College basketball rankings: Duke grabs stranglehold on No. 1 overall seed with ACC title win vs. Virginia
The Blue Devils have separated themselves from the pack after a dominant run through the ACC Tournament
Duke coach Jon Scheyer guided his program to the ACC Tournament title late Saturday via a 74-70 win over Virginia. So that's three conference tournament championships for the now-38-year-old in the four years since he took over at his alma mater following the retirement of Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski in April 2022.
Scheyer also already has two ACC regular-season championships, two trips to the Elite Eight and one appearance in the Final Four on his Wikipedia page. And, barring a surprise, he should also have the No. 1 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament when the bracket is announced during the NCAA March Madness Selection Show a little after 6 pm ET on CBS.
Michigan is awesome.
Arizona is terrific.
But Duke is 32-2 with a 17-2 record in Quadrant 1, and nobody can exceed those body-of-work numbers. Michigan is the only team that has a chance to match them before the bracket is set. But even if the Wolverines also finish 32-2 with a 17-2 record in Quadrant 1 thanks to a win over Purdue in Sunday's championship game of the Big Ten Tournament at 3:30 pm ET on CBS, the selection committee should simply use Duke's 68-63 neutral-court victory over Michigan as a de facto tiebreaker.
So, again, barring a surprise, Duke will be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. And, no, it wouldn't be right for the selection committee to dock the Blue Devils because of Caleb Foster's fractured foot that could have him sidelined the rest of the way, because Duke is taking an 11-game winning streak into the NCAA Tournament, the point being that the Blue Devils maintained their level of winning despite the unfortunate development.
As you can surely assume from that previous sentence, Duke remains No. 1 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the 22nd consecutive day. Michigan is No. 2. Arizona is No. 3. Florida is No. 4. And, yes, I believe those four schools should, and will be, the four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, regardless of what happens Sunday.
Soon, we'll have a bracket.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Duke
|Isaiah Evans finished with 20 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 74-70 win over Virginia. The Blue Devils won the ACC Tournament and will next play in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|32-2
|2
Michigan
|Aday Mara finished with 16 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 68-65 win over Wisconsin. The Wolverines' next game will be Sunday against Purdue in the championship game of the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|31-2
|3
Arizona
|Koa Peat finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 79-74 win over Houston. The Wildcats won the Big 12 Tournament and will next play in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|32-2
|4
Florida
|Xaivian Lee missed six of the eight shots he attempted in Saturday's 91-74 loss to Vanderbilt. The Gators' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|26-7
|5
Houston
|Kingston Flemings missed nine of the 12 shots he attempted in Saturday's 79-74 loss to Arizona. The Cougars' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|28-6
|6
UConn
|Solo Ball missed six of the seven shots he attempted in Saturday's 72-52 loss to St. John's. The Huskies' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|29-5
|7
Virginia
|Thijs De Ridder missed five of the six shots he attempted in Saturday's 74-70 loss to Duke. The Cavaliers' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|29-5
|8
Nebraska
|Jared Garcia missed six of the eight shots he attempted in Friday's 74-58 loss to Purdue. The Cornhuskers' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|26-6
|9
Iowa St.
|Tamin Lipsey missed nine of the 11 shots he attempted in Friday's 82-80 loss to Arizona. The Cyclones' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|27-7
|10
Michigan St.
|Jordan Scott missed five of the seven shots he attempted in Friday's 88-84 loss to UCLA. The Spartans' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|25-7
|11
Purdue
|Oscar Cluff finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 73-66 win over UCLA. The Boilermakers' next game will be Sunday against Michigan in the championship game of the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|26-8
|12
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Tanner finished with 20 points and eight assists in Saturday's 91-74 win over Florida. The Commodores' next game will be Sunday against Arkansas in the championship game of the SEC Tournament.
|5
|26-7
|13
Arkansas
|Maleek Thomas finished with 29 points and five assists in Saturday's 93-90 win over Ole Miss in overtime. The Razorbacks' next game will be Sunday against Vanderbilt in the championship game of the SEC Tournament.
|2
|25-8
|14
St. John's
|Zuby Ejiofor finished with 18 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 72-52 win over UConn. The Red Storm won the Big East Tournament and will next play in the NCAA Tournament.
|2
|28-6
|15
Illinois
|Keaton Wagler missed five of the six 3-pointers he attempted in Friday's 91-88 loss in overtime to Wisconsin. The Illini's next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|3
|24-8
|16
Gonzaga
|Mario Saint-Supery finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 75-65 win over Santa Clara. The Zags' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|3
|30-3
|17
Alabama
|Latrell Wrightsell missed all five shots he attempted in Friday's 80-79 loss to Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide's next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|3
|23-9
|18
Wisconsin
|Nick Boyd missed 14 of the 20 shots he attempted in Sunday's 68-65 loss to Michigan. The Badgers' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|24-10
|19
Kansas
|Melvin Council Jr. missed 13 of the 14 shots he attempted in Friday's 69-47 loss to Houston. The Jayhawks' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|23-10
|20
Miami
|Malik Reneau missed five of the six shots he attempted in Friday's 84-62 loss to Virginia. The Hurricanes' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|25-8
|21
Texas Tech
|Donovan Atwell missed seven of the 10 shots he attempted in Thursday's 75-53 loss to Iowa State. The Red Raiders' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|22-10
|22
Tennessee
|Nate Ament missed 12 of the 13 shots he attempted in Friday's 75-68 loss to Vanderbilt. The Vols' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|22-11
|23
Louisville
|Isaac McKneely missed six of the eight shots he attempted in Thursday's 78-73 loss to Miami. The Cardinals' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|23-10
|24
BYU
|Kennard Davis Jr. missed seven of the eight shots he attempted in Thursday's 73-66 loss to Houston. The Cougars' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|23-11
|25
N. Carolina
|Jarin Stevenson missed seven of the 11 shots he attempted in Thursday's 80-79 loss to Clemson. The Tar Heels' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|24-8
|26
Utah St.
|MJ Collins finished with 20 points and three steals in Saturday's 73-62 win over San Diego State. The Aggies won the Mountain West Tournament and will next play in the NCAA Tournament.
|NR
|28-6