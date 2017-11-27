College basketball rankings: Duke No. 1, Texas A&M cracks top 10 of Top 25 (and 1)
The Aggies pull off another big victory and make a big jump in our updated rankings
Duke was down 17 points with less than 10 minutes remaining in Sunday night's showdown with Florida, at which point it looked like the Blue Devils would take their first loss and vacate the top spot in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one).
It didn't happen, though.
Marvin Bagley is a big reason why.
The five-star freshman just kept working, scoring and grabbing missed shots until he finished with 30 points and 15 rebounds in an 87-84 victory. So Duke is still undefeated and No. 1 in the Top 25 (and one). And Texas A&M is now No. 8 thanks to Sunday's 75-59 win at USC, which was arguably the most impressive performance of the day. The Aggies are off to a 6-0 start with four top-45 KenPom wins, all of which have come by double-digits. In other words, Billy Kennedy has a really nice team. And the SEC race between Texas A&M, Florida, Kentucky, Alabama and (perhaps) Arkansas should be fun to watch.
Before some of you ask, no, your favorite team didn't "drop" in the Top 25 (and one) even though it didn't lose. If your favorite team is lower today than it was yesterday, it's because Texas A&M's rise pushed Miami, North Carolina, Minnesota, Cincinnati, Gonzaga, Baylor, Louisville and Alabama down one spot each, no fault of their own. It's a numbers thing, plain and simple.
Got it?
Good.
Now check the complete Top 25 (and one) below.
|1
|
|Marvin Bagley averaged 27.3 points and 15.0 rebounds in the PK80 Invitational. The Blue Devils are the nation's only team with two wins over top-10 opponents.
|--
|8-0
|2
|
|Udoka Azubuike got 21 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's win over Oakland. It was the first double-double of the 7-footer's college career.
|--
|5-0
|3
|
|Joshua Langford finished with a game-high 23 points in Sunday's win over North Carolina. The Spartans' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Duke.
|--
|5-1
|4
|
|The Irish beat Wichita State Wednesday despite making just four 3-pointers in the game. Bonzie Colson finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds.
|--
|6-0
|5
|
|The Shockers squandered a 14-point halftime lead in Wednesday's loss to Notre Dame. Zach Brown finished with a team-high 14 points.
|--
|4-1
|6
|
|The Wildcats shots 66.7 percent from the field in Sunday's win over Illinois-Chicago. Kevin Knox finished with a career-high 25 points on 13 field goal attempts.
|--
|6-1
|7
|
|Mikal Bridges got 18 points and seven rebounds in Friday's win over Northern Iowa. The junior wing is averaging a career-high 18.5 points and a career-high 5.8 rebounds in 30.2 minutes per game.
|--
|6-0
|8
|
|D.J. Hogg scored a game-high 15 points in Sunday's victory over USC. The Aggies now own double-digit wins over USC, West Virginia, Penn State and Oklahoma State.
|10
|6-0
|9
|
|The Gators squandered a 17-point lead in Sunday's loss to Duke. Florida only scored 10 points in the final nine minutes.
|--
|5-1
|10
|
|The Trojans shot just 28.2 percent from the field in Sunday's loss to Texas A&M. The loss snapped USC's 21-game non-league winning streak at home.
|2
|4-1
|11
|
|Anthony Lawrence got 14 points off the bench in Saturday's win over North Florida. Dewan Huell is averaging a team-high 13.4 points and 7.2 rebounds in 22.6 minutes per game.
|1
|5-0
|12
|
|The Tar Heels shot a school-record-low 24.6 percent from the field in Sunday's loss to Michigan State. UNC missed 17 of its 18 3-point attempts.
|1
|5-1
|13
|
|Jordan Murphy finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's win over Alabama. The Golden Gophers are 7-0 for the first time since 2008.
|1
|7-0
|14
|
|The Bearcats shot 50.0 percent from 3-point range in Wednesday's victory over Wyoming. Kyle Washington finished with a game-high 16 points.
|1
|6-0
|15
|
|Rui Hachimura got 20 points off the bench in Sunday's OT win over Texas. The Zags won despite turning the ball over 24 times.
|1
|5-1
|16
|
|Terry Maston got 15 points off the bench in Tuesday's win over Creighton. The senior forward is averaging 11.0 points and 8.6 rebounds in 26.2 minutes per game.
|1
|5-0
|17
|
|Ray Spalding finished with 19 points and a career-high 13 rebounds in Friday's win over Saint Francis. He left the game in the second half with an ankle injury.
|1
|4-0
|18
|
|The Crimson Tide were forced to finish Saturday's game against Minnesota with just three players. Collin Sexton got 40 points, six rebounds and five assists in the single-digit loss.
|1
|5-1
|19
|
|The Cavaliers shot 50.0 percent from the field, 41.7 percent from 3-point range and 86.4 percent from the free throw line in Friday's win over URI. Isaiah Wilkins finished with 19 points and six rebounds.
|--
|6-0
|20
|
|Marcus Foster is averaging a team-high 18.0 points through six games. The Bluejays' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Baylor.
|--
|5-1
|21
|
|Tra Holder finished with a career-high 40 points in Friday's victory over Xavier. The Sun Devils now own victories over Xavier, Kansas State and San Diego State.
|--
|6-0
|22
|
|The Musketeers squandered a 15-point first-half lead in Friday's loss to Arizona State. Chris Mack's team lost despite shooting 55.6 percent from the field.
|--
|5-1
|23
|
|Kenrich Williams was named Most Outstanding Player of the Emerald Coast Classic. He's averaging 12.7 points and 10.2 rebounds for the undefeated Horned Frogs.
|--
|6-0
|24
|
|Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles combined for 55 points in Sunday's win over Missouri. The Mountaineers' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Texas A&M.
|--
|6-1
|25
|
|Jarrett Culver got 18 points off the bench in Saturday's win over Savannah State. The Red Raiders have won all six games by double-digits.
|--
|6-0
|26
|
|Caleb Martin finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Friday's win over Hawaii. The NC State transfer is averaging 19.3 points and 5.2 rebounds in 29.5 minutes per game.
|--
|6-0
