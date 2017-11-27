College basketball rankings: Duke near consensus No. 1 in Coaches Poll Top 25

Duke received all but one first place vote in the latest coaches poll

Outside the top two in Duke and Kansas, the top 10 of the USA Today Coaches Poll has a completely new look thanks to some curveball results on the hardwood this past week.

As far as results go, nothing was more surprising than former No. 4 Arizona dropping three-straight at the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Wildcats fell to two unranked opponents in the Bahamas, and Purdue sent them packing winless with an 89-64 defeat, causing them to plummet from the top 4 to unranked in just a one week span.

As a result, Michigan State and Notre Dame moved up in the top 5. Florida, Kentucky, Cincinnati and Texas A&M all moved up in the top 10 as well, while Wichita State, North Carolina and Southern California dropped.

Duke, a consensus No. 1 team in the Associated Press top 25, garnered all but one first place vote after improving to 8-0 on the season Sunday evening with a come-from-behind win over No. 7 Florida. The Blue Devils were forced to overcome two double digit deficits in each of their last two games, but came out unscathed with a perfect 3-0 record in the PK80 Motion bracket in Portland.

Here's the Coaches Poll in its entirety updated with results through Sunday, Nov. 26.

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS
1 Duke (30) 8-0 773 1
2 Kansas (1) 5-0 736 2
3 Michigan St 5-1 692 5
4 Villanova 6-0 691 3
5 Notre Dame 6-0 617 12
6 Florida 5-1 605 7
7 Kentucky 6-1 543 8
8 Wichita St. 4-1 487 6
9 Cincinnati 6-0 467 13
10 Texas A&M 6-0 447 19
11 North Carolina 5-1 443 9
12 Minnesota 7-0 420 15
13 Miami 5-0 416 11
14 Gonzaga 5-1 332 17
15 Virginia 6-0 290 25
16 Baylor 5-0 265 24
17 Louisville 4-0 250 18
18 Southern California 4-1 245 10
19 West Virginia 6-1 213 20
20 Xavier 5-1 209 14
21 Arizona State 6-0 152 NR
22 Texas Tech 6-0 123 26
23 Creighton 5-1 96 28
24 Seton Hall 5-1 83 22
25 UCLA 5-1 72 23

Others receiving votes: Purdue 62; TCU 59; Alabama 48; Arizona 44; Arkansas 25; Saint Mary's 25; Oklahoma 20; Texas 17; Nevada 16; Providence 13; Washington State 13; Michigan 11; Butler 8; Southern Methodist 8; Florida State 7; Texas-Arlington 7; Syracuse 6; Missouri 5; Louisiana Tech 5; Virginia Tech 4; Tennessee 3; Rhode Island 1; Loyola (Ill.) 1.

