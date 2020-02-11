College basketball rankings: Duke overtakes Florida State in Top 25 And 1 after win over Seminoles
The Blue Devils will take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Notre Dame
It was fair to wonder if Duke would get caught Monday after winning a ridiculous overtime game at North Carolina just 48 hours earlier. What happened this weekend was emotionally draining -- and Florida State presented a new and formidable challenge. But the Blue Devils were mostly good Monday, even if they did turn the ball over too much, and the result was a 70-65 victory that extended their winning streak to six.
"This has been an incredible 48 hours for our team," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski told reporters after the win over Florida State. "I've got good guys, man. I've got really good kids. ... Not many teams would've won tonight after Saturday. I'm so damn proud of them, man. I wish you could feel what I feel."
Jordan Goldwire took five shots, made all five and finished with 13 points, and Tre Jones added 13 points and six assists in the victory. So now the Blue Devils are 21-3 overall and 11-2 in the ACC, a year after losing three top-10 picks in the NBA Draft. They're one game back of Louisville in the ACC standings and up to No. 8 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Louisville remains No. 5.
Tuesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|Drew Timme got 20 points and 10 rebounds off the bench in Saturday's 90-60 victory at Saint Mary's. The Zags' 17-game winning streak features 13 double-digit victories.
|--
|25-1
|2
|Baylor
|MaCio Teague finished with 11 points and eight rebounds in Monday's 52-45 win at Texas. The Bears' 21-game winning streak features victories over Kansas, Villanova and Butler.
|--
|22-1
|3
|San Diego St
|Malachi Flynn finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in Saturday's 89-74 victory at Air Force. The Aztecs are 24-0 for the first time in school history.
|--
|24-0
|4
|Kansas
|Devon Dotson finished with 18 points and 11 assists in Saturday's 60-46 victory at TCU. The Jayhawks will take an eight-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at West Virginia.
|--
|20-3
|5
|Louisville
|Jordan Nwora finished with 22 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 80-73 victory over Virginia. The Cardinals will take a 10-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Georgia Tech.
|--
|21-3
|6
|Dayton
|Obi Toppin finished with 17 points, four rebounds and three steals in Saturday's 71-65 win over Saint Louis. Both of the Flyers' losses came in overtime to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|21-2
|7
|Maryland
|Anthony Cowan finished with 20 points and seven assists in Friday's 75-66 victory at Illinois. The Terrapins will take a six-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Nebraska.
|--
|19-4
|8
|Duke
|Tre Jones finished with 13 points and six assists in Monday's 70-65 victory over Florida State. The Blue Devils will take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Notre Dame.
|2
|21-3
|9
|Seton Hall
|Sandro Mamukelashvili finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 70-64 victory at Villanova. The Pirates have a three-game lead in the Big East standings with just seven regular-season games remaining.
|--
|18-5
|10
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles missed 15 of the 18 3-pointers they attempted in Monday's 70-65 loss at Duke. Florida State is 3-2 in its past five games.
|2
|20-4
|11
|Auburn
|Samir Doughty made five 3-pointers and finished with 26 points in Saturday's 91-90 overtime victory over LSU. Auburn is 10-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first quadrant.
|--
|21-2
|12
|Penn St.
|Lamar Stevens finished with a career-high 33 points in Saturday's 83-77 victory over Minnesota. The Nittany Lions will take a six-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Purdue.
|--
|18-5
|13
|Colorado
|Tyler Bey finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 81-74 victory over Stanford. The Buffaloes are 10-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses coming outside of the first two quadrants.
|--
|19-5
|14
|Kentucky
|Nick Richards finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 77-64 win at Tennessee. The Wildcats are 6-1 in their past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Auburn.
|--
|18-5
|15
|W. Virginia
|The Mountaineers shot 31.6% from the field in Saturday's 69-59 loss at Oklahoma. West Virginia is just 4-3 in its past seven games with all three losses coming to currently unranked teams.
|--
|18-5
|16
|Marquette
|Markus Howard made three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points in Sunday's 76-57 victory over Butler. Marquette is 6-1 in its past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming in overtime at Butler.
|--
|17-6
|17
|Villanova
|The Wildcats missed 18 of the 27 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 70-64 loss to Seton Hall. Villanova will take a three-game losing streak into Wednesday's game with Marquette.
|--
|17-6
|18
|Butler
|The Bulldogs missed 16 of the 20 3-pointers they attempted in Sunday's 76-57 loss at Marquette. Butler is 3-5 in its past eight games with multiple losses to sub-50 KenPom teams.
|--
|18-6
|19
|Creighton
|Denzel Mahoney got 18 points off the bench in Saturday's 94-82 victory over St. John's. The Bluejays are 5-1 in their past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Providence.
|--
|18-6
|20
|Iowa
|Joe Wieskamp finished with 30 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 96-72 victory over Nebraska. The Hawkeyes are 6-2 in their past eight games with the only losses in that stretch coming at Maryland and Purdue.
|--
|17-7
|21
|Oregon
|Payton Pritchard missed seven of the eight 3-pointers he attempted in Saturday's 63-53 loss at Oregon State. The Ducks will take a two-game losing streak into Thursday's game with Colorado.
|--
|18-6
|22
|LSU
|The Tigers allowed Auburn to make 40.9% of the 44 3-pointers Bruce Pearl's team attempted in Saturday's 91-90 loss on the road. LSU will take a two-game losing streak into Tuesday's game with Missouri.
|--
|17-6
|23
|Illinois
|The Illini missed 10 of the 24 free throws they attempted in Friday's 75-66 loss to Maryland. Illinois will take a two-game losing streak into Tuesday's game with Michigan State.
|--
|16-7
|24
|Houston
|Quentin Grimes finished with 14 points, six rebounds and five assists in Sunday's 76-43 victory over Wichita State. The Cougars are 7-1 in their past eight games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Cincinnati.
|--
|19-5
|25
|Michigan
|Zavier Simpson made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points in Saturday's 77-68 victory over Michigan State. The win doubled as Michigan's sixth Quadrant 1 win.
|--
|14-9
|26
|BYU
|Yoeli Childs finished with 32 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 90-76 victory over San Francisco. The Cougars are 11-2 with Childs in the lineup.
|--
|19-7
