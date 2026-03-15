Duke coach Jon Scheyer guided his program to the ACC Tournament title late Saturday via a 74-70 win over Virginia. So that's three conference tournament championships for the now-38-year-old in the four years since he took over at his alma mater following the retirement of Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski in April 2022.

Scheyer also already has two ACC regular-season championships, two trips to the Elite Eight and one appearance in the Final Four on his Wikipedia page. And, barring a surprise, he should also have the No. 1 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament when the bracket is announced during the NCAA March Madness Selection Show a little after 6 pm ET on CBS.

Michigan is awesome.

Arizona is terrific.

But Duke is 32-2 with a 17-2 record in Quadrant 1, and nobody can exceed those body-of-work numbers. Michigan is the only team that has a chance to match them before the bracket is set. But even if the Wolverines also finish 32-2 with a 17-2 record in Quadrant 1 thanks to a win over Purdue in Sunday's championship game of the Big Ten Tournament at 3:30 pm ET on CBS, the selection committee should simply use Duke's 68-63 neutral-court victory over Michigan as a de facto tiebreaker.

So, again, barring a surprise, Duke will be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. And, no, it wouldn't be right for the selection committee to dock the Blue Devils because of Caleb Foster's fractured foot that could have him sidelined the rest of the way, because Duke is taking an 11-game winning streak into the NCAA Tournament, the point being that the Blue Devils maintained their level of winning despite the unfortunate development.

As you can surely assume from that previous sentence, Duke remains No. 1 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the 22nd consecutive day. Michigan is No. 2. Arizona is No. 3. Florida is No. 4. And, yes, I believe those four schools should, and will be, the four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, regardless of what happens Sunday.

Soon, we'll have a bracket.

Top 25 And 1 rankings