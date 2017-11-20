College basketball rankings: Duke remains No. 1, Alabama enters AP Top 25 poll
Alabama enters the top 25 while Northwestern drops out after a rough week
For the third consecutive week, Duke is atop the Associated Press Top 25 poll which was released on Monday. Mike Krzyzewski's team entered the season with high expectations, and thus far his squad has performed up to them with arguably the biggest win of the early season to date -- a 88-81 victory over then-No. 2 Michigan State coming last week in a Champions Classic thriller.
Michigan State dropped to No. 4 as a result of the loss, bumping both Arizona and Kansas up one spot to No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. The top 3 ranked teams are a combined 10-0 in the early part of the college hoops season.
New to the Top 25 this week is Alabama, which began the season unranked but has three convincing wins, including over Memphis and Alabama A&M. The Crimson Tide replace Northwestern in the top 25, a team ranked No. 20 last week but is now unranked after struggling early with losses to Creighton and Texas Tech.
Below is the updated AP top 25.
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
RANK
SCHOOL
RECORD
POINTS
PREVIOUS
1
Duke
4-0
1613
1
2
Arizona
3-0
1527
3
3
Kansas
3-0
1504
4
4
Michigan State
2-1
1390
2
5
3-0
1345
5
6
2-0
1321
6
7
3-0
1117
8
8
3-1
1104
7
9
2-0
1179
9
10
3-0
1055
10
11
Miami
3-0
918
11
12
3-0
893
12
13
3-0
857
13
14
4-0
754
14
15
3-0
750
15
16
2-0
618
16
17
3-0
540
17
18
4-0
527
19
19
2-0
466
18
20
4-0
370
22
21
Saint Mary's
4-0
344
21
22
3-0
206
25
23
2-1
191
24
24
3-0
191
23
25
Alabama
3-0
133
--
Others receiving votes: Virginia 93, Texas Tech 81, TCU 36, Northwestern 20, Nevada 19, Providence 11, Maryland 9, Michigan 9, Texas 7, Creighton 6, Oklahoma 5, Temple 4, Oregon 4, Arkansas 3, Texas Arlington 2, Rhode Island 1, Belmont 1, Stephen F Austin 1.
-
Kobe would've went to Duke in college
Four years ago, Bryant told Jimmy Kimmel that he'd have picked UNC
-
LaVar Ball to appear on CNN Monday night
Dates, start times and streams of LaVar Ball's interview with CNN
-
Monday's updated Top 25 (and 1) rankings
Wichita State and Notre Dame could meet in the final of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational
-
Podcast: What happened to Northwestern?
The Wildcats are 3-2 with two losses to unranked teams
-
Trump tweets LaVar: 'Very ungrateful'
Trump again says he should have left LiAngelo Ball in China
-
Watch the Cayman Islands Classic live
Cincinnati and Iowa highlight an impressive inaugural field for the Cayman lslands Classic
Add a Comment