 16; Providence 13; Washington State 13; Michigan 11; Butler 8; Southern Methodist 8; Florida State 7; Texas-Arlington 7; Syracuse 6; Missouri 5; Louisiana Tech 5; Virginia Tech 4; Tennessee 3; Rhode Island 1; Loyola (Ill.) 1.