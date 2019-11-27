College basketball rankings: Duke plummets out of top 10 after upset loss to Stephen F. Austin

How much fun was Tuesday night?

First, Dayton put on an amazing performance in an 89-62 victory over a previously unbeaten Virginia Tech team that had topped Michigan State just one day prior. Shouts to Obi Toppin. Then, Stephen F. Austin, as a 28-point underdog, beat No. 1 Duke 85-83 in overtime inside Cameron Indoor Stadium in what was one of the biggest upsets in college basketball history. Shouts to Nathan Bain.

Just an incredible evening.

Needless to say, the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings have been impacted. Duke was hit with the same 10-spot auto-drop that I previously used on Kentucky and Michigan State; it's the best way, in my opinion, to blindly punish obviously good teams with strong computer numbers for bad losses without overreacting to a suddenly questionable body of work. Meanwhile, undefeated Dayton jumped to No. 9 in Wednesday's updated Top 25 And 1 because, man, the Flyers just looked terrific against Virginia Tech -- and I won't be surprised at all if Anthony Grant's team beats Kansas in the title game of the Maui Invitational. Toppin, who is averaging 24.0 points and 8.2 rebounds in 30.0 minutes per game while shooting 72.3 percent from the field and 53.3 percent from 3-point range, will enter the showdown with the highest Player Efficiency Rating in the country. He's a legitimate National Player of the Year candidate.

Dayton-Kansas is scheduled to tip at 5 p.m. ET.

Can't wait for that.

And congrats to the new No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1: Louisville. The Cardinals are the fourth different school to be No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 this season that is still only 23 days old. They'll take a 6-0 record into Friday's game with Western Kentucky.

Biggest Movers 18 Dayton 10 Duke Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Louisville Jordan Nwora scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Sunday's 82-76 win over Akron. The Cardinals led by 22 points before the Zips made things close at the end. 1 6-0 2 Kansas David McCormack scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds in Tuesday's 71-56 victory over BYU. The Jayhawks have won five straight since their season-opening loss to Duke. 1 5-1 3 Maryland Jalen Smith scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Friday's 86-63 victory over George Mason. Maryland has won each of its five games by at least 18 points. 1 5-0 4 N. Carolina Armando Bacot finished with a career-high 22 points and 14 rebounds in Wednesday's 75-61 victory over Elon. Cole Anthony added nine points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in 36 minutes. 1 4-0 5 Virginia Casey Morsell scored 19 points and made what was the game-winning 3-pointer with 62 seconds remaining in Sunday's 48-45 victory over Arizona State. Virginia has a 12-game winning streak that dates to last season. 1 6-0 6 Gonzaga Filip Petrusev finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 77-49 win over Cal State Bakersfield. The Zags have won 26 consecutive regular-season games. 1 6-0 7 Seton Hall Myles Powell scored 23 points in Saturday's 87-51 victory over Florida A&M. The Pirates' lone loss is a one-possession loss to Michigan State. 1 4-1 8 Ohio St. Kaleb Wesson finished with 17 points and six rebounds in Monday's 71-52 win over Kent State. The Buckeyes used a 17-0 run to pull away in the second half. 1 6-0 9 Dayton The Flyers made 11 3-pointers and shot 63.6 percent from the field in Tuesday's 89-62 blowout of Virginia Tech. Obi Toppin finished with 24 points and eight rebounds in the victory. NR 5-0 10 Kentucky Tyrese Maxey finished with 21 points, five rebounds and three assists in Sunday's 81-56 win over Lamar. The Wildcats opened with a 13-0 run and never relinquished that lead. -- 5-1 11 Duke The Blue Devils lost 85-83 to Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday despite shooting 50 percent from the field. It was Duke's first non-league loss at home since February 2000. 10 6-1 12 Michigan St. The Spartans finished with 16 turnovers and 13 assists in Monday's 71-66 loss to Virginia Tech. Michigan State, the preseason No. 1, will face Georgia in the Maui Invitational on Tuesday. -- 4-2 13 Texas Tech The Red Raiders trailed at the half Sunday but outscored Brooklyn by 31 points in the final 20 minutes while recording a 96-66 victory. Jahmi'us Ramsey finished with 27 points and six rebounds. -- 5-0 14 Oregon Anthony Mathis scored a team-high 18 points in Friday's 78-66 win over Houston. The Ducks now own victories over both of the American Athletic Conference's co-favorites -Memphis and Houston. -- 5-0 15 Memphis Precious Achiuwa finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 87-86 win over Ole Miss. D.J. Jeffries, a Mississippi native, added 23 points off the bench. -- 5-1 16 Auburn Samir Doughty scored 22 points in Tuesday's 79-65 win over Richmond. Austin Wiley added 18 points and was named MVP of the Legends Classic. -- 7-0 17 VCU Marcus Evans scored 18 points in the first half and finished with 25 in Monday's 78-62 win over Alabama State. VCU led by 18 points in the first half and never allowed the Hornets to get closer than 12 points the rest of the way. -- 6-0 18 Tennessee Lamonte' Turner finished with 17 points and 12 assists in Monday's 58-46 win over Chattanooga. The Vols have won 30 consecutive games at home. -- 5-0 19 Arizona Nico Manion finished with 22 points and eight assists in Sunday's 104-67 victory over Long Beach State. Arizona pulled away in the second half and was 12-of-24 from 3-point range in the game. -- 6-0 20 Utah St. Justin Bean scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in Sunday's 68-59 win over North Texas. Utah State trailed late but closed with an 11-0 run to avoid the upset. -- 7-0 21 LSU Emmitt Williams finished with 27 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 96-79 win over Rhode Island. Both of the Tigers' losses are two-point losses to schools ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1. -- 4-2 22 Washington Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels combined for 45 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's 88-69 victory over San Diego. The Huskies' lone loss came to Tennessee on a neutral court. -- 5-1 23 Baylor Jared Butler scored 10 points in the final six minutes and finished with 22 in Sunday's 87-78 victory over Villanova. The Bears were 11-of-19 from 3-point range. in the win. -- 5-1 24 Villanova Villanova lost 87-78 to Baylor on Sunday despite shooting 51.9% from the field. Both of the Wildcats' losses are to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1. -- 4-2 25 Colorado Tyler Bey finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 71-67 win over Clemson. The Buffaloes will likely be 7-0 when they visit Kansas next Wednesday. -- 5-0 26 Penn St. Lamar Stevens finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 58-56 win over Yale. The Nittany Lions' perfect record includes a 15-point win at Georgetown. -- 5-0

