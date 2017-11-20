College basketball rankings: Duke remains No. 1, Alabama enters AP Top 25 poll

For the third consecutive week, Duke is atop the Associated Press Top 25 poll which was released on Monday. Mike Krzyzewski's team entered the season with high expectations, and thus far his squad has performed up to them with arguably the biggest win of the early season to date -- a 88-81 victory over then-No. 2 Michigan State coming last week in a Champions Classic thriller.

Michigan State dropped to No. 4 as a result of the loss, bumping both Arizona and Kansas up one spot to No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. The top 3 ranked teams are a combined 10-0 in the early part of the college hoops season.

New to the Top 25 this week is Alabama, which began the season unranked but has three convincing wins, including over Memphis and Alabama A&M. The Crimson Tide replace Northwestern in the top 25, a team ranked No. 20 last week but is now unranked after struggling early with losses to Creighton and Texas Tech.

Below is the updated AP top 25.

AP Top 25

Others receiving votes: Virginia 93, Texas Tech 81, TCU 36, Northwestern 20, Nevada 19, Providence 11, Maryland 9, Michigan 9, Texas 7, Creighton 6, Oklahoma 5, Temple 4, Oregon 4, Arkansas 3, Texas Arlington 2, Rhode Island 1, Belmont 1, Stephen F Austin 1.