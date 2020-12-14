Duke dropped 12 spots in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll, all the way from No. 11 last week to No. 23 Monday with the most precipitous fall among ranked teams. The tumble comes after it lost at home to Illinois last week and fell to 2-2 on the season with two home losses. Other notable fallers in the poll this week include Virginia Tech, which went from No. 15 to outside the rankings. No. 23 Arizona State and No. 25 Florida also dropped out. All three took losses in the last week.

Gonzaga did not play a game this past week because its program is on pause due to COVID-19 infections, but it held on to the No. 1 overall spot in the poll once again, garnering 24 of a possible 32 first-place votes. Baylor and Iowa earned six and two first-place votes, respectively, staying at Nos. 2 and 3 in the poll. Michigan State and Kansas held steady at Nos. 4 and 5.

Coaches Poll

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Iowa

4. Michigan State

5. Kansas

6. Villanova

7. West Virginia

8. Houston

9. Creighton

10. Tennessee

11. Texas

12. Wisconsin

13. Illinois

14. Texas Tech

15. Florida State

16. Virginia

17. Rutgers

18. Missouri

19. Ohio St.

20. San Diego State

21. North Carolina

22. Louisville

23. Duke

24. Michigan

25. Richmond

Others receiving votes: Clemson 70; Oklahoma State 62; Virginia Tech 56; Saint Louis 56; Oregon 41; Xavier 30; UCLA 28; Arizona State 24; Florida 22; Indiana 9; Connecticut 8; Marquette 7; Maryland 6; Southern Methodist 4; Arkansas 4; Penn State 2; Louisiana State 1; Abilene Christian 1.