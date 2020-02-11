College basketball rankings: Duke overtakes Florida State in Top 25 And 1 after win over Seminoles

It was fair to wonder if Duke would get caught Monday after winning a ridiculous overtime game at North Carolina just 48 hours earlier. What happened this weekend was emotionally draining -- and Florida State presented a new and formidable challenge. But the Blue Devils were mostly good Monday, even if they did turn the ball over too much, and the result was a 70-65 victory that extended their winning streak to six.

"This has been an incredible 48 hours for our team," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski told reporters after the win over Florida State. "I've got good guys, man. I've got really good kids. ... Not many teams would've won tonight after Saturday. I'm so damn proud of them, man. I wish you could feel what I feel."

Jordan Goldwire took five shots, made all five and finished with 13 points, and Tre Jones added 13 points and six assists in the victory. So now the Blue Devils are 21-3 overall and 11-2 in the ACC, a year after losing three top-10 picks in the NBA Draft. They're one game back of Louisville in the ACC standings and up to No. 8 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Louisville remains No. 5.

