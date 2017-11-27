College basketball rankings: Duke No. 1, Texas A&M cracks top 10 of Top 25 (and 1)

Duke was down 17 points with less than 10 minutes remaining in Sunday night's showdown with Florida, at which point it looked like the Blue Devils would take their first loss and vacate the top spot in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one).

It didn't happen, though.

Marvin Bagley is a big reason why.

The five-star freshman just kept working, scoring and grabbing missed shots until he finished with 30 points and 15 rebounds in an 87-84 victory. So Duke is still undefeated and No. 1 in the Top 25 (and one). And Texas A&M is now No. 8 thanks to Sunday's 75-59 win at USC, which was arguably the most impressive performance of the day. The Aggies are off to a 6-0 start with four top-45 KenPom wins, all of which have come by double-digits. In other words, Billy Kennedy has a really nice team. And the SEC race between Texas A&M, Florida, Kentucky, Alabama and (perhaps) Arkansas should be fun to watch.

Before some of you ask, no, your favorite team didn't "drop" in the Top 25 (and one) even though it didn't lose. If your favorite team is lower today than it was yesterday, it's because Texas A&M's rise pushed Miami, North Carolina, Minnesota, Cincinnati, Gonzaga, Baylor, Louisville and Alabama down one spot each, no fault of their own. It's a numbers thing, plain and simple.

Got it?

Good.

Now check the complete Top 25 (and one) below.