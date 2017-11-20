College basketball rankings: Duke remains No. 1, Alabama enters AP Top 25 poll

Alabama enters the top 25 while Northwestern drops out after a rough week

For the third consecutive week, Duke is atop the Associated Press Top 25 poll which was released on Monday. Mike Krzyzewski's team entered the season with high expectations, and thus far his squad has performed up to them with arguably the biggest win of the early season to date -- a 88-81 victory over then-No. 2 Michigan State coming last week in a Champions Classic thriller.

Michigan State dropped to No. 4 as a result of the loss, bumping both Arizona and Kansas up one spot to No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. The top 3 ranked teams are a combined 10-0 in the early part of the college hoops season.

New to the Top 25 this week is Alabama, which began the season unranked but has three convincing wins, including over Memphis and Alabama A&M. The Crimson Tide replace Northwestern in the top 25, a team ranked No. 20 last week but is now unranked after struggling early with losses to Creighton and Texas Tech.

Below is the updated AP top 25.

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS

1

Duke

4-0

1613

1

2

Arizona

3-0

1527

3

3

Kansas

3-0

1504

4

4

Michigan State

2-1

1390

2

5

Villanova

3-0

1345

5

6

Wichita State

2-0

1321

6

7

Florida

3-0

1117

8

8

Kentucky

3-1

1104

7

9

North Carolina

2-0

1179

9

10

Southern California

3-0

1055

10

11

Miami

3-0

918

11

12

Cincinnati

3-0

893

12

13

Notre Dame

3-0

857

13

14

Minnesota

4-0

754

14

15

Xavier

3-0

750

15

16

Texas A&M

2-0

618

16

17

Gonzaga

3-0

540

17

18

Purdue

4-0

527

19

19

Louisville

2-0

466

18

20

Seton Hall

4-0

370

22

21

Saint Mary's

4-0

344

21

22

Baylor

3-0

206

25

23

West Virginia

2-1

191

24

24

UCLA

3-0

191

23

25

Alabama

3-0

133

--

Others receiving votes: Virginia 93, Texas Tech 81, TCU 36, Northwestern 20, Nevada 19, Providence 11, Maryland 9, Michigan 9, Texas 7, Creighton 6, Oklahoma 5, Temple 4, Oregon 4, Arkansas 3, Texas Arlington 2, Rhode Island 1, Belmont 1, Stephen F Austin 1.

